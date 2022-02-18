Apple is more responsible than Meta, says whistleblower Frances Haugen

Shares in Facebook parent Meta (FB) slid past a major milestone on Thursday when the company fell off the list of the world's 10 most valuable companies, closing with a market cap of $565 billion that marked a 46% decline from last year's record.

Meanwhile, at the top of the list stands rival Apple (AAPL). The opposite fortunes of the tech giants may inflict a special sting for Meta, since the decline of its stock owes in part to new Apple privacy settings that limit the effectiveness of targeted ads.

In a new interview, taped on Feb. 9, whistleblower Frances Haugen — a former product manager at Facebook who leaked thousands of internal company documents — said the relative success of Apple is rooted in its transparency. She contrasted Apple with Meta, which she says uses secrecy to deny problems with its products.

"Part of the difference is the transparency of the companies," Haugen says. "When Apple makes a device — within hours of that device — people have literally posted YouTube videos for taking that phone apart and verified [it]."

"That makes Apple work in more responsible ways," she adds. "Because they know people are watching."

A trove of documents from Haugen led to a series of bombshell reports, known as the "Facebook Files," which revealed the company's internal knowledge of issues as disparate as the effect of Instagram on the mental health of young girls, the prevalence of anti-vaccine misinformation in comments on Facebook posts, and the use of Facebook for the trafficking of vulnerable domestic workers.

To be sure, Apple has weathered its own controversies. Critics accuse the company of engaging in anti-competitive behavior toward upstart rivals, using low-paid labor throughout its supply chain, and being complicit in Chinese mass surveillance, among other concerns.

But the shortcomings at Apple often withstand examination and pushback from the government and other third-party groups, Haugen said.

"We have laws that say you have to say where your supplies come from," she says. "People go and interview the laborers in the factories, and we can put out independent sensors for the pollution."

Meta, on the other hand, eludes accountability by keeping its problems secret, Haugen said. She referred to the company by its prior name, Facebook.

"Facebook knows that no matter what activists bring forward, they can just deny that it exists," she says.

Former Facebook employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen testifies during a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation hearing on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Washington. (Drew Angerer/Pool via AP)

In October, Haugen filed a whistleblower complaint with the Securities and Exchange Commission that accused the company of misleading investors with public statements that contradicted its internal research.

The alleged disparity between internal knowledge and public presentation accounts for the emergence of whistleblowers at Meta, Haugen said.

"I saw something someone asked me recently was, 'There aren't Apple whistleblowers,'" she says.

"Facebook has a series of whistleblowers," she adds. "There's a new one every two weeks."

