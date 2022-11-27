France's Le Maire: Europe must defend its economic interests against U.S. subsidy package

FILE PHOTO: French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire attends a meeting in France
2
·1 min read

PARIS (Reuters) - France may try to negotiate some exemptions from the duties and limits imposed by the U.S. anti-inflation act but Europe must act to protect the bloc's economic interests, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday.

Le Maire will accompany French President Emmanuel Macron on a state visit to the United States next week.

Europeans say the massive subsidy package to protect U.S. manufacturers in the Inflation Reduction Act could deal a lethal blow to their industries, which are already reeling from high energy prices caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"France may ask for exemptions on some duties and limits imposed by the U.S administration. But the real question we must ask ourselves is what sort of globalisation is ahead of us?" Le Maire told France 3 television.

"China favours Chinese production, America favours American production, it is time Europe favours European production...All European states must understand that today in the face of these American decisions, we must learn to better protect and defend our economic interests," he added.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Recommended Stories

  • News Corp shareholder T Rowe Price raises concerns over Fox merger - NYT

    T. Rowe Price told the newspaper that a merger of the two companies would probably undervalue News Corp, which it believes is trading for less than it is worth. T. Rowe Price owns about 17.88% of News Corp, according to Refinitiv data, and is the largest shareholder after the Murdoch family. Fox and News Corp declined to comment, while T. Rowe Price did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

  • UK to fine tech companies that fail to remove self-harm material

    Britain's government intends to make it illegal to encourage others to harm themselves online and will fine social media companies that fail to remove such material, as part of a revamp of legislation governing online behaviour. Promoting suicide is already illegal, but Britain's digital, culture, media and sport ministry said in a statement that it now wanted to require social media firms to block a wider range of content. "Social media firms can no longer remain silent bystanders ... and they'll face fines for allowing this abusive and destructive behaviour to continue on their platforms under our laws," Digital Secretary Michelle Donelan said.

  • This Underrated Supermodel Brand Has the Best Basics — and Everything’s on Sale for a Few More Hours

    Including my favorite buttery-soft cami.

  • Nicholas Goldberg: America needs to try harder to match its foreign policy to its morals

    Too often in the fight to protect civilians around the world against atrocities and genocide, the United States does not do enough. Why is that?

  • Landslide sweeps through Italian island of Ischia

    STORY: Torrential rain hit the port of Casamicciola Terme, one of the six small towns on the island, in the early hours, triggering flooding and bringing down buildings."Currently the confirmed death toll is one, a woman. Eight missing persons have been found, including a child, and there still are around 10 missing," the prefect of Naples, Claudio Palomba, told a news conference.Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini said earlier during an event in Milan that eight people had been killed.Seventy firefighters are working on the island, which lies some 30 km (19 miles) from Naples, to rescue residents from damaged buildings and search for missing persons, Italy's fire brigade said on Twitter.

  • Owning 40% in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) means that insiders are heavily invested in the company's future

    If you want to know who really controls Archer Aviation Inc. ( NYSE:ACHR ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of...

  • Moscow Patriarchate's Archimandrite Nikita comments on recent SBU searches

    During searches in the Chernivtsi-Bukovyna Eparchy of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate), SBU security service officers “forced priests to undress and then took pictures,” a bishop of church who was photographed said on Facebook on Nov. 25.

  • Beijing on edge as city adds new quarantine centers

    Residents of some parts of China's capital were emptying supermarket shelves and overwhelming delivery apps Friday as the city government ordered faster construction of COVID-19 quarantine centers and field hospitals.

  • Ukraine Latest: Belarusian Foreign Minister Makei Dies Suddenly

    (Bloomberg) -- Vladimir Makei, Belarus foreign minister since 2012 and a former chief of staff to President Alexander Lukashenko, died suddenly at the age of 64. No cause of death or further details were provided by the foreign ministry. Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsChevron to Resume Venezuela Oil Output as US Eases SanctionsAt Nantucket Retreat, Biden Family Weighs Run for Second TermUS Shoppers Kick Off Holiday Season With a Muted Black Fri

  • 'This man just started following me': Women are using TikTok to expose real-world harassment, but some say the online abuse they've receive as a result is making them regret their choice

    Women described gaslighting, misogyny, and victim-blaming after posting their harassment stories online.

  • The ambitious career of Kevin McCarthy, GOP frontrunner for Speaker of the House

    The frontrunner for Speaker of the House has held political office since 2002, when he began serving in the California State Assembly.

  • In Washington, Macron to seek relief for Europe Inc amid China competition

    PARIS (Reuters) -French President Emmanuel Macron will be hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden next week in a rare state visit aimed at highlighting Franco-American friendship rather than the bitter economic competition between the two sides of the pond. More than a year after Washington, London and Canberra torpedoed a big French submarine contract, pushing Franco-US relations to breaking point, the two countries are expected to put on a show of unity on common threats from Russia and China. Macron will try to convince the United States it is in their interest not to weaken European companies at a time Western allies are facing intense economic competition from China, which they say uses its economic might as diplomatic leverage.

  • Populist House Republicans Picking a Fight With US Business Over ‘Woke Capitalism’

    (Bloomberg) -- Republicans and their longtime corporate allies are going through a messy breakup as companies’ equality and climate goals run headlong into a GOP movement exploiting social and cultural issues to fire up conservatives.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsChevron to Resume Venezuela Oil Output as US Eases SanctionsAt Nantucket Retreat, Biden Family Weighs Run for Second TermUS Shoppers Kick Off Holiday Season With a Muted Black FridayT

  • Newsom says he won't challenge Biden for Democratic nomination in 2024

    Newsom says he won't challenge Biden for Democratic nomination in 2024

  • Germany must decide where Patriot missiles are stationed, says Polish president

    It would be better for the security of Poland if the Patriot missile systems were located on the territory of Ukraine near the border, but the final decision is up to Germany, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Nov. 25, news agency Reuters has reported.

  • Russia rains missiles on recaptured Ukrainian city of Kherson

    A barrage of missiles struck the recently liberated city of Kherson for the second day Friday in a marked escalation of attacks since Russia withdrew from the city two weeks ago following an eight-month occupation.

  • Russian attack on Dnipro: number of injured increases to 13

    The number of people injured in a recent Russian missile attack on the city of Dnipro has increased to 13 people. Source: Valentyn Reznichenko, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram Quote: "13 people have sought medical assistance as a result of a missile strike on Dnipro.

  • World Cup 2022: Spain could eliminate Germany from the tournament on Sunday

    The Germans lost to Japan to open the tournament. Another loss could eliminate them from the tournament.

  • Ukraine wants lower cap on Russian oil, at $30-$40 per barrel

    European Union governments, seeking to curb Moscow's ability to fund the Ukraine war without causing an oil supply shock, are split over a G7 push that the cap be set at $65 to $70 per barrel. "The limit that is being considered today - about $60 - I think this is an artificial limit," said Zelenskiy, who has consistently pushed allies to impose tougher sanctions of all types against Russia. The idea of the cap is to prohibit shipping, insurance and re-insurance companies from handling cargoes of Russian crude around the globe, unless it is sold for less than the price set by the G7 and its allies.

  • Black Friday online sales to hit record despite high inflation -Adobe Analytics

    Initial numbers from Adobe Analytics, the data and insights arm of software company Adobe Inc, showed shoppers are expected to spend between $9 billion and $9.2 billion online on Friday, topping its forecast for a modest 1% rise to $9 billion. As of 6 p.m. EST (2300 GMT) on Friday, Adobe data showed shoppers spent an estimated $7.28 billion online. "E-commerce demand has remained strong regardless, and Black Friday is set to surpass $9 billion in online sales for the first time, as consumers come to value the ease and convenience of shopping from home," said Vivek Pandya, lead analyst at Adobe Digital Insights.