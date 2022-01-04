France's lower house suspends review of COVID-19 vaccine pass bill

French lawmakers discuss government's vaccine pass bill at the National Assembly in Paris
·1 min read

PARIS (Reuters) - France's lower house of parliament has suspended debates over a bill to make it mandatory for people to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to go to a restaurant or cinema or take the train.

Tense discussions of the new law, which would remove the option of showing a negative test result instead of having the innoculations, were halted after midnight on Monday after a majority of deputies voted to suspend the session.

The heads of the various parliamentary groups must now set a new date for debates to resume, the Vice-President of the National Assembly Annie Genevard said.

Once voted in the National Assembly, the new law needs to be voted in by the senate, before it comes into force on Jan 15.

A strained debate in parliament on Monday highlighted what the government and the opposition described as widespread fatigue with the pandemic and measures to tackle it.

The proposed tightening of the rules has angered anti-vaccination activists and some lawmakers say they have been subject to aggression including vandalism and violent threats.

(Reporting by Myriam Rivet, Jean Terzian; Writing by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Holmes retrial unlikely and appeal difficult, says legal expert

    Holmes was convicted on charges of defrauding three other investors, as well as conspiring to do so. She was acquitted on three counts of defrauding patients who paid for tests from Theranos, and a related conspiracy charge. The jury could not reach a decision on three counts related to individual investors.Prosecutors said Holmes, 37, swindled private investors between 2010 and 2015 by convincing them that Theranos' small machines could run a range of tests with a few drops of blood from a finger prick.Legal expert Carrie Cohen, a former prosecutor and partner at Morrison & Foerster said the split verdict indicated that the jurors had taken their duty seriously and considered the evidence carefully. That might make it difficult for her defense team to appeal, she said."A split verdict is a little bit hard of a verdict to appeal from, because the jury clearly didn't rush to judgment," Cohen said. "It appears that they didn't take, evidence from one crime and use it to say, well, she lied to one investor, she must have lied to the three other investors. They clearly sifted through the evidence and really applied each fact to each charge."She faces up to 80 years in prison when sentenced by U.S. District Judge Edward Davila but would likely get a much lower sentence.

  • Jay Weaver, Member of Christian Band Big Daddy Weave, Dies from COVID Complications

    "My brother Jay went to be with Jesus just a couple hours ago due to complications due to COVID-19," Jay's brother and bandmate Mike said in a video on social media

  • Rep. Dan Crenshaw says Marjorie Taylor Greene is either 'a Democrat - or just an idiot' amid COVID-19 testing spat

    Greene went after Crenshaw after he said that FEMA could aid "some of these hospitals that are feeling a little bit overwhelmed" by the Omicron variant.

  • Trump Family Starts Airing Dirty Laundry to Fight Off Subpoenas

    Michael Zarrilli/GettyWith their backs pressed against the wall by two simultaneous tax-dodging investigations in New York, the Trump dynasty is starting to hit back.On Monday afternoon, copies of subpoenas and details about the investigation were exposed in court documents filed by attorneys for former President Donald Trump and his adult kids—Don Jr. and Ivanka. The trio are trying to avoid being forced to testify under oath in a civil investigation, saying their statements will simply be used

  • The Walls Are Closing in Around Trump’s Family in Fraud Investigation

    Trump, Don Jr., and Ivanka have all been subpoenaed by New York Attorney General Letitia James, a court filing on Monday revealed

  • Ashli Babbitt a martyr? Her past tells a more complex story

    The first time Celeste Norris laid eyes on Ashli Babbitt, the future insurrectionist had just rammed her vehicle three times with an SUV and was pounding on the window, challenging her to a fight. When she learned of the relationship, Norris called Babbitt’s husband and told him she was cheating. “She pulls up yelling and screaming,” Norris said in an exclusive interview with The Associated Press, recounting the July 29, 2016, road-rage incident in Prince Frederick, Maryland.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene suspended from Facebook hours after Twitter ban

    Congresswoman claimed data showed Covid-19 vaccine was unsafe

  • 'Trump in heels' Amanda Chase discontinues congressional run after redistricting

    Conservative Virginia state Sen. Amanda Chase (R) announced on Monday that she will not run for Congress this year as a result of redistricting. Virginia's new congressional map, which was approved by the commonwealth's Supreme Court last week, moved Chase's current residence from the 7th Congressional District to the 1st, which is currently represented by GOP Rep. Rob Wittman. "I will not challenge a Republican representative who is doing a...

  • Queen of Corruption Imelda Marcos Expected to Return to the Presidential Palace

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyEverything old is new again in the Philippines where family names, wealth, and a virulent internet dominate a tumultuous race for the next president.The image of Ferdinand Marcos, who ruled as a profligate dictator for two decades, shines brighter than ever nearly 36 years after he and his free-spending wife, Imelda, were tossed out in the bloodless “People Power Revolution” and flown with family and cronies—and $77 million worth of c

  • 'Happy New Year A**hole': Michael Cohen Taunts After Bill Barr Served Lawsuit Papers

    Cohen is suing Barr and Trump for revoking his home confinement in alleged "retaliation" for writing a book about the former president.

  • Members of Congress interacted with Jan. 6 rioters, Rep. Thompson says

    But it’s not clear how extensive or significant those interactions were.

  • Trump's plan to hold a news conference on the Capitol riot anniversary shows he is getting 'terrible' advice, ex-aide says

    Former President Donald Trump should "stay silent" and not hold a Mar-A-Lago news conference on the January 6 Capitol riot anniversary, said Alyssa Farah.

  • US could be under rightwing dictator by 2030, Canadian professor warns

    Canadian political scientist warns in op ed of Trumpist threat to American democracy and possible effect on northern neighborThe Steal: stethoscope for a democracy near cardiac arrest Donald Trump speaks in Greenville, North Carolina, last June. Photograph: Jonathan Drake/Reuters The US could be under a rightwing dictatorship by 2030, a Canadian political science professor has warned, urging his country to protect itself against the “collapse of American democracy”. “We mustn’t dismiss these pos

  • Nunes formally resigns from Congress

    Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) formally resigned from Congress on Monday, as the California Republican departs to run former President Trump's new media and technology company.Nunes's resignation letter was read aloud on the House floor during a pro forma session on Monday. It is set to take effect at 11:59 p.m. today."The honorable, the speaker, House of Representatives, madam, I write to inform you that I have notified California Gov. Gavin...

  • White House announces $1B plan to address increases in meat prices

    The White House on Monday announced plans aimed at addressing rising prices for meat and poultry, including setting aside $1 billion for smaller producers.The Biden administration unveiled its action plan to diversify and strengthen the meat-producing supply chain ahead of a scheduled virtual meeting between President Biden and independent farmers and ranchers.The White House has previously pointed to a small number of conglomerates for driving...

  • Navajo Nation leaders reallocate CARES Act funding to help older adults

    The move comes after the U.S. Department of the Treasury placed a deadline for state, local and tribal governments to obligate CARES Act funds.

  • New Oregon marijuana rules let customers buy more, and from farther away

    Officials say the rules will help streamline industry oversight, decrease violations, expand consumer choices and help prevent children from accessing THC.

  • They resigned in protest over Jan. 6 — then never went after Trump again

    The administration officials who defected from the administration over the riots have almost all receded from public view even as Trump’s stayed put.

  • Texas Gov. Greg Abbott — who has opposed vaccine mandates — is now asking for federal help with COVID-19 testing and treatment

    COVID-19 cases in Texas are rising — on Thursday the state recorded over 10,000 new confirmed cases.

  • Chilling Trump Letter Calling For 'Seizure' Of Election Material Revealed In Log To Jan. 6 Probers

    The letter was created a day before Trump discussed naming conspiracy theorist Sidney Powell "special counsel" to probe baseless election fraud claims.