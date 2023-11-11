France's Macron calls December critical month for war in Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron has stated that the next month will be critical in the Russo-Ukrainian war as Ukraine tries to regain its territory in counteroffensive operations.

Source: Macron in an interview with BBC, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The BBC's quotes Macron as saying that it is the duty of France and all states to support Ukraine in its defence against Russian aggression.

"But he also said the next month would be critical, as it [Ukraine] struggles to retake lost land in counteroffensive operations," BBC stressed.

Macron noted that if Russia is allowed to win the war, "you will have a new imperial power" in Europe that might threaten other former Soviet states, such as Georgia and Kazakhstan, as well as the entire continent.

"Because, definitely, it's imperialism and colonialism that Russia is doing [in Ukraine]," the French president said.

Regarding the prospects for Ukraine to hold peace talks with Russia, the French president noted that the time may come to "have fair and good negotiations, and to come back to the table and find a solution with Russia".

However, he said, "it was not yet time for Ukraine to come to the table" and negotiate.

Macron stressed that Ukraine should make its own decisions regarding potential talks with Russia.

Previously:

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, believes that the war with Russia is entering a new stage: a positional fight with static and exhausting battles. High technologies are necessary to win it.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he expects the Ukrainian Armed Forces to make progress in the fight against the Russian occupying forces but warned that we must prepare for a long road ahead.

Support UP or become our patron!