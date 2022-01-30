France's Macron calls on Iran to release jailed researcher

France's President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a meeting with representatives of families of repatriates from Algeria after the country's independence war with its colonial power at the Elysee palace in Paris, Wednesday Jan. 26, 2022. Macron, France's first leader born after the colonial era, has made a priority of reckoning with its past and forging a new relationship with former colonies. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Emmanuel Macron
    Emmanuel Macron
    President of France
  • Fariba Adelkhah
    Franco-Iranian anthropologist and researcher at the Paris Institute of Political Studies
  • Ebrahim Raisi
    Iranian president

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron called for the “immediate release” of a French-Iranian researcher imprisoned in Iran, officials said Sunday.

Macron made the plea in a “long” phone call on Saturday with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, according to a statement from the French presidency.

Fariba Adelkhah, a 62-year-old anthropologist, has been detained in Iran since June 2019. She had been under house arrest since October 2020, but was sent back to prison earlier this month.

Adelkhah was given a five-year sentence for “gathering and collusion” against Iran’s security. French authorities said her conviction is “purely political and arbitrary.”

Macron also expressed his “concerns” over the situation of another French national detained in Iran who is on a hunger strike to protest his treatment, according to the French presidency's statement.

Benjamin Brière, 36 has been sentenced to eight years in prison on what his lawyer said are trumped up espionage and propaganda charges.

Brière was arrested in May 2020 after taking pictures in a desert area where photography is prohibited and asking questions on social media about Iran’s obligatory Islamic headscarf for women.

France and other world powers are in negotiations with Iran in Vienna to revive a 2015 nuclear deal.

Macron “insisted on the need to speed up (negotiations) to quickly get tangible progress,” the statement said.

Rights groups accuse hard-liners in Iran’s security agencies of using foreign detainees as bargaining chips for money or influence in negotiations with the West. Tehran denies it, but there have been prisoner exchanges in the past.

In March 2020, Iran and France swapped French researcher Roland Marchal for Iranian engineer Jalal Ruhollahnejad.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Inside Macron's Friday call with Putin

    Inside Macron's Friday call with Putin

  • Overseas tension over Ukraine intensifies

    Amid Friday’s talk between French President Emanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the U.S. is refusing to agree to Russia’s request to promise that Ukraine never joins NATO.

  • North Korea tests longest-range missile since 2017

    North Korea on Sunday fired what appeared to be the most powerful missile it has tested since President Joe Biden took office, as it revives its old playbook in brinkmanship to wrest concessions from Washington and neighbors amid a prolonged stalemate in diplomacy. The flight details suggest the North tested its longest-range ballistic missile since 2017, when it twice flew intermediate-range ballistic missiles over Japan and, separately, three intercontinental ballistic missiles that demonstrated the potential to reach deep into the American homeland. Sunday's test was North Korea’s seventh round of launches this month.

  • Macron tells Iran's Raisi nuclear talks need to speed up

    French President Emmanuel Macron has told his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi that a deal lifting sanctions on Iran in return for curbs on its nuclear activities is still possible but talks need to accelerate, Macron's office said on Sunday. France, Germany and Britain, known as E3, and the United States are trying to save the 2015 Vienna agreement with Iran but Western diplomats have said negotiations, which have been in their eighth round since Dec. 27, were moving too slowly. Iran has rejected any deadline imposed by Western powers.

  • Kuwait suspends Iraq flights after Baghdad airport attack

    Kuwait suspended flights to Iraq for a week starting Sunday citing security fears after a rocket attack targeted Baghdad international airport. Iraqi authorities, meanwhile, announced an attacker had been apprehended. Kuwait Airways, the country's main carrier, said in a statement Saturday that flights to Iraq were temporarily suspended based on instructions from the Kuwaiti Civil Aviation Authority due to “current conditions."

  • Laos makes big meth bust as UN warns of security breakdown

    Police in Laos have made their second huge seizure in three months of methamphetamine, a development that a U.N. expert on the illicit drug trade said Saturday reflects a breakdown of security in Southeast Asia. Jeremy Douglas, the regional representative for the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, said the seizure of 36.5 million methamphetamine tablets in the northwestern province of Bokeo was the region’s second largest after 55.6 million meth pills were captured in October in the same province. Lao Security Radio, a state broadcaster, said on its website that four residents of the province were arrested Wednesday in Huay Xai district in a raid that also captured 590 kilograms (1,300 pounds) of crystal meth — also known as ice — a minor amount of heroin and a pistol.

  • Exclusive-Russia moves blood supplies near Ukraine, adding to U.S. concern, officials say

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Russia's military buildup near Ukraine has expanded to include supplies of blood along with other medical materials that would allow it to treat casualties, in yet another key indicator of Moscow's military readiness, three U.S. officials tell Reuters. Current and former U.S. officials say concrete indicators -- like blood supplies -- are critical in determining whether Moscow would be prepared to carry out an invasion, if Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to do so. The disclosure of the blood supplies by U.S. officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, adds another piece of context to growing U.S. warnings that Russia could be preparing for a new invasion of Ukraine as it masses more than 100,000 troops near its borders.

  • Israel president on 1st visit to UAE amid regional tension

    Israel’s figurehead president met the powerful crown prince of Abu Dhabi on Sunday on the first official visit to the United Arab Emirates by the country’s head of state, the latest sign of deepening ties between the two nations as tensions rise in the region. The UAE and Israel normalized relations in the fall of 2020, part of a series of U.S.-brokered diplomatic deals between Israel and Arab states that had long avoided formal relations with Israel over its decades-old conflict with the Palestinians.

  • The Truth Matters: Russian disinformation about Ukraine

    Stephanie Ruhle breaks down recent Russian propaganda defending Vladimir Putin’s massing of troops on the Ukrainian border that has made its way into American media. And why we should be listening to the Ukrainian people over everyone else.

  • Road rage shooter opens fire on busy Kennewick street. He’d chased him for 8 miles

    The pickup truck was struck several times.

  • Friday evening UK news briefing: Why the Met Police changed its mind on the Sue Gray report

    Ukraine crisis | Vladimir Putin has warned Emmanuel Macron that the West has ignored Russia's security concerns over Nato's expansion, but said he would hold off taking any immediate action. The US earlier this week rejected sweeping security demands put to them by Russia, which called on the West to rule out Ukraine joining Nato. However, the US insisted it was offering a "diplomatic path". Read what was said in a phone-call between the two world leaders, while Iain Duncan Smith warns Western c

  • Barry Manilow on Spotify rumor: 'I don't know where it started'

    "I don’t know where it started, but it didn’t start with me or anyone who represents me," Manilow told The Desert Sun in a statement.

  • Human rights activists call on Olympic athletes to speak out against 'genocide games'

    Human rights activists are calling on Olympic athletes and sponsors to speak out against the Beijing Winter Olympic Games.In a press conference Friday hosted by Human Rights Watch, activists dubbed the forthcoming Olympics the "genocide games" and said athletes needed to speak out against China, The Associated Press reported. "The 2022 Winter Olympics will be remembered as the genocide games," University of Chicago visiting professor Teng Biao,...

  • EU aims to invest billions euros in chip push, EU's Breton says

    The European Union aims to invest tens of billions of euros to bolster its chip industry and double its share of global production to 20%, the bloc's industry chief said on Friday, after a global shortage showed the risks of relying on Asian and U.S. suppliers. The EU's ambitious plan comes after the United States last year announced its $52 billion CHIPS for America Act to better compete with Chinese technology. "I do not want to give you today the level of investment, but it will be commensurate to what the U.S. wants to put in," European Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton told journalists.

  • New Lehigh school's name could be Edison, baseball's Clemente or Lehigh's founder

    Six names have been suggested for a new elementary school in Lehigh Acres

  • University of Nebraska mascot's hand gesture revised to avoid connection with white supremacy

    The University of Nebraska updated the image of its mascot to avoid any connection with white supremacy, switching out the character's OK hand gesture to a "No. 1" gesture.For nearly 50 years, the University of Nebraska's Cornhuskers mascot - a cartoon caricature named Herbie Husker with a red cowboy hat, blue overalls and an ear of corn in his pocket - displayed the OK hand sign, according to the Flatwater Free Press, which first reported the...

  • At his Texas rally, Trump recited the lyrics to a '60s R&B hit to warn against immigration. It was written by a Black civil rights activist who was a member of the communist party.

    The crowd erupted in applause after Trump asked if they wanted to hear the 1968 song by Al Wilson, which he referred to as a poem.

  • Trump calls for 'the biggest protest we have ever had' in DC and other cities if prosecutors investigating him 'do anything illegal'

    Speaking to supporters in Conroe, Texas, former President Donald Trump called for nationwide protests to defend him for prosecution.

  • Rishi Sunak bids to reset China relations to boost trade

    Rishi Sunak is pursuing a "complete sea change" in relations with China with the relaunch of a major trade summit that has been suspended for two years amid tensions over Hong Kong and Covid.

  • Russia to challenge NATO on security pledge - Lavrov

    Russia will ask NATO to clarify whether it intends to implement key security commitments, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday, after Moscow said the alliance's response to its demands did not go far enough. Russia has forced the U.S.-led defence alliance and the 57-member Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe to negotiate over regional security by massing around 100,000 troops near Ukraine while denying it plans to invade.