France's Macron calls for restraint after Israeli killing of Hamas deputy

French President Emmanuel Macron has urged restraint after opponents of Israel warned of "punishment" following Tuesday’s assassination of Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut.

Al-Arouri was killed by a drone in what an Israeli spokesman described as a "surgical strike against the Hamas leadership".

A key figure in the Qassam Brigades, Hamas's armed wing, al-Arouri had been in Lebanon acting as a interlocuter between his group and Hezbollah.

Protests erupted in the occupied West Bank shortly after news broke of al-Arouri's death.

Condemnation

Hamas condemned the killing, while Hezbollah said it was an assault on Lebanon’s sovereignty. Beirut, meanwhile, accused Israel of trying "to drag Lebanon into ... confrontation".

Macron, who spoke by telephone with Israeli minister Benny Gantz, a member of the country’s war cabinet, warned against any “escalatory attitude” – particularly in Lebanon.

The Elysée Palace added that France would encourage restraint in its messages to all regional parties.

The Israeli army has said it is "prepared for any scenario" in the aftermath of the strike, which has stoked fears the war in Gaza could spill over into a wider regional conflict.

Reports in Lebanese media said Arouri was killed in southern Beirut along with two Hamas military commanders and four others.



