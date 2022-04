The Daily Beast

Photo Illustration by Kristen Hazzard/The Daily Beast/GettyLOUISVILLE, Georgia—It may have taken Gov. Brian Kemp a good half-hour to get there, but during his speech at a recent campaign stop in this small east Georgia town he allowed himself to acknowledge the truth about the state of his Republican primary contest against former Sen. David Perdue.“I know some are getting a little confident,” Kemp said. “Which worries me.”Laughs rang out from the room, which was packed with local luminaries and