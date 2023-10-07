France's Macron: condemns attacks against Israel, spoke to Netanyahu

French President Emmanuel attends an event for African creation in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday condemned the attacks against Israel, and said he had discussed the situation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"I have spoken to President Herzog and Prime Minister Netanyahu. I condemn the attacks carried out from Gaza on Israel, its soldiers and its people," Macron wrote on social media platform X, previously known as Twitter.

"France stands in solidarity with Israel and the Israelis, committed to their security and their right to defend themselves," Macron added.

Macron in an earlier social media post had condemned the "terrorist attacks" against Israel.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely)