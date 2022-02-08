France's Macron hails 'concrete solutions' in meeting with Ukraine's Zelensky
- Emmanuel MacronPresident of France
- Volodymyr Zelensky6th President of Ukraine
French President Emmanuel Macron says he saw "concrete solutions" to easing tensions with Russia over Ukraine, after conducting an urgent round of shuttle diplomacy between Moscow and Kyiv. Macron holds talks with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv a day after a five-hour meeting at the Kremlin with Russia's Vladimir Putin, as the West scrambles to defuse fears Moscow could invade its ex-Soviet neighbour.