France's Macron to hold call with Biden amid crisis over submarines
French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to speak with President Biden in the next few days to discuss the diplomatic crisis between France and the U.S. Tensions have escalated between the two countries over Biden administration's trilateral security deal with Australia involving the United Kingdom. French Ambassador to the U.S. Gérard Araud joined Lana Zak's on CBSN to discuss the fallout.