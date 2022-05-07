France's Macron to be inaugurated for second five-year term

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SYLVIE CORBET
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Emmanuel Macron
    Emmanuel Macron
    President of France
  • Marine Le Pen
    Marine Le Pen
    French lawyer and politician

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is being inaugurated for a second term during a ceremony on Saturday at the Elysee presidential palace.

Macron was reelected for five years on April 24 in a runoff that saw him beat out far-right rival Marine Le Pen.

About 500 guests are expected at the ceremony, where the president of the Constitutional Council is to read out the results of the election.

Macron will be given the necklace of Grand Master of the Legion of Honor, France's highest distinction, before making a speech.

He will then go to the gardens of the Elysee palace and listen to 21 cannon shots being fired from the Invalides plaza to mark the event, in line with tradition.

Macron will also review the military. Troops present at the ceremony include part of the crew of the Monge, the French navy's second-biggest ship that is key to France's nuclear deterrent. It was notably used for the tests of France’s nuclear-capable submarine-launched M51 missiles.

The symbol can be seen as a show of force at times when France is deeply involved in efforts to stop Russia’s war against Ukraine, including via sending truck-mounted cannons and other heavy weapons.

Macron's second term will formally start on May 14.

___

Follow AP coverage of France’s 2022 presidential election at https://apnews.com/hub/french-election-2022

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • IAEA chief discusses Russia-captured Zaporizhzhia NPP with Rosatom head

    The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi, has held another round of talks of Alexey Likhachev, the director of Russian state nuclear energy company Rosatom, to discuss the fate of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which was captured byRussian troops on March 4.

  • UK's Johnson urges caution over Russia in call to France's Macron

    LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday, agreeing to work more closely on security while urging against any negotiations with Russia that played into its "false narrative" on the conflict in Ukraine. A British readout said the two leaders, who have endured a strained relationship over a range of issues, committed to reinvigorate the "Anglo-French relationship" when Johnson congratulated Macron on his election victory. Johnson and Macron agreed that the military powers should coordinate more closely on longer-term security and economic support for Ukraine, as well as efforts to isolate Russia.

  • Anne Robinson says she's 'retired' from TV after Countdown 'swansong'

    The presenter says she isn't planning to take on any more TV work.

  • Europe’s farmers get to work on biogas to offset Russian energy

    In lush fields southwest of Paris, farmers are joining Europe's fight to free itself from Russian gas. They'll soon turn on a new facility where crops and waste are fermented to produce so-called "biogas."

  • It’s Chief Justice Roberts' Court, but does he still lead?

    John Roberts is heading a Supreme Court in crisis. At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, he led the court through a period where it decided to postpone arguments for the first time in more than 100 years and then to conduct them by telephone for more than a year and a half.

  • Jennifer Grey shares verdict on ex-fiancé Johnny Depp’s trial against Amber Heard

    ‘Drity Dancing’ star was engaged to Depp in 1989

  • Russia is still sliding towards a bond default in the coming weeks. It's up to the US Treasury whether it actually happens.

    The Russian government narrowly avoided defaulting on its bonds this week, but its difficulties are far from over.

  • Shanghai says China's worst COVID outbreak under "effective control"

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Shanghai said on Friday it has brought China's worst outbreak of COVID-19 under effective control following a month-long lockdown of nearly 25 million people, with authorities vowing to stand by their zero-COVID strategy despite mounting economic costs. The number of new COVID infections in China's financial hub had been on a "continuous downward trend" since April 22, the city's vice major Wu Qing said. "Currently, our city's epidemic prevention and control situation is steadily improving, and the epidemic has come under effective control," he told a news conference.

  • Late dictator Ferdinand Marcos' son poised to win Philippines election

    For decades Marcos' pillaging of the country's wealth was considered established fact. Some Filipinos expect his son to hand out gold bars if he's elected.

  • Ukraine Latest: Chelsea Deal; NATO Calls for More Modern Weapons

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Fixer Is Quietly Tending the World’s Biggest FortuneChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsS&P Suffers Longest Weekly Losing Streak in Decade: Markets WrapBrutal Stock Selloff Is a Multitude of Bear Cases Coming TrueSaudi Prince Reverses Course on Twitter for ‘New Friend’ MuskNATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has called on the West to supply more modern weapons to Ukraine, saying much of its equipment dates back to the Sov

  • At least 5 Belarusians are defending Azovstal in Mariupol

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - FRIDAY, 6 MAY 2022, 14:23 At least 5 Belarusians are defending the Azovstal plant in the besieged city of Mariupol. Source: representatives of Kastuś Kalinoŭski battalion, on air of Belsat Details: Representatives of the Belarusian battalion said that they last contacted the fighters 4 days ago.

  • Galvanized by tales of horror, Ukrainians with little training head to frontlines

    Many Ukrainians have sought to aid or join the fight in any way they can — their resolve hardened by the atrocities they’ve witnessed.

  • One of The Ultimatum couples just welcomed their first child together

    Congratulations are in order for The Ultimatum's Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger who have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl.

  • 'It made me feel low': Black students urge passage of Crown Act to end hair discrimination

    Diamond Campbell, a powerlifter at Bruce High School in Mississippi, was almost disqualified from the state championship April 1.

  • Chelsea being sold for $3B to LA Dodgers owners, investors

    Chelsea will be sold to a consortium fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly, ending 19 years of ownership and lavish investment by Roman Abramovich until the Russian oligarch was sanctioned and forced to offload the Premier League club over the war in Ukraine. The sale price of 2.5 billion pounds ($3.1 billion) for the reigning FIFA Club World Cup winners and 2021 European champions is the most lucrative-ever for a sports team worldwide but Abramovich cannot receive the proceeds, which he hopes will go to a foundation for the victims of the war. A further 1.75 billion pounds ($2.2 billion) has been committed to invest in Chelsea's teams and stadiums after two months of rapid negotiations to sell the west London club since Russia invaded Ukraine.

  • Taliban announce women must cover faces in public, say burqa is best

    The Taliban on Saturday ruled Afghan women must cover their faces, according to a decree from the group's supreme leader, an escalation of growing restrictions on women in public that is drawing a backlash from the international community and many Afghans. A spokesman for the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice read the decree from the group's supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada at a press conference in Kabul, saying that a woman's father or closest male relative would be visited and eventually imprisoned or fired from government jobs if she did not cover her face outside the home.

  • Elon Musk Calls BS on Truth Social CEO’s Trump Claim

    ANGELA WEISSEver at the center of the rumor mills, on Friday Elon Musk denied a new report claiming that former president Donald Trump had “encouraged” him to buy out Twitter.The claim originated from Devin Nunes—CEO of Trump’s social media company Truth Social—in an interview with the Fox Business Network on Wednesday.“We’re all for it,” Nunes said. “President Trump, basically before Elon Musk bought it, actually said to go and buy it, because the goal of our company is really to build a commun

  • Security Service of Ukraine: 11 Russian snipers taken prisoner during special operation

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - FRIDAY, 6 MAY 2022, 15:42 The Security Service of Ukraine reports that it has captured 11 of the occupier's snipers as a result of a special operation in the Kharkiv region. Source: Security Service of Ukraine spokesman Artem Dekhtiarenko Quote: "In the Kharkiv region 11 Russian snipers were taken prisoner during a special operation run by the Security Service of Ukraine.

  • Greg Abbott Reveals the GOP’s Plan After Killing Roe v. Wade: Killing Public Education

    The Republican governor now wants to overturn a court decision requiring states to provide free schooling to all children

  • New White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's Partner Also Had A Job Change Today

    Karine Jean-Pierre will be White House press secretary, the first Black LGBTQ woman in the role. Read more on her partner, Suzanne Malveaux, and their child.