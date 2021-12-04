France's Macron meets Saudi crown prince in final Gulf stop

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AYA BATRAWY
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Saturday for the final leg of a two-day Gulf tour. Concerns over Iran's nuclear program, the multiple crises in Lebanon and the ongoing war in Yemen were expected to be aired in private by both sides.

Earlier in the day, Macron was in Qatar, where he told reporters that France and a number of European nations were considering opening a joint diplomatic mission in Afghanistan but stressed it would not mean recognition of the country's Taliban rulers.

He also said he would be raising the issue of Lebanon with the Saudi crown prince, particularly the importance of standing by the politically deadlocked country as it careens from one crisis to another.

In Saudi Arabia, Macron met the crown prince in the Red Sea city of Jiddah, where the kingdom is in the midst of hosting its first ever Formula One race and a pop concert by Justin Bieber, despite calls by rights groups for a boycott. It's the latest push by the young crown prince to showcase the social reforms he's ushered in and been hailed for. Simultaneously, though, the prince has also spearheaded a pervasive crackdown on human rights activists and critics, culminating in the killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi in late 2018 in Turkey, an operation that stained the prince's reputation abroad.

Macron, 43, has consistently kept a line of communication open with the 36-year-old heir to the Saudi throne, including during times of international controversy. Most notably, the French president's intervention was seen as key in 2017 in assisting Lebanon's then-Prime Minister Saad Hariri to leave Saudi Arabia after allegedly being compelled to resign from his post during a visit to the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

Lebanon is expected to again feature in Macron's talks with Prince Mohammed. Lebanon, already suffering from an unprecedented economic crisis, is facing additional economic and diplomatic pressure from Gulf Arab states, chiefly Saudi Arabia due to frustration over the Iran-backed Hezbollah group's domination of Lebanese politics.

Hours before arriving in Jiddah, Macron said it is “absolutely necessary” that the region reopens economic relations and helps Lebanon during its time of need. He said he discussed this with Qatar's ruling emir and would do so with the crown prince in Saudi Arabia.

To help ease tensions ahead of Macron's trip to Jiddah, a Lebanese minister who had criticized the Saudi-led war in Yemen and whose comments sparked the latest Gulf spat resigned from government Friday. He said he stepped down ahead of the trip in the hopes the move could help the French president's efforts to restore Saudi-Lebanese relations.

“I think that this resignation has made it possible to relaunch the possibility of discussions, especially with Saudi Arabia," Macron told reporters in Qatar. “The first objective must be that the Lebanese government can function normally, that is to say, meet, work and move forward on indispensable reforms.”

While in Qatar early Saturday, Macron praised the tiny Gulf state's role in assisting with evacuation efforts of European citizens out of Afghanistan following the Taliban's takeover of the country over the summer.

He said France and other EU countries are thinking about “having a common site to several European countries where our ambassadors or chargés d’affaires can be present” in Afghanistan. He stressed this would not signal political recognition or political dialogue with the Taliban.

Throughout his meetings in the Gulf, Macron's talks have also focused on the revived talks regarding Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers, of which France is a party to. France, Germany and the United Kingdom have signaled the 2015 nuclear agreement — with minor tweaks — is the way forward with Iran. The United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia had opposed the negotiated deal with Iran, though both have since held talks with Tehran to cool tensions.

During Macron's visit to the UAE on Friday, France announced the UAE is buying 80 upgraded Rafale warplanes in a deal worth 16 billion euros ($18 billion) and represents the largest-ever French weapons contract for export. The deal faced criticism by human rights groups concerned about the UAE’s involvement in the war in Yemen.

___

Associated Press producer Masha Macpherson contributed from Paris.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • In Khashoggi's shadow, Macron set for Saudi talks with crown prince

    French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Saudi Arabia on Saturday for face-to-face talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, becoming the first major western leader to step on the kingdom's soil since journalist Jamal Khashoggi's 2018 murder. Macron considers Saudi Arabia vital to help forge a region-wide peace deal with Iran, as well as an ally in the fight against Islamist militants from the Middle East to West Africa, and a rampart against the Muslim Brotherhood. France is one of Saudi Arabia's main arms suppliers, but it has faced increasing pressure to review its sales because of the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels in Yemen, now one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

  • Gambia elections: Ex-President Yahya Jammeh's shadow looms over poll

    Exiled leader Yahya Jammeh - who ruled the country for 22 years - is a key figure in the poll.

  • France's Macron hopes for progress on Lebanon during Saudi talks

    French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday he hoped talks he would hold in Saudi Arabia later in the day would help alleviate tension between Gulf states and Lebanon. Lebanon's Information Minister George Kordahi resigned on Friday to help end a diplomatic spat with Saudi Arabia over comments he had made criticising Saudi Arabia's role in the war in Yemen, which had prompted Riyadh to ban Lebanese imports. "We will see at the end of this trip - and I remain cautious - but my wish is both economically and politically, to be able to re-engage all the Gulf countries in the relationship with Lebanon, to help them get out of this," Macron said in Dubai ahead of traveling to Saudi Arabia for talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

  • AP EXCLUSIVE: Afghan judges in Brazil still fear the Taliban

    A female judge, Muska, was hiding with her family from newly empowered Taliban militants in Afghanistan when an apparent reading mistake 7,000 miles away helped to drastically change her life. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro opened his nation’s doors to potential refugees from the Asian nation during remarks at the United Nations General Assembly on Sept. 21. Muska and her family were taken by bus to the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif and were then flown to Greece with six female colleagues.

  • Mali: Dozens of civilians killed after militants attack bus

    More than 30 people are killed after gunmen attack a bus travelling to a market.

  • Lili Reinhart Hints at Final “Riverdale” Season

    Could the show be coming to an end...?

  • UN chief urges Sudan to respect freedom of the press

    United Nations chief Antonio Guterres urged authorities in Sudan to respect freedom of expression and the press, calling the coup-stricken country hostile to journalists in a report submitted Friday to the Security Council.

  • Germany's Social Democrats set to approve government deal

    The center-left party of German Chancellor-designate Olaf Scholz is meeting Saturday to decide whether to approve a deal to form a new government with environmentalist and pro-business parties — the first of three such decisions needed for Scholz to take office next week. Scholz's Social Democrats narrowly won Germany's Sept. 26 election and launched negotiations with the Greens and the business-friendly Free Democrats to form a governing coalition that hasn't been tried before at the federal level. It will send outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right Union bloc into opposition after 16 years and end an uncomfortable “grand coalition” of Germany's traditional big parties in which the Social Democrats were the junior partners.

  • Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warns of 'nightmare scenario of military confrontation'

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warns of a return of the "nightmare scenario of a military confrontation" in Europe, as tensions spike over Ukraine. Speaking at the OSCE meeting in Stockholm, Lavrov accuses NATO of bringing its military infrastructure "closer to the Russian borders".

  • France signs weapons mega-deal with UAE as Macron tours Gulf

    France announced multibillion-euro deals Friday to sell fighter planes and combat helicopters to the United Arab Emirates, aiming to boost military cooperation with its top ally in the Persian Gulf amid their shared concerns about Iran. The UAE is buying 80 upgraded Rafale warplanes in a deal the French Defense Ministry said is worth 16 billion euros ($18 billion) and represents the largest-ever French weapons contract for export. It also announced a deal with the UAE to sell 12 Airbus-built combat helicopters.

  • Decisions on same-sex marriage, contraception could be threatened by abortion ruling

    The Supreme Court is considering Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban. Some worry its ruling could impact other rights if Roe v. Wade is overruled.

  • Josephine Baker’s Honored Burial In France Sparks Debate Over Racial History Abroad

    Josephine Baker became the first American Black woman entertainer to be honored with a burial at the Pantheon in France. While it is looked at […]

  • China's communists bash US democracy before Biden summit

    China's Communist Party took American democracy to task on Saturday, sharply criticizing a global democracy summit being hosted by President Joe Biden next week and extolling the virtues of its governing system. The harsh rhetoric reflects a growing clash of values that has been thrust into the spotlight as China rises as a global power. The pandemic exposed defects in the American system, said Tian Peiyan, the deputy director of the Communist Party's Policy Research Office.

  • France, in letter to Boris Johnson, rejects joint border patrol in Channel

    PARIS (Reuters) -French Prime Minister Jean Castex told his British counterpart, Boris Johnson, that he rejected the idea of a joint British-French patrol in the English Channel to fight clandestine migration to Britain, a letter obtained by Reuters showed on Thursday. Johnson last week suggested a joint coast patrol in a letter he sent to French President Emmanuel Macron -- and later published on Twitter -- after 27 migrants lost their lives in the Channel as they tried to reach British shores.

  • Pakistan receives $3 billion loan from Saudi Arabia

    Pakistan on Saturday received a $3 billion loan from Saudi Arabia, the prime minister's finance adviser said, as part of an economic support package. The South Asian country has faced growing economic challenges, with high inflation, sliding forex reserves, a widening current account deficit and a depreciating currency.

  • EXPLAINER: How unusual to charge parents in school shooting?

    Guns used in U.S. school shootings have often come from the homes of young perpetrators, but parents are rarely charged for the violence that occurs, experts say. Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said Jennifer and James Crumbley ignored opportunities to intervene, just a few hours before the bloodshed.

  • Haley has 'positive' meeting with Trump

    Former President Trump and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley met at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort last week amid speculation both are eyeing White House runs in 2024. Two sources familiar with the meeting confirmed to The Hill that the two sat down, with one calling it "positive." Neither source said what Trump and Haley discussed.The meeting was first reported by Politico.Haley served as Trump's ambassador to the United Nations from Jan...

  • Fun Facts You Didn't Know About Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' and Its Lyrics

    Unwrap these fun facts about the ultimate Christmas caroler's record-breaking, holiday hit

  • Gigi Hadid Spotted Arriving in Spain After Zayn Malik Family Dispute

    Gigi Hadid was photographed arriving at an airport in Mallorca, Spain after she and ex Zayn Malik began working out a custody agreement.

  • Report: World's 100 most polluted cities are all in Asia

    In an apparent wake-up call to Asia, the world’s 100 most polluted cities in 2020 all happened to be in the continent, according to the latest annual report by air quality tracker IQAir. Key findings: India had the highest number of polluted cities on the list, with a total of 46. China had 42 while six were in Pakistan, four in Bangladesh, one in Indonesia and one in Thailand completed the rest of the list.