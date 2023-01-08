France's Macron opens up about love to autistic interviewers

FILE. French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron attend a national memorial ceremony for Hubert Germain at the Hotel des Invalides, Friday Oct.15, 2021 in Paris. A group of "atypical journalists," on the autism spectrum, got France's 45-year-old president to talk about himself with unusual and illuminating candour in a televised interview this weekend. (Ludovic Marin, Pool Photo via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
1
JOHN LEICESTER
·3 min read

LE PECQ, France (AP) — The question for France's president about his teenage romance with a teacher at his high school was so close to the bone, so eye-popping in a country where politicians largely keep their private lives to themselves, that the interviewer couldn't quite rustle up the courage to ask it.

So he got Emmanuel Macron to pose it to himself.

“He is the president," the French leader said, reading the question out loud from a piece of paper his interviewer handed to him.

“He should set the example and not marry his teacher.”

Ouch.

A group of interviewers on the autism spectrum, described by their publication as “atypical journalists,” got France's 45-year-old president to talk about himself with unusual and illuminating candor in a televised interview this weekend, with frank but fair no-filter questions that professional journalists mostly don't dare ask of the French leader.

The interviewers from Le Papotin, a journal founded in 1990 in a Paris-region day care center for young people with autism, playfully grilled Macron about his marriage to Brigitte, his friends (he said he doesn't have many), Russian President Vladimir Putin and other matters in his heart and thoughts.

In the process, they winkled out some remarkably intimate details and gave Macron a platform to show a more personal side at a critical juncture in his second term as president. His government is embarking on a high-risk effort to push back France's retirement age, a promised reform of the pension system that is infuriating critics and threatens to bring protesters onto the streets.

Le Papotin's interviewers have over the years questioned numerous people of note, including former Presidents Jacques Chirac and Nicolas Sarkozy, and actor Vincent Cassel ("Ocean’s Twelve," “Black Swan”). Their Macron interview was filmed in Paris in November and broadcast by France Televisions, which said the only rule was: “Anything can be said to the Papotin but, most of all, anything can happen!”

Macron responded gamefully, even to the probing about his romance with Brigitte, 24 years his senior. She was Brigitte Auzière, a married mother of three children, when they met at the high school where he was a student and she was a teacher. She later moved to the French capital to join Macron and divorced. They married in 2007.

“It's not about setting an example or not, you see? When you're in love, the choice isn't yours," Macron said in his defense.

“She wasn't really my teacher. She was my drama teacher. It's not quite the same,” he additionally ventured, a wiggle-round that Macron himself chuckled at and which provoked peals of laughter and a teasing “he's crafty!” from one of the interviewers sat beside him.

To another delicate question — “Do you have a lot of dough?” — the former banker said he earns less now as president, without divulging figures.

On friendship, he said: “It's not the best job to have lots of friends.”

And of Putin, whom he's met, and the Russian president's war in Ukraine, the French leader said: “When you meet him like that, he's not unpleasant. That's the paradox.”

At the end of the half-hour question-and-answer session, Macron thanked his interviewers for a job well done.

“Your questions took me onto grounds ... where I'd not been in other interviews, with other journalists,” he said.

Recommended Stories

  • A Los Angeles restaurant chain was fined $1.6 million for failing to pay overtime to 83 staff and for keeping false records

    The Department of Labor found that Ocha Classic and Vim Restaurant owner Prapai Boonyindee avoided paying more than $800,000 in overtime.

  • Israel revokes Palestinian FM's travel permit over UN move

    Israel on Sunday revoked the Palestinian foreign minister's travel permit, part of a series of punitive steps against the Palestinians that Israel's new hard-line government announced days ago. Riad Malki said in a statement that he was returning from the Brazilian president's inauguration when he was informed that Israel rescinded his travel permit, which allows top Palestinian officials to travel easily in and out of the occupied West Bank, unlike ordinary Palestinians.

  • Climate activists dig in to defend village from coal mine

    Climate activists pledged Sunday to defend a tiny village in western Germany from being bulldozed for the expansion of a nearby coal mine that has become a battlegroundbetween the government and environmental campaigners. Hundreds of people from across Germany gathered for protest training and a subsequent demonstration in the hamlet of Luetzerath, which lies west of Cologne next to the vast Garzweiler coal mine. The open-cast mine, which provides a large share of the lignite — a soft, brownish coal — burned at nearby power plants, is scheduled to close by 2030 under a deal agreed last year between the state government of North Rhine-Westphalia and utility company RWE.

  • Germany: Iranian detained, suspected of chemical attack plot

    A 32-year-old Iranian man has been detained in Germany on suspicion of planning an attack with deadly chemicals, officials said Sunday. Police and prosecutors said the man and another person were detained overnight in the town of Castrop-Rauxel, northwest of Dortmund. In a joint statement they said the man is suspected to have planned a serious attack motivated by Islamic extremism, for which he had allegedly sought to obtain the potent toxins cyanide and ricin.

  • On all fronts: Six scenarios for the end of the war in Ukraine, and what the country can expect

    The domestic political situation will change depending on how events unfold in the theater of military operations

  • Massachusetts state troopers, police stop ground search for missing Cohasset woman

    Massachusetts State Troopers and Cohasset Police Officers have stopped their ground search for missing mother and real estate executive Ana Walshe, who has been missing since Jan. 1.

  • Deltona couple accused of sexually abusing 2-year-old child in their care, deputies say

    A Deltona man and his girlfriend are accused of molesting a 2-year-old child who was in their care.

  • United States, South Korea to partner on advanced air mobility development

    The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Saturday it had agreed to partner with the Korea Office of Civil Aviation (KOCA) future Advanced Air Mobility aircraft development and operations. The two nations signed a declaration to collaborate and share information on advanced air mobility projects and work together to promote the safety oversight of advanced air mobility projects, the U.S. regulator said. "Collaborating with our international partners on safely integrating these new technologies will create more efficient, sustainable and equitable transportation options," said Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen.

  • We are offered the Korean option, but Koreans regret it Secretary of Ukraines Security Council

    Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, has stated that the Russians are going to propose the so-called Korean option of settling the war with Ukraine, which implies the division of the country.

  • A Placer County pastor tried to bully and bluff his way into public office. It didn’t work | Opinion

    The region has seen ugly campaigns before, but Matthew Oliver took nasty politicking to a new level of deliberate disingenuousness.

  • Russian invaders no longer have deep rear area on Tavriia front

    Russian invaders on the Tavriia front no longer have a deep rear area due to the actions of Ukraine's Defene Forces. Source: Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavriia operational and strategic group of troops, quoted by the Military Media Center Quote: "On the Tavriia front, the concept of a 'deep rear' no longer actually exists for the enemy.

  • Conservative voters now think cost of Brexit outweighs benefits

    Conservative voters now think the cost of Brexit outweighs its benefits for the first time, a new poll has found.

  • Sinking land forces hundreds to leave Indian temple town

    Authorities in an Indian Himalayan town have stopped construction activities and started moving hundreds of people to temporary shelters after a temple collapsed and cracks appeared in over 600 houses because of sinking of land, officials said Saturday. Residents of Joshimath town in Uttarakhand state say they started noticing cracks in houses, especially after 2021 floods in the region. Himanshu Khurana, a district administrator, said more than 60 families have been moved to government relief camps.

  • Kevin McCarthy may have just won himself the most dysfunctional Congress ever

    Exhausted by the last few days of drama on Capitol Hill? Republican leader Kevin McCarthy of California failed to win the House speaker’s gavel 14 times before finally eking out a slim majority late Friday night — but you ain’t seen nothing yet.

  • NFL-'The room went nuts': Hamlin speaks to team after coming off ventilator

    (Reuters) -Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin had his breathing tube removed overnight, the team said on Friday, and a call to teammates from the recovering 24-year-old set off a raucous celebration. Players leaped to their feet, clapped and yelled as Hamlin appeared from his hospital bed on a FaceTime call during the Bills team meeting on Friday, head coach Sean McDermott said in describing the scene. Doctor have said that Hamlin is progressing remarkably well after having to have his heartbeat restored on the field on Monday night.

  • Mercedes expects double-digit growth in India in 2023 despite weak rupee

    Mercedes Benz expects double-digit sales growth in India this year, despite concerns that a weaker rupee could increase car prices, the head of its local unit said in an interview. The German luxury carmaker's sales in India rose 41% last year to 15,822 cars, its highest ever in the country, and it has an order backlog of around 6,000 vehicles, Santosh Iyer, managing director for Mercedes-Benz India, told Reuters. One risk to the growth of India's luxury car market is a weakening Indian currency, which could force Mercedes to increase domestic prices as imported components get pricier, he said.

  • Travelers rush to take advantage of China reopening

    Travelers arriving from abroad are no longer required to undergo expensive and time-consuming quarantines.

  • Christmas Con Is Heading to Kansas City in June! Andrew Walker, Melissa Joan Hart, Jonathan Bennett to Attend

    The popular holiday-themed convention will take place June 9–11 at the Overland Park Convention Center

  • Ask An Advisor: When Should I Take My First RMD?

    Can I avoid getting hit with double taxes on my first two required minimum distributions (RMDs)? I'll turn 73 in January 2024. Do I have until April 1 2024 to take my first RMD? Or do I have until April … Continue reading → The post Ask An Advisor: When Should I Take My First RMD? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Over 150 Rohingya refugees reach ashore in Indonesia

    More than 100 weak and hungry Rohingya Muslim refugees were among the latest group to reach ashore in Indonesia on Sunday after a long and dangerous journey aboard a wooden boat. The group of 184 people, including a pregnant woman and children, landed at the Kuala Gigieng beach in Indonesia’s northernmost province of Aceh, which has already received more than 500 Rohingya last year. The refugees say they're seeking a better life than in overcrowded camps in Bangladesh, where they fled military persecution across the border in Myanmar.