France's Macron promises Ukraine support agreement and more weapons

French President Emmanuel Macron has held out the prospect of a support agreement with Ukraine, similar to the one the UK signed with the country a few days ago.

Macron will be travelling to Ukraine in February to discuss the proposal, Macron said in Paris on Tuesday evening. Meanwhile France will continue to support Ukraine militarily, with the delivery of 40 additional Scalp cruise missiles, hundreds of bombs and Caesar howitzers.

Russia must not be allowed to win the war launched against Ukraine, Macron said.

The agreement between the UK and Ukraine was signed last Friday during a visit by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to Kiev. It stipulates that London will support Ukraine now, but also in future conflicts with Russia.

This involves rapid and long-term military assistance, not the deployment of British soldiers. Ukraine has been fending off a Russian invasion for almost two years with Western support.