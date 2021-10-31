France's Macron says Australia PM lied to him on submarine deal

G20 summit in Rome
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SYDNEY (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison lied to him over the cancellation of a submarine building contract in September, and indicated more was needed to be done to rebuild trust between the two allies.

Macron and Morrison were in Rome for the G20 summit, the first time they had met since Australia scrapped a multi-billion dollar submarine deal with France as part of a new security alliance with the United States and Britain announced in September.

The new security alliance, dubbed AUKUS and which could give Australia access to nuclear-powered submarines, caught Paris off guard and saw the French ambassadors recalled from Washington and Canberra amid accusations France had been betrayed.

"I have a lot of respect for your country. I have a lot of respect and a lot of friendship for your people. I just say when we have respect, you have to be true and you have to behave in line and consistently with this value," Macron told a group of Australian reporters who had travelled to cover the G20.

Asked if he thought Morrison had lied to him, Macron replied "I don't think, I know."

Morrison, speaking later at a media conference on Sunday in Rome, said he had not lied and that he had previously explained to Macron that conventional submarines would no longer meet Australia's needs. He said the process of repairing the relationship had begun.

On Friday, U.S. President Joe Biden said he had thought France had been informed of the contract cancellation before the AUKUS pact was announced, and said that the handling of the new security agreement had been clumsy.

(Reporting by John Mair; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The Latest: Macron says Australia's Morrison lied to him

    French President Emmanuel Macron said Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison lied to him while he was secretly negotiating a submarine deal with the United States and Britain. Answering a reporter’s question about whether he thinks Morrison lied to him, Macron replied, “I don’t think, I know” he lied. The decision was part of an Indo-Pacific pact between Australia, Britain and the U.S.

  • Biden criticizes Russia and China for not joining climate commitments

    President Biden criticized Russia and China on Sunday for their failure to make new climate commitments alongside other members of the Group of 20.Why it matters: G20 leaders announced new targets for climate commitments on the final day of meetings in Rome before they head to Glasgow, Scotland, for a global climate conference. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.One such agreement, which didn't go as far as the U.S. had hoped, was a target of reaching carb

  • U.S. gives 1.5 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan

    The United States is delivering an additional 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan, a senior U.S. administration official told Reuters, increasing to 4 million the total number of shots donated by Washington to the self-ruled island, which is under increasing pressure from China. The new delivery of Moderna Inc doses will depart from Louisville, Kentucky, on Sunday aboard a flight belonging to Taiwan's China Airlines, the official said. The official added that Taiwan was a "vital partner" on global health issues.

  • Liverpool host Leicester, Chelsea face Brentford in League Cup quarters

    Liverpool will host Leicester in the quarter-finals of the League Cup as Saturday's draw handed Chelsea a west London derby trip to Brentford.

  • Former US ambassador Bill Richardson heads to Myanmar

    Former U.S. ambassador and former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson is heading to Myanmar on a private humanitarian mission that will focus on pandemic support, his spokesperson said Sunday. Myanmar has been mired in violence and civil unrest since a military coup seized power in February. The United States suspended a trade deal with Myanmar until a democratic government is restored in the Southeast Asian country.

  • Pelosi, Biden at risk of third bipartisan infrastructure whiff

    President Biden and congressional leaders are forging ahead with plans to have the House vote on his two massive spending plans, even while backing off their Tuesday deadline amid persistent concerns from key lawmakers.Why it matters: For all their bluster, Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have failed twice to hold promised votes on the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, which would pave the way for a $1.75 trillion social safety net expansion package. Missing a third vote is a ma

  • Biden to warn Turkey's Erdogan against 'precipitous' actions

    ROME (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden will warn Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan during a meeting on Sunday that any precipitous actions would not benefit U.S.-Turkish relations and that crises should be avoided, a U.S. official said on Saturday. Erdogan earlier this month ordered 10 envoys, including the U.S. ambassador, to be declared "persona non grata" for seeking the release of jailed philanthropist Osman Kavala, though he later withdrew the threat to expel them. The official said a meeting between the two leaders may not have happened if Erdogan had expelled the U.S. ambassador.

  • Biden receives communion at Rome Mass, a day after meeting pope

    Joe Biden received communion while attending Mass on Saturday evening in the American church of Rome, a day after the U.S. president met Pope Francis and said later that the pontiff had told him he is a "good Catholic" who can receive the sacrament. The Mass and Biden's statement beforehand widened a gulf between Francis and conservative U.S. bishops who want to deny him the right to receive communion because of Biden's support for abortion rights. A person inside the church on Saturday told Reuters the president, who attended the Mass sitting in the back of the church with his wife Jill, received communion.

  • If Biden actually wants to help Iranians, there's an easy way to do it

    Biden has said he wants to tailor US sanctions to avoid unintended harm, but millions still suffer under US sanctions despite technical exemptions.

  • Emotional Biden praises Pope Francis' style of Catholicism

    An emotional U.S. President Joe Biden, who has come away from his visit with papal backing in his conflict with conservative U.S. bishops, on Sunday praised Pope Francis for being "everything I admire about Catholicism." Biden, the second Catholic president in U.S. history, choked up as he spoke about his late son Beau and his own feelings about the pope and Catholicism at a final news conference in Rome at the end of the G20 summit of leaders of the world's richest nations. Conservative U.S. bishops want to deny Biden the right to receive communion, the central sacrament of the faith, because of Biden's support for abortion rights.

  • Charlotte sees COVID progress but 96% of life support patients at Novant aren’t vaccinated

    Here’s the latest numbers on breakthrough cases, cases among children and teens and the local area’s positivity rate.

  • Don't blame us for Ukraine's use of Turkish drones -Turkish FM

    Turkey cannot be blamed for Ukraine's deployment of Turkish-made drones, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was cited as saying on Sunday. On Wednesday, the Kremlin said the drones risked having a destabilising impact in eastern Ukraine, after Kyiv deployed a Bayraktar TB2 drone to hit a position controlled by Russian-backed separatists there. "If a state is buying these from us, that is no longer a Turkish product," Cavusoglu told reporters after meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the G20 summit in Rome late on Saturday.

  • Elon Musk says he’ll sell Tesla stock if UN can show how the money will solve world hunger

    Billionaire Elon Musk was responding to a UN official’s claims that uber-rich could help feed the globe’s starving

  • McAuliffe gets last-minute help from Clyburn

    Rep. Jim Clyburn rescued Joe Biden's presidential campaign last year, turning out Black voters at a pivotal moment. Now, Democrats are hoping the sage from South Carolina can help pull Terry McAuliffe over the finish line in Virginia.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: Calling in Clyburn as a closer ahead of Tuesday's gubernatorial election reflects his enduring status in the party — and Democrats' real worries about

  • Biden offers to lift sanctions if Iran 'changes course'

    President Biden, meeting with European leaders to plot strategy for nuclear talks with Iran, offers to lift sanctions if Tehran 'changes course.'

  • China Struck By Diesel Shortage

    Coal prices in China have come down significantly following government intervention, but the energy crisis in China is far from over as gas stations throughout the East Asian country now face diesel shortages

  • EU chief accuses UK of seeking Brexit clash

    Brussels has warned the UK not to “embark on a path of confrontation”, amid tensions over Northern Ireland and post-Brexit fishing rights.

  • These players have been SCARY good for the Packers in 2021

    Happy Halloween! Who has been SCARY good for the Packers this season?

  • Kevin Durant fined for throwing the ball into the stands

    Chris Haynes: The league announces Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has been fined $25,000 for forcefully throwing the game ball into the spectator stands. Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes What's the buzz on Twitter? Ohm Youngmisuk @ NotoriousOHM Kevin ...

  • Afghanistan: Gunmen attack wedding to stop music being played

    The attack by men who identified themselves as Taliban has left at least two dead, officials say.