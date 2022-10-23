France's Macron says there is chance for peace in Ukraine

French President Macron attends "The Cry of Peace" in Rome
27
·1 min read

ROME (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday he believed there was a chance for peace in Ukraine, even as Russia warned the conflict there could escalate.

"There is the prospect for peace, it will come around at some moment," said Macron at a conference in Rome aimed at seeking ways to promote world peace.

"And at a particular moment, given how things are evolving, and when the Ukrainian people and its leaders will have decided on the terms of this, a peace deal can be built up with the other side," added Macron.

France has repeatedly stressed the importance of keeping Western diplomatic channels to Moscow open since Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Russia fired missiles and drones into Ukrainian-held Mykolaiv on Sunday, and Moscow said the conflict was trending towards "uncontrolled escalation".

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu discussed the Ukraine situation in separate phone conversations on Sunday with France's Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu as well as with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and the defence ministers of Britain and Turkey.

Without providing evidence, Shoigu said Ukraine could escalate with a "dirty bomb" - conventional explosives laced with radioactive material. Ukraine does not possess nuclear weapons, while Russia has said it could protect Russian territory with its nuclear arsenal.

(Reporting by Philip Pullella, Sudip Kar-Gupta and Sophie Louet; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Recommended Stories

  • Russia keeping 17 ships and boats in three seas: total salvo of Kalibr cruise missiles 100 units

    IRYNA BALACHUK - SUNDAY, 23 OCTOBER 2022, 15:29 Currently on 23 October, Russia is keeping a total of 17 ships and boats on combat duty in the Black Sea, the Azov Sea and the Mediterranean Sea, the total salvo of Kalibr cruise missiles on which is 100 units.

  • Ukraine urges global ban of Russia's RT after presenter calls for drowning of Ukrainian children

    In a show broadcast last week, RT presenter Anton Krasovsky said children who criticised Russia should have been "thrown straight into a river with a strong current". Krasovsky - a pro-war commentator on Russian TV who has been sanctioned by the European Union - was responding to an account by Russian science fiction author Sergei Lukyanenko about how, when he first visited Ukraine in the 1980s, children told him they would live better lives were it not for Moscow occupying their country.

  • Russia's Shoigu holds second call with U.S. defense secretary in three days

    Moscow provided no details on the conversation with Austin, which came after the two men spoke on Friday for the first time since May. Its readouts on the other calls said Shoigu had said the situation in Ukraine was worsening. "They discussed the situation in Ukraine which is rapidly deteriorating," the Russian defence ministry said of Shoigu's call with French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu.

  • U.S. will help Ukraine fight off Iranian-made Russian drones, says Blinken

    Iran may send even more attack drones to Russia for use against Ukraine, in support of Russian troops who lack military equipment, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Oct. 21, according to Bloomberg.

  • Office of Ukrainian President: Russia only gets language of power, we must collectively destroy the enemy

    IRYNA BALACHUK - SUNDAY, 23 OCTOBER 2022, 16:25 Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said that it is not enough to call on Russia to withdraw its troops from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

  • Rishi Sunak, Boris Johnson emerge as front runners for prime minister in U.K.

    Rishi Sunak, Boris Johnson emerge as front runners for prime minister in U.K.

  • About 50,000 dolphins have died in Black Sea because of Russian ships

    OLENA BARSUKOVA - SUNDAY, 23 OCTOBER 2022 Since the beginning of the full-scale war, probably up to 50,000 dolphins have died in the Black Sea due to the actions of the Russian occupiers. The cetaceans died as a result of the use of Russian warships, according to reports by the animal welfare organisation UAnimals, citing Ivan Rusev, a biologist and the head of the scientific department of the Tuzly Lagoons National Nature Park.

  • Prigozhin continues to create rifts within Russia’s government – ISW

    The owner of the Russian mercenary Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, is creating rifts within the Russian government by publicizing a line of fortifications in the northeast of Ukraine, the Institute for the Study ofWar's (ISW) assessment for Oct. 22 states.

  • Russians refusing to fight in Ukraine flee country, long for home

    The young Russians who fled their country for neighboring Kazakhstan to avoid being conscripted to fight in Ukraine all want to go home one day.

  • Russias Defence Minister alleges Ukraine preparing to drop "dirty bomb"

    IRYNA BALACHUK - SUNDAY, 23 OCTOBER 2022, 14:52 In a telephone conversation, Sergey Shoigu, Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation, told his French counterpart Sébastien Lecornu that Ukraine is allegedly preparing provocations involving a "dirty bomb".

  • Hackers breach Iran's atomic energy agency, protests persist

    Iran's atomic energy agency alleged on Sunday that hackers acting on behalf of an unidentified foreign country broke into a subsidiary's network and had free access to its email system. An anonymous hacking group claimed responsibility for the attack on Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, demanding Tehran release political prisoners arrested in the recent nationwide protests. The group said it leaked 50 gigabytes of internal emails, contracts and construction plans related to Iran’s Russian-backed nuclear power plant in Bushehr and shared the files on its Telegram channel.

  • Orban lashes out at EU as he marks 1956 anti-Soviet revolt

    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban made veiled comparisons on Sunday between the Soviet troops that attacked Hungary during the 1956 revolution and the institutions of the European Union today. Marking the 66th anniversary of that crushed uprising, Orban suggested that the EU, which has sought to rein in democratic backsliding in Hungary, would end up like the Soviet Union, which dissolved more than three decades ago.

  • Russian forces could face 'rout' in Kherson; Russia accuses Ukraine of planning radioactive 'provocation': Live updates

    Russian military leaders flee Kherson, leaving new Russian recruits to try and stall the Ukraine military's push to recapture city.

  • Newly mobilized Russians detained in occupied Luhansk Oblast, reveals Ukrainian official

    Mobilized Russians who refuse to fight have been detained and put behind bars in the temporarily occupied town of Kreminna in Luhansk Oblast, the current head of the Ukrainian-controlled Luhansk Regional Military–Civil Administration, Serhiy Hayday, reported on Telegram on Oct. 23.

  • Russians in Kherson flee in civilian clothing

    Russian troops in Kherson Oblast discard their uniforms and retreat across the Dnipro River in civilian clothes, Ukraine’s Operational Command South spokesperson Nataliya Humeniuk told Ukrainian TV broadcasters on Oct. 21.

  • Yemeni government forces intercept Houthi drones attacking southern oil terminal

    Yemen's Saudi-backed government said on Friday its forces had intercepted armed drones launched against a southern oil terminal by Houthi fighters as an oil tanker was preparing to dock. A Yemeni government official said Houthi drones attacked al-Dhabba oil terminal, located in the town of al-Shihr in Hadhramaut province, as the oil tanker Nissos was preparing to enter the terminal.

  • Ukraine expects Germany to supply ammunition to defend critical infrastructure

    EUROPEAN PRAVDA - SATURDAY, 22 OCTOBER 2022, 17:43 Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine's Prime Minister, said that another influx of refugees from Ukraine into Europe is likely given Russia's relentless attacks on the country's critical infrastructure facilities.

  • Winwincoins Generates New Features of Crypto Trading Bots for Crypto Investments

    Winwincoins generates new features of crypto trading bots for crypto investments

  • Ukraine troops say Russian woes could preface pullback in south

    To the Ukrainian soldiers entrenched north of the Russian-held city of Kherson, a recent drop-off in Russian shellfire and armour movements signals that their foes dug into a nearby tree line are suffering serious manpower, supply and hardware woes. That may mean the Russians are preparing to abandon their defence of the provincial capital and retreat across the Dnipro River, the soldiers said when Reuters visited their positions on Friday. The Russians "are constantly suffering losses in this sector, and we're trying to do everything we can so they leave this place as fast as possible," continued Fugas, a stocky man who in civilian life co-owned an agricultural business in the western Lviv region.

  • Democrats struggle with message on inflation in final midterm push

    As Republicans regain momentum on concerns about the economy, the only thing Democrats seem to agree on about their message on issues like inflation and high