France's Macron seeks to reassert authority with prime-time TV presser
On the back of a troubled year marked by an unpopular pension reform and controversial new immigration rules, France’s Emmanuel Macron will hold a press conference on Tuesday night in a bid to rejuvenate the final three years of his presidency.
For his prime-time event, Macron has invited an audience of journalists to the Elysée Palace to challenge him with open questions once he’s done presenting his refurbished policy declaration.
The so-called “meeting with the nation” – to be broadcast live on several mainstream TV channels – is a departure from Macron's preferred style of closed-door speech-giving.
The last time he held a national press conference of this kind was back in April 2019 – when France was in the grips of rolling anti-government Yellow Vest protests.
Cabinet shake-up
Tuesday’s presser, described by the Elysée as an extension of Macron’s New Year’s address, comes a week to the day after 34-year-old Gabriel Attal was appointed the country’s youngest ever prime minister.
It also follows Thursday’s cabinet shake-up in which Macron tilted his centrist government rightwards with the appointment of two members of the opposition Republicans Party to ministries.
On Friday Macron called on ministers of his slimmed-down cabinet to serve as "revolutionaries" and not as mere "managers".
