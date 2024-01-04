France's Macron set to attend Schäuble's memorial service

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a press conference during the second day of the EU Summit. -/EU COUNCIL/dpa

French President Emmanuel Macron plans to attend the memorial service for former German interior and finance minister Wolfgang Schäuble.

This was confirmed to dpa by the Élysée Palace on Thursday.

The German parliament intends to host the service, ordered by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, on January 22 in the Bundestag in Berlin. Hundreds of guests from Germany and abroad are expected.

German magazine Stern said Macron would give a speech about the former Bundestag president, although the Élysée Palace in Paris did not comment on this.

Schäuble - who helped devise German reunification and pressured Greece into austerity during the eurozone debt crisis - died aged 81 on December 26 after a long illness. He will be buried on Friday in his home town of Offenburg.