France's Macron spoke to Ukraine's Zelenskiy by phone on Sunday

FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy leaves for Brussels
1
·1 min read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron spoke by telephone on Sunday to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as Western leaders aim to strengthen their support for Ukraine in the face of Russia's latest military attacks.

Macron's office said in a statement the two leaders had discussed Zelenskiy's recent visits to London, Paris and the European Union in Brussels, and that Macron had reaffirmed to Zelenskiy NATO backing for more military supplies to Ukraine.

Macron also reaffirmed to Zelenskiy his support for a 10-point peace proposal laid out by Zelenskiy, during their phone call.

Macron had told French paper Le Journal du Dimanche in an interview published on Sunday that while France wanted Russia to be defeated in Ukraine, France did not want to "crush" Russia.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Recommended Stories

  • Ukrainian troops seek weapons as world powers meet

    STORY: Ukrainian soldiers fought to hold off a Russian attack on&nbsp;the small eastern city of Bakhmut Friday, as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appealed to senior Western leaders meeting in Munich, asking them to ramp up military aid to Ukraine.ZELENSKIY: "Ukraine’s key message at the Munich Security Conference is an obvious one – we have to do everything so we bring about the collapse of Russian aggression before year end. This is possible, this is necessary but this is possible if Ukraine receives the weaponry needed for this. That is why our diplomatic marathon is ongoing without let up."Speaking via video link to the conference, Zelenskiy said it was "obvious" Ukraine would not be the last stop of President Vladimir Putin's invasion, and that it was vital the West did not delay arms deliveries to help repel Russian forces, saying the Kremlin was already thinking of ways to "strangle"&nbsp;Ukraine's neighbor -&nbsp;the former Soviet republic of Moldova.The appeal won immediate support from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron.Western leaders&nbsp;have promised battle tanks and talks are under way about securing longer-range missiles, but&nbsp;Kyiv's&nbsp;allies&nbsp;remain hesitant about providing fighter jets.Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield echoed Zelenskiy's plea for arms."Give us more military equipment, more weapons, and we will deal with the Russian occupier, we will destroy them."Nearly one year into the invasion, Putin's troops are intensifying assaults in the east, narrowing its focus on Bakhmut, where Russia's Wagner mercenary group is attacking.But&nbsp;White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby&nbsp;on Friday said Wagner mercenaries were taking heavy losses."They're treating their recruits, largely convicts, basically as cannon fodder, throwing them into a literal meat grinder here, inhumane ways without a second thought. And while fighting in Ukraine, we estimate now that Wagner has suffered more than 30,000 casualties, including approximately 9000 killed in action."Europe's worst conflict since World War Two has killed tens of thousands, uprooted millions from their homes and has pummeled the global economy, and has solidified&nbsp;Putin's role as&nbsp;a pariah in the West.&nbsp;Russian government officials were not invited to this year's Munich Security Conference.

  • Sean Penn film 'Superpower' catches Zelenskiy at moment of Russian invasion

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Late in the evening of Feb. 24, 2022, just some 15 hours after Russia triggered its invasion of his country, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy found time to receive American actor Sean Penn. Sitting in a bare, apparently windowless room, Zelenskiy speculates on Vladimir Putin's motives for the invasion in the central scene of "Superpower", Penn's feature-length profile of the president that premiered at the Berlin Film Festival on Friday. "He wants us to be dead," Zelenskiy says in the film.

  • Blinken tours devastation from Turkey quake, pledges $100 million more in aid

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken took a helicopter tour Sunday of one of the provinces worst-affected by the Feb. 6 earthquake in southern Turkey and northern Syria and pledged a further $100 million in aid to help the region.

  • France to send AMX-10 RC light tanks to Ukraine next week, defense chief says

    France will hand over AMX-10 RC light tanks to Ukraine at the end of next week, Armed Forces Minister Sébastien Lecornu said in an interview with Le Parisien published on Feb. 19.

  • Nicola Sturgeon’s dreamland is over – Scotland faces a painful reckoning

    The British, perhaps a gullible people, have always managed to admire politicians who – while presiding over a complete mess – can give the impression that they are remarkable and merit unequivocal respect.

  • US and Ukraine ‘still having discussions’ amid pressure to supply F-16 jets

    UN ambassador says US must ensure Ukrainians ‘have the training necessary … to use weapons systems we provide’

  • Alpine skiing-Canada's St-Germain stuns Shiffrin to take slalom gold

    MERIBEL, France (Reuters) -Canada's Laurence St-Germain claimed a shock victory in the world championships slalom as she beat favourite Mikaela Shiffrin to the gold medal on Saturday. The 28-year-old had never got close to winning a major race before but chose the perfect time to change that with a sensational second run to eclipse slalom great Shiffrin. In denying the American a fifth world title in a discipline Shiffrin dominates, St-Germain became the first Canadian woman to win a slalom world title for 63 years.

  • Could Meta Be the Underdog AI Stock That Makes Investors the Most Money?

    The late comedian Rodney Dangerfield was known for his punch line, "I don't get no respect." Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) just might be the Rodney Dangerfield of the artificial intelligence (AI) race. The tech giant's moves have Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) playing catch-up.

  • North Korea fires missile as U.S., South Korea prepare for drills

    North Korea on Saturday fired a long-range missile from its capital into the sea off Japan, according to its neighbors, a day after it threatened to take strong measures against South Korea and the U.S. over their joint military exercises.

  • Two Russian cruise missiles fly dangerously close to South Ukrainian NPP – Energoatom

    Two Russian cruise missiles flew dangerously close to the South Ukrainian nuclear power plant during the Russian missile attack on Ukraine on the morning of Feb. 18, Ukraine’s state nuclear operator Energoatom reported on Telegram on Feb. 18.

  • Mardi Gras 2023: Use our Houma Parade Tracker to follow the floats through town

    Find out where the parade is right now by using houmatoday's 2023 Parade Tracker.

  • Poland in talks with U.S. about boosting troop presence, prime minister says

    "We are in the process of discussion with President Biden's administration about making their presence more permanent, and increasing them," Mateusz Morawiecki told "Face the Nation."

  • How Erdoğan’s Obsession With Power Got in the Way of Turkey’s Earthquake Response

    "We could have easily saved more:" As Turkey digs through rubble, deadly flaws in the government's response are coming to light.

  • Liev Schreiber on advocating for aid to Ukraine

    Watching the trauma of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, actor Liev Schreiber's desire to help led him to co-found Blue Check Ukraine, which vets and raises funds for NGOs providing aid on the ground. Schreiber talked with CBS News chief election & campaign correspondent Robert Costa about his Ukrainian roots, and his desire to do something to help people caught in a humanitarian crisis.

  • Velshi: Trump created the opportunity for Putin in Ukraine

    On July 25th of 2019, Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared a now infamous phone call. “We are ready to continue to cooperate for the next steps.,” said Zelenskyy. “We are almost ready to buy more Javelins from the United States for defense purposes.” To which Donald Trump responded, “I would like you to do us a favor, though.” Anyone with an ounce of foresight could predict “I would like you to do us a favor” would not end well. Trump was impeached by the House but ultimately faced zero repercussions. For Ukraine, the consequences were far more serious. Ukraine and its new untested, uncorrupt leader needed to be taken seriously on the world stage, in order to fend off Russian aggression. Instead, Donald Trump chose to try and leverage the situation for his own personal gain. The freezing of U.S. military aid and a shakedown by the President of the United States cost Zelenskyy in terms of power, respect and his authority against Vladimir Putin. Russia saw the undermining of Zelenskyy as an opportunity to invade, because Ukraine didn't appear to have the universal backing of the United States. And that’s on Donald Trump.

  • Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid Are No Longer Seeing Each Other

    After a brief rumored romance, Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio are reportedly no longer spending time together.

  • Mary Beard says Harry and Meghan are ‘going too far’

    Classicist shared her opinion on the royal couple in a recent interview

  • How a Kharkiv LGBT activist and bat expert returned from Belgium to join the military

    Everyone in Ukraine should consider the possibility they will join the army, says Anna Kazhan, a soldier of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade "Mahura". Talking to NV, she recalls how and why she decided to join the army.

  • Ukraine war expected to cost Germany 160 billion euros by year-end

    The Ukraine war will have cost the German economy around 160 billion euros ($171 billion), or some 4% of its gross domestic output, in lost value creation by the end of the year, the head of the German Chambers of Industry and Commerce (DIHK) said. That means GDP per capita in Europe's largest economy will be 2,000 euros lower it would otherwise have been, DIHK chief Peter Adrian told the "Rheinische Post". Industry makes up a higher share of the economy in Germany than in many other countries, and the sector is for the most part energy-intensive, meaning German companies have been especially hard hit by a surge in energy prices, which last year hit record highs in Europe.

  • Kristina Karamo, a GOP election denier who was soundly defeated in the 2022 midterms, now leads Michigan's Republican Party

    Kristina Karamo, the new party chair, lost the secretary of state race by 14 points last year during a cycle that saw Republicans falter statewide.