France's Macron visits Rwanda as relations improve

  • FILE - In this Friday, April 5, 2019 file photo, family photographs of some of those who died hang on display in an exhibition at the Kigali Genocide Memorial centre in the capital Kigali, Rwanda. France and Rwanda are hoping to reset ties scarred by a quarter century of recriminations over the 1994 Rwandan genocide when French President Emmanuel Macron visits the central African country. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)
  • FILE - In this Friday, April 4, 2014 file photo, the skulls and bones of some of those who were slaughtered as they sought refuge inside the church, are laid out on shelves in an underground vault as a memorial to the thousands who were killed in and around the Catholic church during the 1994 genocide in Nyamata, Rwanda. France and Rwanda are hoping to reset ties scarred by a quarter century of recriminations over the 1994 Rwandan genocide when French President Emmanuel Macron visits the central African country. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)
1 / 2

Rwanda macron

FILE - In this Friday, April 5, 2019 file photo, family photographs of some of those who died hang on display in an exhibition at the Kigali Genocide Memorial centre in the capital Kigali, Rwanda. France and Rwanda are hoping to reset ties scarred by a quarter century of recriminations over the 1994 Rwandan genocide when French President Emmanuel Macron visits the central African country. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
IGNATIUS SSUUNA
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron made a key visit to Rwanda on Thursday as his country tries to mend relations with the central African country 27 years after the genocide.

Macron arrived in the Rwandan capital, Kigali, early Thursday and is due to hold talks with Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

Macron’s trip builds on a series of French efforts since his election in 2017 to repair ties between the two countries.

He will visit a memorial to the frenzied 1994 slaughter that left an estimated 800,000 people dead, mainly minority Tutsis and moderate Hutus who tried to protect them from Hutu extremists.

Two reports completed in March and in April that examined France’s role in the genocide helped clear a path for Macron’s visit, the first by a French president in 11 years.

The previous visit, by Nicolas Sarkozy in 2010, was the first by a French leader after the 1994 massacre sent relations into a tailspin. Rwanda’s government and genocide survivor organizations often accused France of training and arming militias and former government troops who led the genocide.

Recommended Stories

  • Cryptos turn choppy as bounce momentum ebbs

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Cryptocurrencies slipped on Thursday but without falling through recent lows, as enough traders clung to hopes that the asset class can claw its way back from last week's plunge. Bitcoin dropped 4% in Asia to about $37,600 and the next biggest crypto token, ether, was down 7.5% at $2,676 - leaving both well above deep week-ago troughs but miles shy of the record highs they scaled in April. Some analysts said the falls felt relatively modest compared with recent volatility and pointed to a market finding a floor, though it is clear regulatory attention and wavering enthusiasm from Tesla boss Elon Musk are going to remain major risks.

  • Detroit judge who gave drug dealer a second chance swears him in as a lawyer 16 years later

    Edward Martell’s journey from crack dealer to attorney began when a Michigan judge gave him a break

  • Elderly Priest Accused In 1972 Murder Of Altar Boy Dies As Authorities Planning Arrest

    A Massachusetts priest, who pleaded guilty to child molestation in the nineties, died before officials could arrest him in the 1972 death of a teenager found floating face down in a river. The cold case killing of Danny Croteau has been “officially closed,” authorities announced on Monday, following the death of defrocked priest Richard Lavigne, Lavigne, who they suspect was behind the boy’s unsolved killing died on Friday, officials said. He was 80. Danny Croteau's body was found in the Chicopee River on April 14, 1972. The Massachusetts altar boy died of multiple blunt injuries to the head, according to charging documents obtained by Oxygen.com. Lavigne, prosecutors said, was the last person to see him alive. In recent months, Lavigne provided roughly 11 hours of interviews during five separate occasions to cold case investigators regarding Croteau’s death, which officials say largely implicated Lavigne. “Based on the accumulation of evidence, and in particular those admissions, as a prosecutor I believe that I was fulfilling my ethical duties by moving toward the charge of murder against Richard Lavigne … and I believe we could prove it,” Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni said in a statement on Monday. On April 14, 15, 16, 17, and May 4, 2021, a Massachusetts State police trooper interviewed Lavigne at a medical facility where he was a patient. "During all of the interviews, Lavigne refused to specifically admit that he killed Danny Croteau, and at times, was cagey and evasive, continuing his long-running attempts to mislead and distract investigators," Gulluni said. Lavigne never directly confessed to murdering Croteau before he died, although prosecutors were adamant he was responsible for the 13-year-old’s demise. "He made several statements to indicate that he was the last person to see Danny Croteau alive, that he brought him to the riverbank on April 14, 1972, that he physically assaulted him there, and after leaving Danny there and returning a short time later, that he saw Danny floating face down in the river," Gulluni added. Lavigne told investigators it was Croteau’s idea to go down to the river more than 49 years ago. “Why’d you go down there with him?” an investigator asked Lavigne in a recorded police interview obtained by Oxygen.com. “He wanted to see the waterfall up close,” Lavigne responded. He admitted to giving the 13-year-old a “good shove” down at the riverbank. “I don’t remember what I did,” Lavigne said. “I don’t remember telling anyone...I just remember being heartbroken when I saw his body going down the river knowing I was responsible for giving him a good shove, you know.” He claimed he left and later returned to find the child submerged in the river the following day. “I just saw [him] floating,” Lavigne recalled. When detectives pressed him on what he did after seeing the teenager, Lavigne claimed he couldn’t recall. Authorities said he never made any attempts to rescue the boy or notify Croteau’s parents or police. Croteau had elevated blood alcohol levels and chewing gum was found in his pocket. Authorities also found “blood-stained soil” and “blood-spattered rocks” on the shore of the river. Both Lavigne and Croteau’s blood types were identified as being present, however, DNA testing was ultimately inconclusive. Under questioning, Lavigne also painted Croteau as an eccentric young boy who craved attention. He described the 13-year-old as a “charming” and “nice little kid” but repeatedly attacked his intelligence. “He was a strange, interesting kid, you know, not too bright, always trying to make jokes about things,” Lavigne said in the recorded interview. And if you didn’t answer, he’d increase his voice. You’d turn around and you’d feel like saying, ‘Will you shut up?’” Rev. Richard R. Lavigne, a Roman Catholic priest, pleads guilty in superior court to two counts of indecently assaulting two adolescent boys, in this June 25, 1992 file photo, in Newburyport, Mass. Photo: AP Over the years, authorities had gathered other compelling forms of evidence they said linked Lavigne to Croteau’s death. According to prosecutors, Croteau’s brother, Carl Croteau Jr. told authorities that someone, whose voice resembled Lavigne’s, called the family days after the teen’s death apologizing for the alleged murder. The individual in question claimed the boy’s death was an “accident” before hanging up. In 2004, Lavigne also allegedly confided in an acquaintance that he’d received an unsigned, anonymous mailed letter he suspected was from Croteau’s murderer, according to prosecutors. He described the cryptic note, which mentions a “boy along the Chicopee River” as “chilling.” The letter reportedly had no return address. In 2004, detectives executed a search warrant at Lavigne’s Chicopee home to obtain the “suspicious” letter. A forensic expert later stated the language patterns used in the letter, which Oxygen.com reviewed, were consistent with writings authored by Lavigne. Lavigne served the Diocese of Springfield. He was defrocked in 2003. In 1992, he pleaded guilty to two counts of indecently assaulting two teenage boys.

  • Rep. Ilhan Omar decries attacks on Jews while warning against equating 'legitimate criticism' of the Israeli government with antisemitism

    "Connecting the actions of a foreign country's government and military with an entire faith does nothing to keep the Jewish people safer," Omar said.

  • Biden administration backs Alaska oil drilling project approved under Trump

    (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden's administration defended on Wednesday a proposed ConocoPhillips oil development in Alaska, backing the drilling project which was approved under the administration of former President Donald Trump. "A Wednesday filing by the U.S. Department of Justice continues to defend a 2020 Record of Decision for the Willow Project in the National Petroleum Reserve – Alaska (NPR-A)" a spokesman of the U.S. Interior Department said in an email.

  • Judge who gave former drug dealer a 2nd chance swears him in as a lawyer

    In 2005, Edward Martell was in Wayne County Circuit Judge Bruce Morrow's courtroom, waiting to hear his fate — he was 27 and facing up to 20 years in prison for drug dealing. "Any other judge would have flushed me," Martell told Deadline Detroit, but Morrow said "everybody needs love" and instead gave Martell three years probation and implored him to become "a CEO of a Fortune 500 company instead of being out here selling drugs." Martell received full-ride scholarships at the University of Detroit Mercy, where he attended undergrad and law school.

  • Lauren Boebert mocked for declaring ‘My pronoun is Patriot’ – which is not a pronoun

    ‘I’m guessing you were not very good at Mad Libs,’ one Twitter user replies

  • Trump biographer says CFO will flip on former president if threatened with prison as grand jury convened

    ‘Investigators have clearly been pressuring him and his family members legally,’ Tim O’Brien says of Allen Weisselberg

  • Ariana Grande finally gives fans a peek at her Montecito wedding to Dalton Gomez

    Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez got married without much fanfare earlier this month. Now the pop star is showing the world what it all looked like.

  • Ohio city bans all abortions and declares it’s a ‘sanctuary city for the unborn’

    Council member who resigned in protest says council has been ‘hijacked’ by people trying to ‘force their personal, political and religious views on entire citizenship of Lebanon’

  • Melbourne lockdown: Fears over outbreak sparks restrictions

    The Australian state of Victoria shuts down again as a fresh outbreak in the capital fuels anxiety.

  • Sir Alex Ferguson says his fascination with former US President John F. Kennedy helped shape him into one of sport's great leaders

    Kennedy served as US president at the height of the Cold War, which Ferguson told Insider was an amazing challenge for a young president.

  • Brad Pitt wins 'significantly' more 'time with the kids' in legal battle against Angelina Jolie, says source

    A source told Insider, a judge granted Pitt more time with his children whom he shares with Angelina Jolie.

  • Malaysia's worsening COVID-19 outbreak sparks alarm

    A worsening coronavirus outbreak in Malaysia has sparked alarm and is spilling over into neighboring Thailand, which recently discovered a more infectious variant in its south believed to have come from Malaysia. Malaysia has experienced a rapid climb in new cases since April that has strained its hospitals and prompted the government to impose a near lockdown until June 7. Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah warned Tuesday that the country has to “prepare for the worst” amid signs that new cases could spike further.

  • San Jose shooting: Eight victims identified as neighbours describe killer as ‘scary, mean’

    Neighbour of suspected gunman recalls how he yelled at him once and never responded to greetings

  • Senior PGA field finds inspiration from Mickelson's PGA win

    From Ryder Cup captains past and present to former winners at Southern Hills, the Senior PGA Championship offers a mix of inspiration and motivation all because of one eligible player who chose not to join them. Phil Mickelson will play on the PGA Tour at Colonial instead of one of the elite majors for the 50-and-older set. Mickelson made history last week by winning the PGA Championship at 50 to become golf’s oldest major champion and he got the attention of his peers.

  • Panthers’ Joel Quenneville defends decision to wait on using Spencer Knight vs. Lightning

    Spencer Knight saved the Florida Panthers’ season with his 36-save gem in Game 5 of the first round of the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs Monday, but Joel Queneville doesn’t regret not turning to the 20-year-old goaltender earlier.

  • Bernie Sanders drops effort to block US arms sale to Israel – report

    Senator has previously accused Israeli government of fomenting “racist nationalism”

  • Colleagues of the BLM activist who was shot in the head in London say they've been getting messages gloating about the attack

    Sasha Johnson was in critical condition after being shot in London on Sunday. Her political party says it's received hateful messages.

  • Putin likely gave Belarus the go-ahead to divert the Ryanair plane, officials and experts say

    Belarus's authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko is heavily reliant on Putin's support from an economic, military, and political standpoint.