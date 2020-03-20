France's Nice city to close Promenade des Anglais over coronavirus

NICE, France/PARIS, March 20 (Reuters) - Mayor of the southeastern French city of Nice Christian Estrosi said on Friday he will be closing Nice's famous Promenade des Anglais as part of measures to fight the coronavirus outbreak spread.

Estrosi also told France's LCI TV that he was considering whether to implement curfew measures in Nice.

"I am considering a curfew order as early as tonight, excluding of course the priority staff that we also have to take care of", Estrosi, who has tested positive himself for the virus, said.

France on Tuesday put its 67 million people under lockdown in efforts to curb the spread of virus that infected worldwide more than 245,000 people with a death toll exceeding 10,028. (Reporting by Eric Gaillard and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Toby Chopra)