France's Orange aims to add Belgian fixed line through VOO deal

The logo of French telecom operator Orange is pictured in Brussels
Mathieu Rosemain and Sudip Kar-Gupta
·2 min read

By Mathieu Rosemain and Sudip Kar-Gupta

PARIS (Reuters) -Orange, France's largest telecoms operator, set out a shift into Belgium's fixed line business on Tuesday, with plans to buy a majority stake in VOO SA in a deal valuing the firm at 1.8 billion euros ($2 billion).

The move illustrates Orange's strategy of being able to deliver 'convergent offers' in both broadband and mobile to customers in all European countries where it operates and follows a surge in interest in telecoms dealmaking.

The broader sector is seeing an increase in potential M&A, with KKR approaching Telecom Italia about what would be Europe's biggest ever private equity buyout.

Orange Belgium, its listed Belgian subsidiary, owns its cellular network but has costly contracts with rivals in order to offer broadband services on top of mobile contracts.

The planned purchase of 75% of VOO would give Orange control over the cable network in Belgium's French speaking Wallonia region and part of the Brussels area.

The exclusive talks with VOO's parent company Nethys are a blow to Orange Belgium's local rival Telenet, which acknowledged it had not been selected to enter into talks.

"A potential acquisition of VOO by Orange Belgium could reshape the Belgian telco landscape making the former mobile-only operator a worthy adversary for the two leaders in the fixed and convergent market," KBC Securities said in a note to clients.

The potential Belgian deal comes after Orange's seizing of a controlling stake in Telekom Romania Communications, Romania's second-biggest broadband operator, last year.

Orange Belgium said in a statement it would finance the potential deal by increasing its debt, with the support of its French parent company.

($1 = 0.8880 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten and Alexander Smith)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood is backing up the truck on these 3 growth stocks — should you?

    Wood’s top picks have delivered enormous returns for Ark investors.

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 3 Stocks in Focus

    Investors are always looking for the right signal, something that will indicate where a stock is likely to move. These can be positive or negative – what matters most is accuracy. The stock market is an expression of the collective will and opinions of millions of traders, investors, and corporate execs. The most successful stock players are those who learn to read what the signals are saying. One of the clearest signals comes from the corporate insiders. These company officers get an inside vie

  • Why Technology Stocks Plunged on Monday

    High-growth technology stocks are having a terrible day on Monday with, some down over 20%. President Joe Biden announced he will nominate Jerome Powell for his second term as chair of the Federal Reserve and some parts of the market are reacting extremely quickly. Asana (NYSE: ASAN) was one of the biggest movers early on Monday, falling as much as 22.7% and trading 18.4% lower at 3:15 p.m. ET.

  • Reclusive Billionaire Jaime Gilinski Makes Biggest Bid of His Life

    (Bloomberg) -- Over a span of four decades, Jaime Gilinski has quietly amassed a fortune exceeding $4 billion by expanding his family’s group of companies and pushing into new areas like banking, finance and real estate.Most Read from BloombergNew York City Is Building a Wall of Oysters to Fend Off FloodsA Denser City, But at What Cost?The Women Behind Historic House DesignsFrom Bathhouses to Fisheries, Hidden Inflation Is Creeping Across JapanMaverick 70-Year-Old CEO Is Determined to Shake Up J

  • These 3 Dividend Stocks Are Practically Money Machines

    If you can't count on sure and steady dividends from the stocks you buy, you need to look for better alternatives. The best way to ensure that you get consistency with dividend payouts is to pick stocks of companies with business models built for the long run. Here are three such dividend stocks that are practically money machines.

  • Warren Buffett Absolutely Nailed This Stock Pick During the Pandemic

    Many investors gave Buffett a lot of grief for his moves during the pandemic, but the Oracle of Omaha was on target here.

  • Is the Bull Market Coming to an End? What Retirement Savers Should Do to Prepare

    Is the surging stock market due for a slowdown? At least one financial services firm thinks so, warning that investors should prepare for a shifting landscape marked by lower returns and elevated risks. As part of its 2022 U.S. Retirement … Continue reading → The post Is the Bull Market Coming to an End? What Retirement Savers Should Do to Prepare appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 2 Cheap Pharma Stocks That Pay A Tidy Dividend

    When it comes to dividend investing, pharmaceutical stocks can be quite appealing. Because they can count on a regular volume of sales for their established medicines, they tend to have a bottom line that is stable enough to pay out dividends for years and years. Today, I'll be looking at two such pharma businesses that are both undervalued and that don't skimp on the dividend.

  • Why Square Stock Dropped 8.8% Today

    Shares of fintech stock Square (NYSE: SQ) fell as much as 8.8% in trading on Monday as the market continued to sell off growth stocks. The biggest news of the day is that growth stocks are selling off broadly. President Biden officially announced that he would nominate Jerome Powell to serve a second term as chair of the Federal Reserve.

  • Michael Burry Is Dumping These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Michael Burry is dumping. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Michael Burry Is Dumping These 5 Stocks. Michael Burry, the chief of Scion Asset Management, had surprised the finance world with a $731 bearish bet against electric vehicle […]

  • BofA Is Bearish on Markets and Sees ‘Rates Shock’ Coming in 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. strategists are bearish on markets next year and urged investors to focus on preserving cash as faster inflation and higher interest rates upend the trajectory of global asset prices. Most Read from BloombergNew York City Is Building a Wall of Oysters to Fend Off FloodsAsia’s Richest Man Looks to Walton Family Playbook on SuccessionA Denser City, But at What Cost?The Women Behind Historic House DesignsFrom Bathhouses to Fisheries, Hidden Inflation Is Creeping

  • 3 Vanguard ETFs That Could Help You Retire a Millionaire

    Low cost index funds that track key markets can provide an incredible foundation to build wealth over time.

  • Goldman Sachs’ 3 Stock Picks With Over 50% Upside Potential

    We’ve seen a strong bull run in the stock market this year, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both gaining more than 20%. The gains have investors asking: Can the markets keep this up into next year? Looking at the situation for Goldman Sachs, chief US stock strategist David Kostin writes, “Counter to the intuition of many investors, the stellar YTD return is not a good reason in itself to expect a weak return in 2022.” Kostin reminds investors that one-year bull runs of 20% or more tend to be followe

  • MoonPay scores $3.4 billion valuation as the PayPal for crypto reportedly plans hiring spree

    The Miami-based company plans to add 200 jobs in its headquarters and around the globe, Bloomberg reported.

  • 3 Hot Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    While one should never just buy a stock because a famous hedge fund manager does, 13Fs can also be fertile ground for ideas --- some of which may be even cheaper today. Across three prominent money managers I follow, here are three of their most consequential buys from the tumultuous third quarter. Dusquesne Capital is run by Stan Druckenmiller, a star trader who used to work for George Soros.

  • Why NIO Shares Are Trading Higher Today

    NIO Inc (NYSE: NIO) is trading higher Monday morning following a media report suggesting the company will begin taking orders for its electric ET7 sedan in January. According to a cnEVport report, formal reservations for the ET7 are expected to begin in mid-January and deliveries are expected by the end of the first quarter. The ET7 will initially be delivered at a rate of a few hundred units per month, with capacity ramping up over a two to three-month period. The ET7 will be the fourth Nio veh

  • Coal power stations fire up as wind fails to blow

    What to do if your energy supplier goes bust City regulator appeals for Bitcoin expertise as terrorists exploit cryptocurrencies FTSE 100 rises 0.6pc; Pound hits fresh highs against the euro Wall Street rises after Fed chair decision Roger Bootle: Britain is doomed to either an inflation trap or a squeeze on incomes Sign up here for our daily Business Briefing newsletter

  • Missed Out on Shiba Inu? My 3 Best Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold

    Over the past year, Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) has skyrocketed 68,000,000%, growing at a pace that could turn relatively small sums of money into millions of dollars. While impressive, Shiba Inu lacks actual utility, and those gains have been driven by nothing more than hype. For instance, PayPal Holdings debuted the ability to buy, sell, and spend cryptocurrency on its mobile apps last year, choosing to support only four assets: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC), and Bitcoin Cash.

  • 3 Solid Growth Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners in the Next Decade and Beyond

    Investing in stocks is one thing; owning growth stocks is another. Then there's the thrill of watching these growth stocks grow, often into multibaggers that can earn you a fortune. If the idea of earning so much wealth excites you, here are three growth stocks -- one riding a huge megatrend, another growing its sales exponentially, and the third starting off in a red-hot industry -- that could make huge leaps in the coming decade.

  • 2 Underrated Growth Stocks That Could Be Better Buys Than Tesla

    Electric vehicle maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has undoubtedly made many early investors extremely rich. The problem is that at a $1 trillion valuation, the stock isn't cheap, and the potential for it to double or triple in value over the long term may not be all that likely. Two such stocks to consider, with valuations of less than $1 billion are Agrify (NASDAQ: AGFY) and Vuzix (NASDAQ: VUZI).