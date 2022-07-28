France's Safran posts higher H1 profit despite supply chain woes

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Safran is seen outside the company's headquarters in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris
·2 min read

PARIS (Reuters) - French jet engine maker Safran posted higher first-half earnings and raised some forecasts as airlines bought more spare parts to serve a recovery in air travel - but acknowledged fragile supply chains were causing problems in its factories.

The world's third largest aerospace contractor, whose products range from wheels to wiring, and commercial engines to thrusters for satellites, said recurring operating profit rose 59% to 1.047 billion euros ($1.1 billion) as revenue rose 24% to 8.56 billion.

It upped full-year forecasts for revenue to 18-2-18.4 billion euros from 18.0-18.2 billion and for free cashflow to 2.4 billion euros from 2.0 billion. First-half free cashflow more than doubled to 1.665 billion euros as advances poured in for Rafale fighters, for which Safran builds the M88 engines.

Together with General Electric, Safran co-owns the world's largest civil jet engine maker by the number of units sold, CFM International, which supplies Airbus and Boeing. Both planemakers are receiving fewer engines than planned this year.

"Our ability to ramp up production rates is somewhat constrained by a fragile supply chain as the world emerges from the pandemic and we are working hard to ensure timely delivery to airframers," Safran Chief Executive Olivier Andries said.

Safran is also cutting costs to counter inflation.

The widely watched civil aftermarket - or demand for spare parts and services - rose 47% in dollar terms in the first half.

That is mainly the result of demand for spare parts for the CFM56, the predecessor to the LEAP engine which powers all Boeing 737 MAX and about half of the Airbus A320neo fleet for which CFM competes with Pratt & Whitney.

Demand for travel on these workhorse, medium-haul jets is increasing everywhere except China, Safran said, adding that demand related to wide-body jets was growing more slowly.

Delayed deliveries of Boeing's 787 squeezed Safran's wiring and landing gear activities, though Boeing said on Wednesday it was close to ending a year-old drought in 787 deliveries.

Safran's loss-making aircraft seats business is also suffering from supply chain gaps and cost overruns, while a recovery in other cabin equipment is on track, it said.

Safran's engine partner GE on Tuesday posted higher quarterly profit as aviation's partial recovery buoyed its jet engine business, but the Boston-based conglomerate said it too was having to deal with supply-chain issues.

($1 = 0.9800 euros)

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Recommended Stories

  • Asian markets follow Wall Street lower ahead of likely Fed rate hike

    Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower Wednesday as traders prepared for a possible sharp interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve to cool inflation.

  • S.Korean exports retain single-digit growth in July; inflation at 24-yr high - Reuters poll

    South Korean export growth rate likely rebounded in July, but remained in the single-digit level, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday, while consumer inflation is seen accelerating to a fresh 24-year high. Outbound shipments in July were projected to grow 9.4% from year-ago levels, according to the median forecast of 11 economists, climbing from 5.2% expansion in June.Exports in June grew at their slowest pace in over 1-1/2 years as soaring inflation saps offshore demand for Korean goods. The export growth rate in July is expected to rebound from a 19-month low hit in the previous month, also dragged down by temporary factors such as truckers' strike and calendar effects.

  • Take heart: Follow 8 essential steps for cardiovascular health |Mahoney

    The American Heart Association recently updated its components for improving and maintaining cardiovascular wellness. See what's new.

  • Stock Futures Fall as Disappointing Meta Outlook Dampens Nasdaq’s Massive Gain

    U.S. stock futures were down Wednesday evening as shares of Meta slumped on the firm’s third-quarter guidance, sending the Nasdaq lower after the index enjoyed its largest one-day percentage gain in more than two years.

  • Stocks: Tech leads gains, home builders fall, Sherwin-Williams sinks

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • Boeing Reported Another Big Loss. 737 MAX Concerns Are Hitting the Stock.

    FEATURE Boeing’s quarterly earnings were messy, again. And on the company’s earnings conference call, more bad news related to the 737 MAX caused the stock to pare all its gains after a strong start to Wednesday’s session.

  • Oracle's Larry Ellison Can Win Lawsuit Even If He Loses

    (Bloomberg) -- Oracle Corp. Chairman Larry Ellison testified in a lawsuit on Wednesday that he didn’t call the shots at the company he co-founded and in which he holds a 40% stake and was not involved in discussing the acquisition at the center of the dispute.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar War

  • 'Big Brother' fans are fuming over mistreatment of fan-favorite contestant

    Daniel Durston blowing up on Taylor Hale had furious fans racing to Twitter.

  • Yang’s Forward party merges with groups led by former GOP officials

    Former Democratic New York City mayoral candidate and presidential candidate Andrew Yang has joined forces with former Republicans, Democrats and independents on the Forward Party, Yang announced Wednesday. The political party, initially formed in October, is now a merger of three organizations: Yang’s Forward Party, the Renew America Movement, consisting of former Republicans led by former Trump…

  • Federal Reserve 'Might' Do Another Huge Rate Hike, But Powell Sparks Dow Jones Rally

    The Federal Reserve delivered a huge rate hike, but the Dow Jones extended gains after Jerome Powell said another huge hike may or may not come in September.

  • Democrats Manchin, Schumer agree on $430 billion tax, drugs, energy bill

    U.S. Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said on Wednesday he has reached a deal with Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer on a bill to increase corporate taxes, reduce the national debt, invest in energy technologies and lower the cost of prescription drugs. Manchin has often been a roadblock to President Joe Biden's policy goals, including those specifically addressed in the bill.

  • J.P. Morgan Thinks These 2 Tech Stocks Could More Than Double From Here

    Warnings of a recession have been prevalent for a while now, and while J.P. Morgan’s global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic thinks one could well be on the way, he believes the market is already reflecting that possibility. “While recession odds are increasing,” Kolanovic said, “a mild recession appears already priced in based on the YTD underperformance of Cyclical vs. Defensive equity sectors, the depth of negative earnings revisions that already matches past recession moves, and the shift

  • Who owns the most shares of Apple? Here's a look at the company's biggest shareholders.

    As of February 2021, Apple's biggest shareholder was the Vanguard Group, which owned more than 1.3 billion shares of the company's 16 billion.

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    After 2022’s calamitous first half, despite the recent choppiness, July is shaping up to be the best month of the year so far. In fact, according to Lori Calvasina, Head of U.S. Equity Strategy at investment firm RBC, there’s a real possibility it’s generally up from here, or at least, the bottom could be very near. “If the US economy is headed for the economic scenario that’s currently embedded in consensus forecasts, or a relatively short and shallow recession that begins in 2H22 and wraps up

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    It might finally be time for Cathie Wood's investing style to shine again. The CEO and co-founder of Ark Invest has been bouncing back lately. Her largest exchange-traded fund (ETF) is up 24% since bottoming out two months ago, and some of her smaller funds are faring even better.

  • The Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just Getting Started

    (Bloomberg) -- George Boubouras was at his home in east Melbourne, taking in a cricket match, when his phone suddenly blew up.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupWalmart’s Mega Sale Is More Bad News for the EconomyIt was late on July 1

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 10% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to own find great dividend stocks? Of course you would! Using the TipRanks platfor

  • 2 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    The cannabis industry has some incredible deals at the moment, but not all pot stocks will be winners.

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry sounds the earnings alarm - after predicting inflation and overstocking will squeeze profits and choke growth

    Burry, who has warned even the best growth stocks could plunge by 90%, said this might be the last set of positive company earnings for a while.

  • Semiconductor stocks have been hit hard, but many are poised for rapid growth. Here are 15 expected to shine through 2024

    DEEP DIVE In December, we listed analysts’ favorite semiconductor stocks for 2022. That hasn’t turned out well. But after chipmakers’ stocks have been hammered, the group is now trading at “normal-level valuations,” according to Matt Peron, director of research at Janus Henderson Investors.