France's SocGen raises 2021 forecast as bad loan provisions fall

A Societe Generale sign is seen outside a bank building in Paris
·2 min read

PARIS (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale on Tuesday raised its forecast for the full year as the lender swung back to a profit in the second quarter on lower pandemic-related charges for bad loans and a rebound in its French retail banking business.

Societe Generale now expects revenue to grow in all its businesses this year, including in French retail banking where it had previously anticipated growth of between minus 1% and 1%.

France's third-largest listed lender, after BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole SA, said its cost of risk, which reflects provisions against bad loans, would be lower than expected in 2021 at 20 to 25 basis points, down from a previous forecast of 30 to 35 basis points.

SocGen said its cost of risk was down 88.9% in the second quarter, mirroring that of rivals, including Spain's BBVA and BNP Paribas, which slashed provisions for unpaid loans as the global economy was gradually recovering from the worst of the COVID-19 crisis.

"Q2 was marked by the strong revenue momentum, continued cost discipline and a very low cost of risk resulting from very few loan defaults," SocGen Chief Executive Frederic Oudea said in a statement.

The lender posted second-quarter net income of 1.44 billion euros ($1.71 billion), compared with a loss of 1.26 billion euros a year earlier. Revenue rose 18.2% to 6.26 billion euros.

In France, where the government ended a third nationwide lockdown in mid-May, retail banking revenue rose 8.7%.

Revenue was up 24.5% in its corporate and investment banking businesses, which SocGen began revamping two months ago by shifting resources into dealmaking and reducing its trading arm's exposure to market swings.

Equity trading revenue was five times higher than a year ago, while fixed income and currency trading was down 33%.

(Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Christian Schmolllinger and Anil D'Silva)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why Don't Investors Care About IBM's Chipmaking Breakthroughs?

    Earlier this year, IBM (NYSE: IBM) claimed to have developed the world's first 2nm chip technology. Let's take a look back at Big Blue's chipmaking breakthroughs, why investors were indifferent to those milestones, and whether or not these announcements actually matter to the company's future. The AIM alliance introduced PowerPC as an alternative chip architecture to challenge Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) dominance of the CPU market.

  • 10 Best High Short Interest Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best high short interest stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best High Short Interest Stocks to Buy Now. Stocks with high short interest have dominated the headlines in the finance world for a good […]

  • 3 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    Every investor wants an ‘in,’ some hint that will tell exactly what a stock is going to do, and when. The kind of signal that will cut through the market’s noise, and makes sense of the deluge of raw data that every company generates. Multiply that data by 10,000 publicly traded stocks, and you’ll have some idea of just how daunting the markets can be. It’s tempting to follow an expert: a Wall Street analyst, or a trading guru. They all have important contributions to make. But here, we’ll take

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Growth stocks are supposed to...grow. It's right there in the name. The problem is that growth can come in fits and starts. And sometimes, it comes with downturns in share prices. Those downturns can provide opportunities for investors who have a long-term perspective.

  • Downtrodden Peso May Extend Drop on Philippine Rating Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- July was a brutal month for the Philippine peso and there appears to be little respite on the horizon.After capping its steepest monthly decline in over three years, the currency could extend losses due to a worsening virus outbreak and the risk of a sovereign rating downgrade. It may drop toward 51 per dollar, a level last reached in April 2020, according to ING Groep NV, Security Bank Corp. and Malaysian Banking Bhd.The peso’s resilience is being tested as the authorities strugg

  • 5 Stocks That Can Turn $50,000 Into $1 Million by 2040

    It's my belief that if you put $50,000 to work right now in any of the following five stocks, they'd help you become a millionaire by 2040, or perhaps sooner. Don't be turned off by companies with market caps north of $100 billion. Often, businesses that have large market caps offer sustainably strong growth and/or profitability.

  • These 2 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

    For that, you're smart to lean on an unconventional type of friend -- a high-quality dividend ETF. First up is an ETF that holds Dividend Aristocrats: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEMKT: NOBL). A Dividend Aristocrat is a company that has increased its dividend annually for at least 25 consecutive years.

  • 4 Top Dividend Payers of the S&P 500

    Dividend stocks can play an important role in almost any investment portfolio, but not all dividend stocks are equal. In today's market, some stocks pay much higher dividend yields than others. Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is one of the world's largest energy stocks, with diversified operations ranging from exploration and production to the refining and sale of petroleum.

  • Missed Out on the FAANG Stocks? Consider Buying These PfANG Stocks Instead.

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (whose Google unit is the "G" in FAANG), Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) -- rank among the top 10 biggest companies in the world. Only Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) lags behind, but the streaming company still has a market cap of close to $230 billion. Consider buying these PfANG stocks instead.

  • 3 Underrated Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Smart Buys Right Now

    You might think that any stock handpicked by Warren Buffett and his top investment managers would be held in high regard by most investors. Several stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio are either beaten down, have bargain valuations, or both. Here are three underrated Buffett stocks that are smart buys right now.

  • GE’s Reverse Stock Split Is Rare– Only 5 in S&P 500 Since 2012

    It was only the fifth such action among companies in the S&P 500 index since 2012, according to Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices. A higher stock price was the goal of GE CEO Larry Culp, who wanted the reverse split so that the company’s stock would be more in line with peers, which have triple-digit prices. Companies tend to be loath to execute reverse splits because they can be interpreted as an admission by management that it has been unsuccessful in raising the stock price.

  • Passive investors have saved a fortune over the last 25 years

    Investors who’ve opted to passively track the stock market haven’t just outperformed most active fund managers. They’ve also saved a ton of money in fees while doing it.Why it matters: There are loads of active fund managers aiming to beat the returns of funds that track indexes like the S&P 500. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBecause these fund managers are much more hands-on, closely monitoring activity and trading often, the

  • Advanced Micro (AMD) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

    Advanced Micro (AMD) is at a 52-week high, but can investors hope for more gains in the future? We take a look at the company's fundamentals for clues.

  • If You Invested $1000 in Advanced Micro Devices 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

    Investing in certain stocks can pay off in the long run, especially if you hold on for a decade or more.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to John Paulson

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to John Paulson. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Paulson’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to John Paulson. John Paulson is an American billionaire hedge fund manager who oversees […]

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) stock inched up a respectable 2% as of 2:15 p.m. EDT Monday after the graphics, crypto-mining, and artificial intelligence semiconductor manufacturer announced an advance in the latter part of its business this morning. As Nvidia revealed, it is setting up a "hosted AI development hub" called the "NVIDIA Base Command Platform" to offer its customers "instant access to powerful computing infrastructure wherever their data resides." NVIDIA Base Command Platform went live in May for "early access" customers, but it is now available for anyone who wants to lease access to the company's "NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD supercomputers" month to month to accelerate their own efforts at developing and testing AI algorithms.

  • Should You Buy Electric Vehicle Charging Stocks Right Now?

    What isn't as clear, though, is which players are best suited to develop and maintain this infrastructure. ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) stock is up 130% in a year, while Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) stock is up 212% over the same time frame. While the EV charging ecosystem continues to evolve, let's see if buying EV charging stocks makes sense right now.

  • Xi Jinping’s Capitalist Smackdown Sparks a $1 Trillion Reckoning

    (Bloomberg) -- Xi Jinping smiled and hinted at a policy bombshell that would soon roil stock markets from Shanghai to New York.It was mid-June, and the most powerful Chinese Communist Party leader since Mao Zedong was holding court at an after-school club for elementary students in the remote city of Xining. Acknowledging the growing pressure on students and their parents to spend time and money on private tutoring, Xi promised to ease their burden. “We must not have out-of-school tutors doing t

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with Mom and Dad or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...

  • Why Pfizer Stock Is Testing New Highs Today

    The stock is trying to settle above $44.