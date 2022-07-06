France's train traffic disrupted amid strike for higher pay

·1 min read

PARIS (AP) — A strike by railway workers demanding higher pay amid cost of living increases interrupted train service in France on Wednesday.

National railway company SNCF said about one in four high-speed trains was canceled, while regional service such as suburban trains in the Paris region experienced disruptions.

International lines, including Eurostar trains to London and Thalys trains to Brussels, were expected to run normally Wednesday, SNCF said.

The CGT, Unsa, SUD-Rail and CFDT unions called for a one-day strike. A meeting between unions and SNCF’s management was scheduled for Wednesday.

The company’s main union, the CGT, said in a statement that it wants “general wage increases at least equal to the rising inflation” after 10 years of wage freezes.

The strike comes as many travelers planned to use trains to go on summer vacations.

The SNCF advised people to cancel or postpone their trips and to work from home, when possible.

Recommended Stories

  • Orioles outlast Rangers 10-9 on Mullins' double in 10th

    Cedric Mullins doubled in the winning run in the 10th inning, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Texas Rangers 10-9 Tuesday night in a wild game that featured several comebacks and clutch home runs. Mullins hit a two-out liner into the gap off Matt Moore (3-2) to bring home Ryan McKenna, who started the inning at second base. Joey Krehbiel (4-3) worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the 10th for the Orioles, who have won three straight following a four-game skid.

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia Bucks Sanctions Gloom; Turkey Talks Grain

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia appears on track for a far shallower recession than many initially forecast due to rising oil production that has blunted the impact of international sanctions over its war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontAmerican Factories Are Making Stuff Again as CEOs Take Production Out of ChinaUkra

  • Democrats call for more gun measures after July Fourth parade shooting

    Less than two weeks after Congress passed a bill to curb gun violence, Democrats reacted in horror after a gunman killed six at a Fourth of July parade in Illinois.

  • Gun safety group announces $10 million for battleground state races

    The Giffords PAC is using Congress' bipartisan gun deal to fuel ads supporting Democrats and attacking Republicans who voted against it.

  • Biden can move to end 'Remain in Mexico.' Lawmakers, advocates want the same for Title 42.

    The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the Biden administration to end the Migrant Protection Protocols, also known as 'Remain in Mexico.'

  • New UK finance minister Zahawi pledges to grow economy

    Britain's new finance minister Nadhim Zahawi pledged on Wednesday to rebuild and grow the struggling economy and said he would look at all options to do that, including the possibility of tax cuts. Zahawi, who moved from the education ministry to the Treasury on Tuesday after the resignation of Rishi Sunak, said "nothing is off the table". But he also faced questions in his first media interviews in the job about whether he would even have a chance to steer the economy out of its looming slowdown, given Prime Minister Boris Johnson's weakened grip on power.

  • Russia’s Brain Drain Is Officially Underway

    (Bloomberg) -- Dmitry Klimenko is putting the final touches to a new nightclub in Tbilisi’s central Vake Park, aimed at drawing some of the tens of thousands of disoriented fellow Russians, Belarusians and Ukrainians who fled to Georgia in recent months.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontAmerican Factories Are Making Stuf

  • South Africa holds funeral for 21 teens who died in tavern

    More than a thousand grieving family and community members are attending the funeral in South Africa's East London for 21 teenagers who died in a mysterious tragedy at a nightclub nearly two weeks ago. Mournful hymns were sung by a large choir as 19 coffins were carried into a large tent where the service is being held in East London's Scenery Park township. All were under the legal drinking age of 18 in South Africa.

  • Taiwan touts new air force advanced training jet's abilities

    Taiwan's air force showed off its new locally designed and made jet trainer on Wednesday, touting the more advanced, combat-capable abilities of the aircraft that will replace aging and accident-prone existing equipment. Taiwan's armed forces are mostly equipped by the United States, but President Tsai Ing-wen has made development of an advanced home-grown defence industry a priority, especially as China, which claims the island as its own, steps up military modernisation efforts and drills near Taiwan. The new AT-5 Brave Eagle, made by state-owned Aerospace Industrial Development Corp with a budget of T$68.6 billion ($2.3 billion), had its first test flight in 2020.

  • Look at My Face and Tell Me We Don’t Need Gun Control

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Courtesy of Lilli MartiniThis story contains graphic imagesI’d been to the July 4 parade in Highland Park so many times. This time, I went with my cousin and her boyfriend, plus another 5-year-old cousin and her grandmother. We walked in the pets and children’s march that comes right before the main parade and then rushed to our seats in front of Walker Bros. pancake house to take it all in—like I had done almost every year of my life.The ambulances and poli

  • 22-Year-Old Rapper Identified as “Person of Interest” in July 4th Highland Park Parade Shooting

    A gunman opened fire on the parade, killing at least six people and injuring dozens of others. 22-Year-Old Rapper Identified as “Person of Interest” in July 4th Highland Park Parade Shooting Alex Young

  • 'Karen' Passenger Kicked Off Plane For Refusing To Sit Next To A Baby

    An unruly female passenger has been kicked off a plane for refusing to sit next to a baby.

  • Couple Slain in Parade Nightmare in Front of Their Toddler

    GoFundMeA married couple in their 30s whose toddler is now terrifyingly alone. A preschool teacher. A great-grandfather visiting from Mexico. A financial adviser who rode the train daily. These are some of the lives that were snuffed out by the gunman who opened fire on the Highland Park Fourth of July parade on Monday. A little over a day after the killing stopped, officials released the names of all but one fatal victim of the latest mass shooting nightmare in America. They identified the dece

  • Highland Park mass shooting suspect's mother at center of some police contact

    The mother of the suspect in Monday’s deadly mass shooting in Highland Park has been at the center of some police contact for hours on Tuesday, as well as with a SWAT team in the hours after the shooting.

  • Tucker Finds a Way to Blame Women for Young Male Mass Shootings

    Fox NewsOn the heels of yet another mass shooting, Tucker Carlson identified what he believes to be one contributing factor in young men using firearms on innocent bystanders: women “lecturing” them about “their so-called privilege.”Carlson opened his Tuesday show discussing the shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, allegedly by 21-year-old Robert “Bobby” Crimo. The Fox News host mentioned how authorities said Crimo had appeared on their radar twice before: in April 201

  • Highland Park mayor: People said they could tell by looking at mass shooting victims which were unlikely to survive based on 'unbelievable violence' they endured

    Seven people have died as a result of the mass shooting that occurred in Highland Park, Illinois, on Monday. Dozens more are injured.

  • She Went Out for Pancakes—and Rescued Blood-Smeared Toddler at Highland Park Parade

    Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via Getty Lauren Silva, a mother of two from Deerfield, Illinois, set out Monday morning to have a quiet breakfast with her boyfriend in Highland Park. She ended up caring for the toddler of a parade-shooting victim still covered in his father’s blood.Silva, 38, told The Daily Beast she woke up craving banana pancakes at Walker Bros., a breakfast spot on a corner of the day’s July 4 parade route.The former event planner and her boyfriend parked in a nearby garage an

  • One family's wrenching decision to sell a girl into marriage for food

    "I know I'm young," Nyekuoth Manyuan told CBS News. "But the food's been taken away, and I want my family to survive."

  • Woman unresponsive after caretaker left her in hot car to walk around the park on Fouth of July

    A caretaker is behind bars after leaving her client in a hot car to walk around a park on the Fourth of July, according to an affidavit.

  • Boat captain in water for hours after going overboard off Florida coast, officials say

    He didn’t have a life jacket, officials said.