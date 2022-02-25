France's Valneva expects recommendation on COVID-19 vaccine by end-March

Biotech firm Valneva works on an inactivated whole-virus vaccine against COVID-19 in Vienna
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Valneva expects to start delivering its vaccine in Europe soon after it is recommended for conditional approval by the end of March, the French vaccine maker said on Friday as it received an initial regulatory assessment.

Valneva has received a list of questions on its VLA2001 vaccine from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) and should respond in the coming days, it said in a statement.

The group now expects a recommendation for conditional approval for adults aged 18 to 55 by the end of March, and if this is granted, to start shipments to Europe early in the second quarter of the year.

The group has begun manufacturing and has inventory ready for labelling and deployment once the vaccine is approved, it said.

(Reporting by Sarah Morland; editing by Jason Neely)

Recommended Stories

  • Goldman Sachs sees risks to European stocks from Ukraine crisis

    Missiles pounded the Ukrainian capital on Friday as Russian forces pressed their advance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pleaded with the international community to do more, saying sanctions announced so far were not enough. The United States, Britain, Japan, Canada, Australia and the European Union unveiled more sanctions on Moscow on top of penalties announced earlier this week, including a move by Germany to halt an $11 billion gas pipeline from Russia. "In light of the conflict, the rise in risk aversion – some of which will likely linger – and the impact on the growth/inflation mix, we take down our target prices," Goldman Sachs economist Sharon Bell said.

  • Johnny Sexton using absence from France clash as fuel to reach World Cup

    The influential fly-half is pushing for a recall for Sunday’s clash with Italy.

  • Gregor Townsend wants Scotland to seize Six Nations ‘last chance’ against France

    Victory over France is deemed essential if the Scots are to back up their promise with silverware.

  • Kate Middleton Wears Catherine Walker to Meet Denmark’s Queen Margrethe and Princess Mary

    The Duchess of Cambridge is embarking on a two-day solo trip in the country to honor Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.

  • Duchess of Cambridge shows her fun side as she whizzes down a slide in Denmark

    The Duchess and mother-of-three seems to be having the time of her life in Denmark.

  • Kate Middleton Chops Wood and Sits Around a Campfire on Her Visit to Denmark

    Kate Middleton was in her element enjoying the outdoors with children.

  • Kate Middleton Wore a Gorgeous Gray Coat to Meet With Denmark's Crown Princess Mary

    Kate Middleton continued her two-day royal visit to Copenhagen with a major regal fashion moment. The Duchess of Cambridge met Denmark's Crown Princess Mary this morning, dressing up in a gray coat with a black collar and accents.

  • Kate Middleton Has Lunch With Denmark's Crown Princess Mary in Copenhagen

    The Duchess of Cambridge and the Crown Princess of Denmark last met in 2011 and have been reunited on Kate's tour of Copenhagen. See photos here.

  • Canada ratchets up sanctions against Russia, cancels export permits

    Canada announced more sanctions against Russia on Thursday, targeting 62 individuals and entities, including members of the elite and major banks, and cancelled all export permits following Russia's attack on Ukraine. "Today, in light of Russia's reckless and dangerous military strike, we are imposing further, severe sanctions," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at a news conference. Sanctions will target the Russian Security Council, including the defence minister, the finance Minister, and the justice minister, Trudeau said.

  • We Have Failed Ukraine—and All Those Erased By Putin

    ANDREY BORODULIN/AFP via Getty ImagesThere are a few things you’ll probably never shake if you find yourself in the Donbas in wartime. Apart from the haunting wails of starving, abandoned pets and elderly and disabled civilians left behind, the stains on the ground are a big one.They all get washed away eventually. But not before they’re burned into the back of your eyelids, and the eyelids of all those who used to call that stretch of land in Eastern Ukraine home. Not before they become an eter

  • Bush calls Russia war on Ukraine 'gravest security crisis' in Europe since World War II

    President George W. Bush said Thursday that Europe faces the worst threat to its safety and freedom since Hitler as Russian President Vladimir Putin invades Ukraine.

  • An au pair working in Paris shares 6 things that surprised her since moving from the US to France

    Ayana Smith told Insider that Paris' party culture took some getting used to: "You'll leave a club at 6 a.m. and catch the first Metro back home."

  • Kate Middleton Is Business Chic in Gray Overcoat, Black Gloves and Classic Pumps in Denmark

    Kate Middleton suits up in a gray overcoat and black pointy pumps.

  • Ukraine President Zelensky accuses Russia of targeting civilians

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday accused Russian forces of launching rocket attacks targeting civilian areas in Kyiv and other cities in Ukraine.The latest: Zelensky said in a televised address that Russia's claim that it doesn't target civilians is "a lie," per a transcript. "In fact, they do not distinguish in which areas to operate," Zelensky added. "Russia's attack continues with the expectation that our forces will be tired. But no one is tired."Get market news worthy of you

  • UK says Russia plans to take whole of Ukraine but is failing

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia intends to take the whole of Ukraine but the Russian army failed to deliver it main objectives on the first day of President Vladimir Putin's invasion, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Friday. Russia launched its invasion by land, air and sea on Thursday following a declaration of war by Putin, in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two. Missiles pounded the Ukrainian capital on Friday as Russian forces pressed their advance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pleaded with the international community to do more, saying sanctions announced so far were not enough.

  • By invading Ukraine, Putin loses allies in eastern Europe

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has shocked the former Soviet satellite states of Central and Eastern Europe, drawing strong condemnation even from the region’s most pro-Kremlin politicians. Two until now major pro-Russian voices in the European Union, Czech President Milos Zeman and Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban, didn't mince their words in criticizing Moscow’s most aggressive action since the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979.

  • Woman Says She Hasn’t Had Sex With Husband Once During 13-Year Marriage

    Peggy says when she met her husband, Steve, online, he “seemed like a man of integrity.” She says six months later, she moved across the country to be with him, and the couple says they had a lot of fun together. “I loved him and I wanted to be in his life, so we got married. He’s never consummated our marriage,” Peggy says. Then, she says that after two years, Steve announced that he didn’t love her and did not want to love her. “I just didn’t understand what I could have possibly done. That was the first time that I asked him to leave our home. I was devastated. It’s, like, I’m not Miss America, but I ain’t a dog, either.” Peggy says their sexless marriage isn’t their only issue. Hear what else she claims about her husband in the video above. And, why does she say she has stayed married to Steve? On Wednesday’s episode of Dr. Phil, "'My Lying Husband Refuses to Consummate Our 13-Year Marriage,'" hear what Steve says about his wife – and their marriage. Plus,0223 Dr. Phil and Robin have a serious conversation with the couple about their behavior toward one another. Check local listings to see where you can watch. WATCH: ‘My Only Tool To Hurt Him Like He Hurts Me Is With My Mouth,’ Says Woman About Way She Speaks To Husband TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Hopelessly in need of Dr. Phil's Help?

  • 32 Questions British People Have About American Things That I Never Knew They Thought Were Weird

    I'm still not over British people calling whipped cream "squirty cream." Like, ew.View Entire Post ›

  • ‘Jeopardy!’ ends in rare tie after ‘Final Jeopardy!’ round. Watch what happened next

    “Jeopardy!” implemented new tiebreaker rules in 2016.

  • 'Wheel of Fortune' viewers stunned by contestant's incorrect answer

    It was a rough night for "Wheel of Fortune" contestant Tenaya, Wednesday, as she came so close to landing a large prize.