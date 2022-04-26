France's victorious Macron boosts weapons, stakes in Ukraine

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOHN LEICESTER
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Emmanuel Macron
    Emmanuel Macron
    President of France
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

PARIS (AP) — When Vladimir Putin congratulated Emmanuel Macron on his re-election as France's president and wished him “success in your activities,” the Russian leader probably was being more polite than sincere.

As he embarks on a second term, with the intention of keeping France at the forefront of international efforts to force Putin to change course in Ukraine, Macron has given a green light for the delivery of modern artillery pieces to Kyiv that could help stem Russia’s new offensive in the east of the country.

Firing six rounds per minute over 40 kilometers (25 miles) or more, the truck-mounted Caesar cannons will allow Ukrainian crews to pound Russian troops from afar, then move and pound them again. Used to great effect against Islamic State forces in Iraq and in other conflicts, they represent a step up in France's assistance to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s government.

In another remarkable move, Macron is talking openly about the guns, lifting a veil of secrecy he'd thrown over French military aid. The delivery and the publicity together signal a tougher line from Macron in his dealings with Putin — talking less and engaging more in brinksmanship with the Kremlin.

"Initially, we were a bit shy to show what was being provided," said retired Gen. Dominique Trinquand, a former head of France's military mission at the United Nations. But “we have been escalating week after week, testing the reaction."

Macron was in the closing stages of his presidential re-election campaign when he name-dropped the Caesar cannons in an April 21 interview with the newspaper Ouest-France. He also mentioned Milan anti-tank missiles, although those supplies had already been reported.

Macron didn't give numbers. Citing unidentified French sources, Ouest-France said 12 Caesars will be drawn from the French arsenal and that 40 Ukrainian artillery soldiers were arriving for training at a military base in the south of France.

Macron said his “red line” remains not entering into direct conflict with Russia, but within that limit, “we must provide maximum help to the Ukrainians."

“We are delivering consequential equipment,” he said. "We need to continue down this path.”

His armed forces minister tweeted that thousands of shells would also be part of the delivery. Sunil Nair, an analyst who specializes in artillery systems for the defense publication Janes, said the cannons could be used independently of each other or together as a battery.

"It does give you firepower, no doubt about it," he said. “It's a question of how they use it and where they use it.”

Before and after Russia's Feb. 24 invasion, Macron had kept an open line with Putin. But the horrors discovered by Ukrainian troops as they retook control of villages near Kyiv once Russian soldiers withdrew gave Macron pause. His office said last week that the two leaders haven't spoken since March 29.

Macron says that, eventually, he'll need to pick up the phone again — because not talking to Putin will allow the leaders of China, India and Turkey to take the lead in trying to negotiate the peace, whenever that time comes.

“We’ll have to prepare a cease-fire at some stage, and Europe will have to be around the table,” Macron said last week.

In the meantime, French weapons will do some of the talking — in hopes of adding to the pressure on Putin.

“The best way to have successful talks is to have successful Ukrainians throwing back the Russian invasion,” said François Heisbourg, a French analyst on defense and security questions at the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

The Caesars will allow their crews to go hunting for Russian artillery pieces being used in eastern Ukraine that are indiscriminately pummeling civilian targets.

“The Americans and the Poles and the Slovaks and the Belgians and the French and the Canadians are all sending heavy artillery to the Ukrainians,” Heisbourg said.

“That's a really, really big improvement to the situation of Ukraine in the new phase of the war.”

___

Associated Press writers Sylvie Corbet and Angela Charlton contributed.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine and of the French election at https://apnews.com/hub/french-election-2022

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Macron declares victory in French election that had Europe on edge

    French President Emmanuel Macron will emerge victorious in his contentious reelection race against Marine Le Pen, polling agencies projected Sunday.

  • Russia's war heats up cooking oil prices in global squeeze

    Global cooking oil prices have been rising since the COVID-19 pandemic began for multiple reasons, from poor harvests in South America to virus-related labor shortages and steadily increasing demand from the biofuel industry. The war in Ukraine — which supplies nearly half of the world’s sunflower oil, on top of the 25% from Russia — has interrupted shipments and sent cooking oil prices spiraling. It is the latest fallout to the global food supply from Russia's war, and another rising cost pinching households and businesses as inflation soars.

  • Emmanuel Macron declares victory in French election that had Europe on edge

    French President Emmanuel Macron declared victory in his reelection race after polling agencies projected him as the winner Sunday. Macron's opponent, the far-right Marine Le Pen, concede the race.

  • OSCE staff captured by Russian forces in Donbas

    The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) has said that a number of Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) staff members were captured by Russian forces in the occupied cities of Donetsk and Luhansk, the Reuters international news agency reported on April 23.

  • At least 17,000 arrested under state of emergency order in El Salvador

    At least 17,000 people have been arrested in El Salvador amid a nationwide crackdown on gang violence as part of a state of emergency declared last month. El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele, said that on Sunday alone 1,000 people were arrested. That figure brought the total arrests in the last 30 days to more than…

  • Social media posts overplay North Korea's support for Russian invasion of Ukraine, analysts say

    Social media posts claim North Korea has decided to send troops to Ukraine to support Russia, citing a report by Russian state media. However, the report makes no mention of North Korea sending troops to Ukraine. There have been no official reports or statements to support the claim, as of April 26. North Korean experts told AFP it was "highly unlikely" that Pyongyang would deploy troops to Ukraine."[Breaking] Russian state media reported that North Korea has decided to send troops to Ukraine to

  • Heavy weaponry pours into Ukraine as commanders become more desperate

    Russian forces are attempting a pincer movement on Ukrainian forces in the Donbas. Will Western artillery, tanks and drones get there in time?

  • Dems Face a ‘Make or Break Moment’ for Their Agenda

    Congress is back from its Easter recess this week, with lawmakers set to pick up a number of fights left unresolved before the break. As the days before the midterm elections dwindle, these weeks leading up to Memorial Day are likely to determine whether Democrats have any realistic chance of passing major portions of their agenda this year. Among the issues they’ll look to address: a stalled package of additional pandemic funding and their package of climate change programs, social spending and

  • How China got its Covid policy wrong as millions shunned homegrown vaccine

    As 25m people in Shanghai enter their fourth week in stringent isolation, authorities are playing an increasingly desperate game of cat and mouse.

  • A Stanford graduate is sending Ukrainian parents 3,000 low-cost, portable incubators that don't require electricity. Here's how she made them.

    Jane Chen devised low-cost incubators that provide consistent heat to newborns without need for electricity. She's sending them to bomb shelters.

  • Numbers game: Beijing closer to a deal on audits of Chinese companies listed on US exchanges

    As Washington and Beijing clash on fronts ranging from defence and human rights to trade and diplomacy, they might be making headway in one area: accounting. Over the past several weeks, Beijing has signalled a willingness to compromise in an audit dispute that has threatened Chinese companies with delisting from American stock exchanges unless they comply with US accounting regulations. Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He last month said that progress was being made concern a deal on audit information

  • Metal darts discovered in Bucha dead are 'further evidence of Russian war crimes'

    Many of the civilians who died in Bucha as Russia advanced on Kyiv were killed by metal darts, according to forensic doctors, in what was likely a war crime.

  • The second phase of the war and the second front

    We will unmask more and more quickly and decisively the facades behind which those, who cater to the Russian military machine, have been hiding for so long.

  • Johnny Depp Forgets His Own Acting Credits During Testimony in Case Against Amber Heard

    Johnny Depp has trouble recalling his past acting credits during his ongoing trial against Amber Heard. The actor is asked what film franchises he was a part of during a specific period in time, and he testifies that he doesn't watch his own films. Eventually, Depp recalls being part of the 'Alice in Wonderland' series, as well as the 'Fantastic Beasts' films. He also shares some additional films he was working on at the time.

  • Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey says Elon Musk is the 'singular solution' he trusts to lead the platform

    Twitter is the closest thing to a "global consciousness," Dorsey said, adding that he trusts Musk's mission to extend the "light of consciousness."

  • Ukraine's Zelenskiy, Turkey's Erdogan discuss Mariupol

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he discussed with Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan the need for the immediate evacuation of civilians from the mostly Russian-occupied port city of Mariupol. He said the two spoke, on the eve of the Turkish president's talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, about the Mariupol evacuation, including the surrounded but Ukrainian-held Azovstal factory. "I stressed the need for immediate evacuation of civilians from Mariupol, including Azovstal, and immediate exchange of blocked troops," Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter.

  • Relief, revival as Singapore scraps its COVID curbs

    The city-state's high-rise commercial heart of global banks, malls and tech firms was in full swing again, with swarms of people headed to work and queues outside restaurants and crowded coffee shops after authorities lowered the pandemic alert level for the first time. "Almost full office today, first time in quite a while," said Slava Nikitin, 34, a product manager. "There were queues for elevators this morning, even though we have six elevators."

  • Gold Prices Break Down as the Dollar Continues to Break Out

    The dollar index hit a 1-year high, weighing on gold prices

  • MoneyWatch: Small businesses struggle as inflation persists

    The U.S. Commerce Department reported last month that major corporations were extremely profitable in 2021. But small business owners say they are struggling to compete as prices continue to rise. CBS News reporter Sarah Ewall-Wice joins Elaine Quijano to discuss.

  • Victoria's Secret PINK taps Darren Barnet as its 1st male spokesperson

    Victoria's Secret PINK has tapped Darren Barnet as the brand's first male spokesperson. Barnet's partnership with the brand ties into the company's stated goals and continued focus on inclusivity. The actor and producer will kick off his new role with the brand by serving as a judge for the fourth annual PINK With Purpose Project, where 10 young adults will be chosen to receive $25,000 each to fund their project supporting PINK's core values of People, Purpose or Planet.