Is Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Potentially Undervalued?

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGM. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Franchise Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Franchise Group still cheap?

Franchise Group appears to be expensive according to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Franchise Group’s ratio of 78.59x is above its peer average of 16.23x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Multiline Retail industry. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Franchise Group’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Franchise Group?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Franchise Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? FRG’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe FRG should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FRG for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for FRG, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Franchise Group as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 is significant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Franchise Group.

