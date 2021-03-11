Franchise Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

·1 min read

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) _ Franchise Group, Inc. (FRG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Virginia Beach, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents.

The tax preparer posted revenue of $496.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $25.1 million, or 70 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $2.15 billion.

Franchise Group expects full-year earnings to be $3.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $3 billion to $3.1 billion.

Franchise Group shares have increased 33% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 89% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FRG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FRG

