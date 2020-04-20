Francis Ford Coppola Winery Launches Company-Wide Effort To Support No Kid Hungry During This Crisis And Beyond

Kids in need have missed nearly 642 million meals at school due to closures and this new effort is providing support through #CoppolaCares community engagement, ecommerce and wholesale channels, and at select Francis Ford Coppola-owned properties
GEYSERVILLE, Calif., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning Francis Ford Coppola Winery, based in Northern California, launches a new priority to support coronavirus relief and recovery efforts in collaboration with No Kid Hungry, a national campaign focused on ending childhood hunger in America. The coronavirus has closed nearly all schools nationwide, and millions of vulnerable children are losing the school meals they depend on. As part of its coronavirus relief and recovery efforts No Kid Hungry is providing emergency grants to schools, food banks and community groups across the country, advocating for policies that help families in need and diverting resources to the hardest-hit communities. Overall, Francis Ford Coppola Winery commits to donate a minimum of $150,000 now through December 31, 2020 to No Kid Hungry as part of this overall effort. The new commitment from Francis Ford Coppola Winery will help make sure kids get the meals they need, during school closures and all year long.
"Nothing is more important to me than our kids, as essentially they are our future," says Francis Ford Coppola, six-time Academy Award winning director, screenwriter and entrepreneur. "They need good nourishing food in order to learn, and they must learn or there'll be no future."
The Family Coppola team promise is being supported in a variety of ways including a Francis Ford Coppola Winery online donation page that allows people to contribute to this important cause. Gia Coppola Wine, created by Francis's granddaughter who is a third-generation filmmaker, photographer, and artist, will donate $5 to No Kid Hungry with every bottle sold online now through the end of May. One of the newest wine brands in the Francis Ford Coppola Winery portfolio, it includes a red wine, white wine, and rosé, each reflective of Gia's creative personality and feature her photography on the labels. Fans can easily buy a bottle and help give back online.
Francis Coppola Diamond Collection Wine, the largest wine brand in the family portfolio, will feature No Kid Hungry messaging on point-of-sale materials, working hard all year long in select major grocery and restaurants to drive awareness of the new philanthropic initiative. Additionally, from April 20 through May 31, 2020, when Coppola Crush on You Rewards program members choose to donate 1,000 reward points, Francis Ford Coppola Winery will make a $10 donation to No Kid Hungry. More ecommerce promotions and support on select Francis Ford Coppola-owned properties will be announced online here in the coming months.
"There's definitely a need for more positivity, and safe and effective support for those in need, and it's so nice to see our employees rally as a team to spread social good and positivity in each respective community," says Corey Beck, The Family Coppola CEO. "We've donated N95 masks to healthcare teams, we've had staff safely bring food to thank some of the tireless workers on the frontline amid this current crisis, and it makes me proud that our promise through No Kid Hungry will impact some of the hardest-hit communities."
The Family Coppola company consists of wineries, restaurants, resorts and more, and its employees, inspired by this new collaboration, launched an internal effort called Coppola Cares.
To see all of the Francis Ford Coppola Winery #CoppolaCares posts, join the online conversation by following @Coppolawine on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and visit CoppolaWinery.com to get involved. Check out the Francis Ford Coppola Winery Product Locator to find The Family Coppola products near you.
About The Family Coppola
The Family Coppola encompasses all of the things Francis loves most—cinema, wine, food, resorts and adventure—and embraces quality, authenticity and pleasure as a backbone to each of these vibrant business endeavors. Anchored in Sonoma County, Francis Ford Coppola Winery, known for its superior level of quality and integrity, is, as Francis puts it, "a wine wonderland, a park of pleasure where people of all ages can enjoy all the best things in life: food, wine, music, dancing, games, swimming and performances of all types. A place to celebrate the love of life." Coppola's second foray into Sonoma County came in 2015 with the launch of Virginia Dare Winery, American wines since 1835, ushering in a new era of elevated quality and vineyard-specific wines. Domaine de Broglie is the newest high-end wine brand and vineyard in esteemed Willamette Valley honoring science, history, discovery and premium Oregon wines. The Family Coppola are lovers not only of wine, but spirits as well. Great Women Spirits—small-batch, house-crafted, classically styled spirits—are a collection of spirits as unique and remarkable as the women they honor. The Family Coppola Hideaways are a collection of unique properties where adventure meets serenity. Drawing upon inspiration from his film career and travels around the globe to the far-reaching corners of the world, Francis created each resort, embracing off the beaten path locations and making each locale an ideal destination for exploring the natural wonders of the area while relaxing in tranquil surroundings. Additionally, The Family Coppola operates the award-winning literary and art magazine, Zoetrope: All-Story; Cafe Zoetrope in San Francisco's iconic Sentinel Building in North Beach; and Mammarella Foods, an authentic line of premium organic pastas and sauces. Earn and redeem points through Coppola Rewards membership at CoppolaRewards.com or visit www.TheFamilyCoppola.com to learn more.
No Kid Hungry
No child should go hungry in America. But 1 in 7 kids lives with hunger. No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger through effective programs that provide kids with the food they need. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.
Media Contact
Kristin Thwaites
Director of Communications, The Family Coppola
Kristin.Thwaites@ffcpresents.com
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/francis-ford-coppola-winery-launches-company-wide-effort-to-support-no-kid-hungry-during-this-crisis-and-beyond-301043041.html
SOURCE The Family Coppola