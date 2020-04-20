Francis Ford Coppola Winery Launches Company-Wide Effort To Support No Kid Hungry During This Crisis And Beyond

Kids in need have missed nearly 642 million meals at school due to closures and this new effort is providing support through #CoppolaCares community engagement, ecommerce and wholesale channels, and at select Francis Ford Coppola-owned properties

GEYSERVILLE, Calif., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning Francis Ford Coppola Winery, based in Northern California, launches a new priority to support coronavirus relief and recovery efforts in collaboration with No Kid Hungry, a national campaign focused on ending childhood hunger in America. The coronavirus has closed nearly all schools nationwide, and millions of vulnerable children are losing the school meals they depend on. As part of its coronavirus relief and recovery efforts No Kid Hungry is providing emergency grants to schools, food banks and community groups across the country, advocating for policies that help families in need and diverting resources to the hardest-hit communities. Overall, Francis Ford Coppola Winery commits to donate a minimum of $150,000 now through December 31, 2020 to No Kid Hungry as part of this overall effort. The new commitment from Francis Ford Coppola Winery will help make sure kids get the meals they need, during school closures and all year long.

Gia Coppola Wine, created by Francis’s granddaughter who is a third-generation filmmaker, photographer, and artist, will donate $5 to No Kid Hungry with every bottle sold online now through the end of May. More

"Nothing is more important to me than our kids, as essentially they are our future," says Francis Ford Coppola, six-time Academy Award winning director, screenwriter and entrepreneur. "They need good nourishing food in order to learn, and they must learn or there'll be no future."

The Family Coppola team promise is being supported in a variety of ways including a Francis Ford Coppola Winery online donation page that allows people to contribute to this important cause. Gia Coppola Wine, created by Francis's granddaughter who is a third-generation filmmaker, photographer, and artist, will donate $5 to No Kid Hungry with every bottle sold online now through the end of May. One of the newest wine brands in the Francis Ford Coppola Winery portfolio, it includes a red wine, white wine, and rosé, each reflective of Gia's creative personality and feature her photography on the labels. Fans can easily buy a bottle and help give back online.

Francis Coppola Diamond Collection Wine, the largest wine brand in the family portfolio, will feature No Kid Hungry messaging on point-of-sale materials, working hard all year long in select major grocery and restaurants to drive awareness of the new philanthropic initiative. Additionally, from April 20 through May 31, 2020, when Coppola Crush on You Rewards program members choose to donate 1,000 reward points, Francis Ford Coppola Winery will make a $10 donation to No Kid Hungry. More ecommerce promotions and support on select Francis Ford Coppola-owned properties will be announced online here in the coming months.

"There's definitely a need for more positivity, and safe and effective support for those in need, and it's so nice to see our employees rally as a team to spread social good and positivity in each respective community," says Corey Beck, The Family Coppola CEO. "We've donated N95 masks to healthcare teams, we've had staff safely bring food to thank some of the tireless workers on the frontline amid this current crisis, and it makes me proud that our promise through No Kid Hungry will impact some of the hardest-hit communities."