Francis praises humility of 13th-century pope who resigned

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ANDREA ROSA and FRANCES D'EMILIO
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Pope Francis
    Pope Francis
    Religious leader

L'AQUILA, Italy (AP) — Making a pilgrimage in an Italian mountain town, Pope Francis on Sunday hailed the humility of a 13th-century pontiff who resigned to live a hermit's life, and praised him for using his brief papacy to highlight the value of mercy and forgiveness.

Francis made a four-hour visit to L'Aquila in the central Apennine mountains, which was struck by an earthquake in 2009, killing 305 people and destroying much of the town. It is still being rebuilt.

The pontiff came to give a boost to a late summer tradition begun by Pope Celestine V 728 years ago to encourage the faithful to seek forgiveness for sins.

L'Aquila's Collemaggio Basilica contains the remains of Celestine, who resigned in 1294 after only several months in the papacy. As pontiff, Celestine initiated the August practice in which faithful could pass through the basilica's Holy Door. After meeting certain religious requirements, they can receive a plenary indulgence, which removes punishment for sin.

Aides brought Francis in a wheelchair to the basilica's austere, brown wooden door. After Francis, who has a painful knee problem, was helped to stand, he used a sturdy olive tree branch to rap three times on the door, which then was opened. With a ramp put in place, Francis limped into the basilica, then prayed silently before the mausoleum containing the remains of Celestine, whose face is covered with a silver mask.

Celestine was ridiculed by Dante in the “Divine Comedy” for cowardice in abdicating his papal role.

“The humble appear to the eyes of men as weak and losers, but in reality they are the true winners because they are the only ones who trust completely in the Lord and know His will,'' Francis said.

“Humility doesn't consist in devaluating oneself but rather in that healthy realism that makes us recognize our potential and also our misery,” Francis said. He hailed the "courageous' Celestine V because “no logic of power was able to imprison or manage him.”

Celestine reminded all that mercy and forgiveness help people to pass from “anguish and guilt to freedom and joy,'' Francis said.

While the helicopter that flew him from the Vatican to L'Aquila earlier Sunday morning kept circling above the town, with the pilot trying to find a break in thick fog so it could land, Francis said he was inspired to ponder the value of mercy.

“Finally, there was a little opening (in the fog), and he zoomed through," Francis said, encouraging people, when their lives are clouded by troubles, to similarly take advantage of an ”opening" when the possibility of mercy presents itself.

Before Francis, the last pope to visit L’Aquila was his predecessor, Benedict XVI, who came to comfort quake survivors in 2009 and paid tribute to Celestine. Benedict would resign in 2013, the first pontiff in nearly 600 years to do so. He now lives in a monastery on Vatican grounds.

Francis, who is 85, has called resignation an acceptable option for pontiffs who feel they no longer can adequately lead the world's more than 1.3 billion Catholics.

He greeted townspeople outside the town's Duomo, or cathedral, which is still being repaired from quake damage, and visited with relatives of some of the victims.

Francis noted that inmates from area prisons were among well-wishers outside the cathedral. “In you, I salute a sign of hope, because in prisons there are so many, too many victims,” Francis said.

___

D'Emilio reported from Rome.

Recommended Stories

  • UK says it is unclear how Russia will recruit more soldiers

    Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree last week to increase the size of Russia's armed forces to 2.04 million from 1.9 million as the war in Ukraine enters its seventh month. The UK defence ministry said in a regular update on the war that it was not clear if this would be achieved by recruiting more volunteers or by increasing conscription. Either way it would likely not have a big impact on the war in Ukraine given "Russia has lost tens of thousands of troops; very few new contract servicemen are being recruited; and conscripts are technically not obliged to serve outside of Russian territory," the ministry said on Twitter.

  • Pope expands ranks of cardinals who'll likely pick successor

    Pope Francis elevated 20 more churchmen to the rank of cardinal on Saturday, formally expanding those now eligible to vote for his successor in case he dies or resigns — the latter a step he has said he’d consider if the need arises. Of the churchmen being named new cardinals in the consistory ceremony in St. Peter's Basilica, 16 are younger than 80 and thus eligible to participate in a conclave — the ritual-shrouded, locked-door assembly of cardinals who cast paper ballots to elect a new pontiff. The 85-year-old Francis has now named 83 of the 132 cardinals currently young enough to join a conclave.

  • Amazon is having a huge sale of up to 40% off on these name-brand tools

    Drill a replacement board onto the patio or rapidly collect leaves on the yard with these fantastic mid-summer tool deals.

  • Clements was ‘aggressively cautious’ to get win at Daytona

    Jeremy Clements reacts to bypassing the big wrecks to win the thriller Xfinity race at Daytona International Speedway alongside his dad.

  • Popes who resign are humble, Francis says in central Italy visit

    L'AQUILA, Italy (Reuters) - Pope Francis, who has often said he may step down in the future if bad health impedes him from leading the Catholic Church, on Sunday praised the humility of one of the few popes in history to resign willingly instead of ruling for life. L'Aquila, a central Italian city which Francis visited briefly, is the burial place of Celestine V, who resigned as pope in 1294 after only five months to return to his life as a hermit, establishing a papal prerogative. Pope Benedict XVI, who in 2013 became the first pontiff in about 600 years to resign willingly, visited L'Aquila four years before stepping down.

  • Pope Francis anoints 20 new cardinals

    Pope Francis elevated 20 more churchmen to the rank of cardinal on Saturday, formally expanding those now eligible to vote for his successor in case he dies or resigns. (Aug. 27)

  • With new cardinals, pope puts stamp on Church future

    Pope Francis on Saturday inducted 20 cardinals from around the world, choosing men who mostly agree with his vision of a more progressive and inclusive Church and influencing their choice of his eventual successor. Francis, 85, presided at a ceremony known as a consistory, telling the new cardinals to show concern for ordinary people despite the high rank that will bring them into contact with the powerful of the earth. The ceremony marked the eight time Francis has put his stamp on the Church's future with a new intake of cardinals who will serve as his top advisors and administrators at the Vatican and around the globe.

  • Army program gives poor-performing recruits a second chance

    Chaz Andrews has wanted to join the Army since he was 19, but he has failed the service's academic test more than 10 times over the past decade. Now, at age 29, Andrews thinks he has a real shot to pass, thanks to a new Army program that gives lower-performing recruits up to 90 days of academic or fitness instruction to help them meet military standards. “I didn’t want to give up on it,” he said during a recent break in his classroom schedule at Fort Jackson, where he is one of more than 300 recruits who have been allowed to enlist in the new Army prep course.

  • Weymouth man charged with animal cruelty after allegedly locking two dogs in hot car

    The temperature inside the car was estimated to be 120 degrees.

  • Iran Says Talks to Revive Nuclear Deal Extend Into September

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest AmericansTop Central Bankers Deliver Hawkish Message at Jackson HoleTrump’s Stash at Mar-a-Lago Included Highly Classified DocumentsAir France Pilots Suspended After In-Flight Cockpit BrawlFed Can’t Fix Fiscal-Driven Inflation: Jackson Hole PaperIran said back-and-forth exchanges with the US over a European Union proposal to revive the nuclear deal will drag on into next month.Iran will take “at least

  • Exclusive-Pennsylvania candidate Mastriano posed in Confederate uniform at Army War College

    PHILADELPHIA (Reuters) -Three years before retiring from the U.S. Army in 2017, Donald Trump-backed Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano posed in Confederate uniform for a faculty photo at the Army War College, according to a copy of the photo obtained by Reuters. The previously unreported photo, released by the War College to Reuters after a request under the Freedom of Information Act, showed Mastriano in a 2013-14 portrait for the Department of Military Strategy, Plans, and Operations, where he worked. Although one man wears a trench coat and sunglasses and another carries an aviator's helmet, Mastriano is the only one wearing a Confederate uniform.

  • These pillows are so comfy that people 'don't want to get out of bed'—and they're only $12 apiece right now

    Find out why shoppers on Amazon are saying that these are ‘literally the best pillows’ in their 5-star reviews.

  • Woman attacks neighbor over her clothing choices, MPD says

    A woman was arrested for yelling at another woman about her fashion, and even making threats to beat up the woman’s kids.

  • Ukraine on edge as Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, nearby towns shelled

    KYIV (Reuters) -Russian artillery fired at Ukrainian towns across the river from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant overnight, local officals said on Sunday, adding to residents' anguish as reports of shelling around the plant fuelled fears of a radiation disaster. Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday there was more Ukrainian shelling of the plant over the past 24 hours, just a day after Moscow and Kyiv traded accusations of targeting Europe's biggest nuclear plant, which has prompted grave international concern. Captured by Russian troops in March, but still run by Ukrainian staff, the complex on the southern front line of the war has been one of the major hotspots in the six-month-old conflict.

  • A 20-year-old bald eagle named Clark was spotted waiting in the TSA checkpoint line just like the rest of us

    A photo of the bird went viral on social media after users wondered if it was allowed through security at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

  • Revealed: leaked video shows Amy Coney Barrett’s secretive faith group drove women to tears

    Wife of founder of People of Praise says members ‘were always crying’ during discussions about women’s subservience to men

  • Sheriff: Mass. couple beat, raped woman in front of 2 kids inside NY hotel room

    A Massachusetts couple is facing criminal charges after authorities say they beat and raped a woman in front of two children at a hotel in New York.

  • ‘Moorish Nation’ Members Arrested After Breaking Into NASCAR Driver’s Mansion

    Rowan County Sheriff's OfficeA South Carolina couple accused of breaking into and squatting a $16-million-dollar mansion belonging to a NASCAR driver have an interesting excuse: they are members of the “Moorish Nation” that claims its members are the rightful owners of all property.Darius Trrone Hall, 29, and Nataijah Shaieena Fields, 37, were arrested earlier this month after allegedly breaking into the North Carolina home of NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr., WB-TV reported. The Mooresville ho

  • Teen admits role in Bronx attack on off-duty cop, tells NYPD it’s his ‘third time doing this’

    Bronx cop mugging suspect Oshawn Logan told police his participation in a brutal attack on an off-duty NYPD officer was his “second, third time” carrying out such a crime, court papers state. A complaint filed Saturday in Bronx Criminal Court says Logan and other members of the mugging crew took a credit card and other items from the officer, Muhammed Chowdhury, when they brutally beat down ...

  • 6-year-old speaks out after saving herself from attempted kidnapping

    Ken'Adi Nash was taking out the trash when the incident unfolded. For parents looking to talk to their own children about what to do in an attempted kidnapping, Walsh recommends having the conversation sooner than later.