Francis Touchet named interim superintendent for Lafayette school system

Francis Touchet, the Lafayette Parish School System’s associate superintendent, was tapped by the school board Wednesday night to serve as the interim superintendent while the board searches for outgoing Superintendent Irma Trosclair’s permanent replacement.

Touchet was named to the job after a unanimous vote from the Lafayette Parish School Board. Touchet was appointed to be associate superintendent by Trosclair in 2019 after working for the Louisiana Department of Education, where he provided support services for several parishes. Prior to that, he worked for Vermilion Parish’s district.

With school board elections on the horizon in fall 2023 — and with many board members being term-limited or running for another office — naming a new permanent superintendent likely will be one of the first major decisions for a new school board.

Trosclair, who was first appointed as the interim superintendent in May 2019 and the permanent superintendent in March 2020, announced she would be stepping down in late June. Her resignation is effective Thursday.

Trosclair will be the new principal at Eunice High School and will act as the zone leader for all schools in Eunice for St. Landry Parish.

After former superintendent Donald Aguillard — now a board member — retired in May 2019, Trosclair served as the interim superintendent for 10 months.

