Francis Touchet named new permanent superintendent for Lafayette Parish schools

Interim Superintendent Francis Touchet will become the permanent superintendent for the Lafayette Parish School System after he was the only applicant for the full-time position.

The board voted unanimously Thursday night to give him the permanent job.

“First and foremost, I want to thank the board for their vote of confidence, more importantly for the vote of confidence for our team,” Touchet said. “We will strive to continue to always put students first, and we will always make sure that our employees are in the best hands in doing so.”

Touchet was appointed as the interim superintendent in July after former Superintendent Irma Trosclair announced her departure in June. She served as the interim superintendent in 2019 before getting the permanent job in 2020.

Touchet was appointed to be associate superintendent by Trosclair in 2019 after working for the Louisiana Department of Education, where he provided support services for several parishes. Prior to that, he worked for Vermilion Parish’s district.

The board’s vote to remove the interim tag from Touchet came after little discussion, though several board members and Trosclair gave him a glowing endorsement when he was named as the interim superintendent in July.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Touchet named new permanent superintendent for Lafayette Parish schools