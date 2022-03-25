Francisco A. 'Franky' Mendez convicted on all counts for crimes linked to murder of Washburn player

Deputy Shawnee County District Attorney Charles Kitt shows the handgun used to kill Dwane Simmons to the jury Thursday during closing arguments in the trial of "Francisco A. "Franky" Mendez.

Francisco A. "Franky" Mendez was convicted Friday afternoon of all counts on charges he faced linked to the April 2019 shooting death of a Washburn University football player.

After deliberating more than six hours, a Shawnee County District Court jury convicted the 21-year-old Mendez of premeditated and intentional first-degree murder in the death of Dwane Simmons.

Jurors also convicted Mendez of:

• Four counts of attempted murder committed during the same incident, for which the victims were Simmons' teammates Corey Ballentine, Channon Ross, Kevin Neal Jr. and J.J. Letcher Jr..

• And seven counts of aggravated robbery linked to crimes committed separately in the days shortly before and after Simmons was killed.

'Live, love and laugh'

A sentencing date hadn't been yet set by Shawnee County District Court Judge Cheryl Rios, who presided over the 10-day trial.

Simmons' family members were present throughout.

The words "live, love and laugh" best sum up Dwane Simmons the person, said his father, Navarro Simmons.

Mendez's conviction "somewhat" gives the family a sense of closure, he said.

Family members said they wanted to thank police, prosecutors and the entire Shawnee County community for the help they provided in solving the case, for which video from various security cameras played a key role.

Dwane Simmons, a 23-year-old Washburn cornerback, died shortly before 1 a.m. on April 28, 2019, in the 1400 block of S.W. 13th of a single gunshot wound suffered to the right area of his forehead.

Wounded in the same incident was Ballentine, a former Washburn player who had been drafted hours earlier by the NFL’s New York Giants He has since played three years in the NFL as a cornerback and kick returner, and is a member of the Atlanta Falcons. Ross, Letcher and Neal were not hit.

'Beyond a reasonable doubt'

Witnesses said Simmons, Ballentine, Ross, Letcher and Neal had been attending a party at the "soccer house," a residence where Washburn women's soccer players lived at 1287 S.W. Lane, and were standing and talking southwest of the house when a car approached on S.W. 13th Street, then stopped in the street nearby.

Story continues

An occupant of the car asked the players if they smoked or had any marijuana, the players said they didn't, another occupant of the car asked the players' names and one player said something along the lines of 'Don't worry about all that,' " witnesses said.

Deputy Shawnee County District Attorney Charles Kitt, the case's chief prosecuctor, said Mendez, the driver, pulled the car forward and stopped in the street before occupants got out and fired at least 19 shots at the players, who were standing in a semi-circle.

No other people have been charged in the case. The car's other occupants haven't been identified, said Deputy Shawnee County District Attorney Charles Kitt.

A feeling that they'd been disrespected triggered Mendez and three others in the car to get out and fire premeditated gunshots at the players, Kitt said.

"Guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. That's what the evidence shows," he told jurors during closing statements Thursday.

Simmons was pronounced dead at the scene. The other four players ran as the occupants of the car continued to fire while walking in their direction, a witness said.

Three of the car's occupants fired semi-automatic handguns, Kitt said, while Mendez used a .38-caliber revolver, which fired the shot that killed Simmons. Police recovered that gun about 18 months later.

Though the gunfire that killed Simmons wasn't caught on security camera video, prosecutors at the trial showed security videos taken from various sites in Topeka, with most showing the car Mendez was driving after it was taken in a carjacking that evening.

Taken as a whole, those videos demonstrated that Mendez was at the scene when Simmons was killed, Kitt said.

To gain a murder conviction, he said, prosecutors didn't need to prove Mendez personally fatally shot Simmons, but needed to prove only that he was part of the group that did that.

Fifteen jurors heard testimony up until the end of closing arguments at Mendez's trial, where the case went to the jury about 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Rios then released three of those jurors, all women, whom she said had been alternates.

Two of the aggravated robbery counts for which Mendez was convicted Friday are linked to a carjacking committed earlier the evening Simmons died, on April 27, 2019, at 2130 S.W. Fairlawn Road.

Authorities allege Mendez was part of a group that robbed two people of that location of a car, which later that evening contained the four men who shot at the Washburn players.

The other five aggravated robbery convictions were linked to the April 30, 2019, robbery of cash and cellphones committed near 1300 S.W. Clay by a group, which authorities say also included Mendez.

Tim Hrenchir can be reached at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Gunman convicted on all counts in murder of Washburn player Simmons