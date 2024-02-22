'Francisco was a good kid': Austin police seeking assailants in homicide of 20-year-old

Police are appealing to the public for help finding multiple people involved in the January killing of a 20-year-old man in North Austin, Detective Nicholas Gebhart said at a press conference Wednesday.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for any relevant information that leads to an arrest. As of Wednesday afternoon, no arrests had been made for the murder.

On Jan. 8, police found Francisco Muntufa Miranda with a gunshot wound in the courtyard of the Avalon Palms apartment complex, 9300 Northgate Blvd., shortly before 8 p.m. Eyewitnesses reported multiple people fled the scene on foot after the fatal shooting of Miranda, Gebhart said, though he did not provide a specific number of people.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services took Miranda to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries at 8:22 p.m., according to Gebhart.

"I do believe this was a random act of violence. Francisco was a good kid. After digging into his life, I can't find anything nefarious that would have brought this onto this individual," he said in a response to a reporter's question about a potential motive.

Gebhart said Miranda and his family had been "productive members of the community" and had lived at Avalon Palms for several years. Miranda was known to avidly play soccer at the complex. He is hoping that by engaging the community, police can solve Miranda's death more efficiently, citing one-on-one conversations with community members as vital to crime resolution.

Police have asked those with information contact the department's tip line at 512-974-TIPS. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Capital Area Crime Stoppers online at austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Police searching for multiple people involved in North Austin homicide