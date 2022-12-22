Franco Harris’ family releases statement following his death

Franco Harris’ family released a statement on Thursday about the late football great’s death.

Statement

“We are truly heartbroken. The reality of losing such a magnificent individual has not yet settled in. We have shared Franco with so many people throughout our lives and in so many ways. Beyond his incredible career with the NFL Franco represents what is best in humanity: kindness, charity, decency, and humility. He led by example on and off the field with the goal of making this a better world for us all. We know he has touched so many of you and we mourn with you. We will remain steadfast in living and achieving the world that he wanted to build,” it reads.

Harris died just days before the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception, the infamous play he made in his rookie season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.