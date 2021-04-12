Franco-Nevada Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued

- By GF Value





The stock of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $134.67 per share and the market cap of $25.6 billion, Franco-Nevada stock shows every sign of being fairly valued. GF Value for Franco-Nevada is shown in the chart below.





Because Franco-Nevada is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 13.4% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 5.78% annually over the next three to five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Franco-Nevada has a cash-to-debt ratio of 10000.00, which is better than 100% of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. The overall financial strength of Franco-Nevada is 10 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Franco-Nevada is strong. This is the debt and cash of Franco-Nevada over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Franco-Nevada has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $1 billion and earnings of $1.71 a share. Its operating margin is 57.87%, which ranks better than 97% of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. Overall, the profitability of Franco-Nevada is ranked 9 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Franco-Nevada over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Franco-Nevada's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 77% of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. Franco-Nevada's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 3%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Metals & Mining industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Franco-Nevada's return on invested capital is 11.69, and its cost of capital is 3.91. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Franco-Nevada is shown below:

In closing, the stock of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV, 30-year Financials) is believed to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. To learn more about Franco-Nevada stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

