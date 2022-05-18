Francona back managing Guardians following COVID-19 outbreak

FILE - In this July 9, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona watches in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Cleveland. The Cleveland Guardians reported no new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, May 12, 2022 a day after an outbreak inside their clubhouse caused a postponement in Chicago and sent manager Terry Francona and five coaches home from a road trip. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TOM WITHERS
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Terry Francona
    Terry Francona
    Baseball player and manager from the United States
  • DeMarlo Hale
    American baseball player and coach

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona has cleared health and safety protocols and returned to the team after missing four games with COVID-19.

Francona will be back for Wednesday's game against Cincinnati along with bench coach DeMarlo Hale. They both tested positive with coronavirus last week while the Guardians were in Chicago and returned to Ohio by bus as the team continued its trip to Minnesota.

Hitting analyst Justin Toole is also back with the Guardians, who have dealt with two separate outbreaks in recent weeks.

First baseman Josh Naylor remains the only Guardians player currently sidelined with the virus.

The 63-year-old Francona, in his 10th season with Cleveland, dealt with some symptoms over the weekend but has been feeling well the past few days. He missed most of the last two seasons to handle some serious health issues.

With Francona back, pitching coach Carl Willis returns to his normal duties after serving as acting manager.

Sandy Alomar and Mike Sarbaugh, the team's respective first- and third-base coaches, are still sidelined after testing positive.

Hitting coach Chris Valaika returned to the Guardians on Tuesday after missing three games.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories