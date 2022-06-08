Frank Atwood execution updates: Lethal injection set for 10 a.m. Wednesday

Arizona Republic
Arizona's second execution so far this year was scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Frank Jarvis Atwood, 66, was set to be put to death for the 1984 kidnapping and murder of 8-year-old Vicki Lynne Hoskinson. His lethal injection comes less than a month after the May execution of Clarence Dixon — the state's first since 2014.

Atwood would be the 39th person executed in Arizona since 1992.

Debbie Carlson, Vicki's mother, at Atwood's clemency hearing in May said his execution would bring final justice for her daughter and mark a new beginning for her family.

"We chose the death penalty because we never wanted another child to have to be faced by this monster," she said. "We wanted to make sure another family was spared and not have to live what we have lived for the last 37 1/2 years."

7 a.m.: Who was Vicki Lynne Hoskinson, victim of Atwood?

In 1984, Vicki Lynne Hoskinson stood about 4 feet tall, had short auburn hair and deep blue eyes. She lived in the Flowing Wells area of northern Tucson and had just begun third grade at Homer Davis Elementary School, about a mile from her home on Hadley Street.

Like many other 8-year-old girls at the time, Vicki liked playing with Barbies and her favorite foods were Spaghetti O's and french fries, her mom, Debbie Carlson, said at Atwood's clemency hearing last month.

But on the afternoon of Sept. 17, 1984, Vicki disappeared. She had been riding her pink bike home after mailing a birthday card to her aunt at a nearby corner mailbox.

About 30 minutes after Vicki left, her family found her bike lying in the middle of Pocito Place, less than a mile from their home.

Several witnesses told authorities they saw a man in a dark-colored Datsun driving slowly alongside Vicki before she disappeared.

Despite massive search efforts, Vicki's skeletal remains weren't found until April 12, 1985, when a man walking in desert land near Ina and Artesiano roads saw a small human skull.

She was buried the following month at Evergreen Mortuary and Cemetery in Tucson. About 500 people attended her funeral services.

"She's here, she's everywhere. ... She'll always be a part of us," Carlson said at the clemency hearing. "The inmate worked very, very hard to try to destroy our family, but I would like to say that he didn't win."

— Chelsea Curtis

