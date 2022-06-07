Who is Frank Atwood? What to know about Arizona's next scheduled execution

Corrections & Clarifications: An earlier version of this story incorrectly listed the number of people executed in Arizona. Frank Atwood will be the 39th person executed in the state's history.

The state's second scheduled execution, for Frank Jarvis Atwood, is scheduled for June 8. Atwood's execution will take place less than a month after the May execution of Clarence Dixon by lethal injection.

Arizona has now executed 38 people since 1992, Atwood being the 39th in the state's history.

Here is a look at his story:

Who is Frank Atwood?

Atwood is a 66-year-old prisoner on death row at the Florence state prison. He was sentenced in 1987 for the kidnapping and murder of an 8-year-old girl in Pima County, Vicki Lynne Hoskinson.

Atwood, originally from Los Angeles, was 28 years old in 1984 when he was arrested in Kerrville, Texas, in connection with the kidnapping of Hoskinson. He was arrested three days after her disappearance.

A month after Hoskinson's skeletal remains were found in what was then a remote desert area on Tucson's northwest side. Atwood was indicted for first-degree murder.

Previously, Atwood served three years of a five-year sentence in California for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old boy. He was deemed a "mentally disabled sex offender" in 1975 after a different California case involving child molestation.

When was Frank Atwood put on death row?

Following his conviction in 1987, prosecutors sought the death penalty for Atwood.

Atwood claimed to be the victim of hysteria over the prominent case even after his conviction. The case caught the attention of the community in Tucson, so much so that finding a jury for the trial proved to be so difficult the trial was moved to Maricopa County.

Vicki Lynne Hoskinson played her final softball season in the summer of 1984.

In an interview given shortly after his sentence, Atwood continued to claim he was innocent.

"We're talking about whether a person took a life, a life of an innocent young child," he said. "That is probably the worst thing a person could do in this world. I'm not going to admit to anything I didn't do. I had no involvement in it whatsoever."

The judge presiding over the case, John Hawkins, ordered Atwood be put to death two months after he was found guilty in 1987.

In an interview with The Arizona Republic in 1987, a stunned Ron Hoskinson, father of the victim, said, "I thought it may be life because there wasn't an eyewitness. I wouldn't have been upset either way — life or death."

Why have Atwood (and others) been on death row for so long?

Arizona's pause on executions came after Joseph Wood was put to death in July 2014. Wood was given 15 doses of a two-drug combination over two hours. Witnesses to the execution say they saw Wood gasp for air for two hours.

This led to lawsuits from Wood's lawyers, suspending all executions and forcing the state to adopt a new lethal injection cocktail. The state suspended executions while it looked to revise execution protocols in compliance with court orders.

In an opinion piece with The Republic from 2019, the family of the victim have expressed their frustration with how long Atwood has remain on death row. The mother, Debbie Carlson, wrote, "His execution will not bring our precious daughter back, but it will fulfill what justice demands."

When is the execution of Frank Atwood scheduled?

The execution of Atwood is scheduled for June 8.

Since he was convicted before 1992, Atwood has the option to choose between the gas chamber or lethal injection as his method of execution.

He will need to make his decision before May 19. If he does not choose, he will be put to death by lethal injection.

Atwood's attorney, Joseph Perkovich, claimed the state has not provided enough to say whether the new lethal injection is safe and effective. The objection was echoed by lawyers for Dixon, who was executed May 11.

