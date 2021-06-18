Frank Bonner, Herb on 'WKRP in Cincinnati,' dies at 79

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LYNN ELBER
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Frank Bonner, who played a brash salesman with an affection for polyester plaid suits on the TV comedy “WKRP in Cincinnati,” has died. He was 79.

Bonner died Wednesday from complications of Lewy body dementia, said his daughter, Desiree Boers-Kort. The actor died at his home in Laguna Niguel, south of Los Angeles.

He had been diagnosed about three years ago with the disease that leads to worsening mental and physical complications.

“WKRP in Cincinnati" aired from 1978-1982 and was set in a lagging Ohio radio station trying to reinvent itself with rock. The cast included Gary Sandy, Tim Reid, Howard Hesseman and Jan Smithers, alongside Bonner as subpar ad salesman Herb Tarlek.

Loni Anderson, who played the station's empowered receptionist Jennifer, said she was “heartbroken” over his death.

“Frank Bonner was like family,” Anderson said in a statement. “He was one of the funniest men I had the pleasure of working with and he was the nicest man I have ever known.”

Boers-Kort said her father valued his time on the sitcom in part because it led him toward the career he favored over acting — directing. After taking on that job for six episodes of “WKRP,” he went on to direct for more than a dozen other 1980s and 1990s shows including “Simon & Simon,” “Who’s the Boss” and “Saved by the Bell: The New Class.”

Bonner continued to act, including in the early 1990s sequel “The New WKRP in Cincinnati,” “Scarecrow and Mrs. King” and “Night Court.”

“He did prefer the behind-the-camera (work), and he thoroughly enjoyed helping people get to where he needed them to be for the scenes,” Boers-Kort said Thursday. “He was very humble and down-to-earth, and just a nice, kind human.”

He got a kick out of Herb's ill-advised wardrobe and kept some of the belts when the show ended, his daughter said. He was fond of them because he knew the character's style was “one of the things that people loved about him.”

A native of Arkansas whose birth name was Frank Boers Jr., he was raised in the city of Malvern. His Hollywood career began in the 1970s with the film “Equinox” and on TV dramas, including “The Young Lawyers” and “Mannix.”

Bonner, whose previous marriages ended in divorce, is survived by his wife, Gayle, and four children. A fifth child preceded him in death, Boers-Kort said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Despite divorce, Kim Kardashian says she is Kanye West's biggest fan

    Kim Kardashian said her ex-husband Kanye West is like family, despite their divorce, adding in a television show to air on Thursday that she will always be his biggest fan. Kardashian, 40, was speaking on a reunion show for "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," which broadcast its final episode last week after 14 years on the air.

  • 1 dead and 12 injured in series of Arizona shootings

    A suspect has been taken into custody and all surviving victims are expected to recover, local authorities said.

  • Raytown man accused of fatally shooting roommate during argument over locked door

    As he was being put in handcuffs, he allegedly said he “had to shoot him to protect himself.”

  • Prosecutors seeking 'very substantial' prison sentence on Michael Avenatti

    Manhattan federal prosecutors are seeking to impose a "very substantial" prison sentence on lawyer Michael Avenatti for his attempted extortion scheme on Nike.

  • Sen. Manchin proposes changes to Democrats' voting bill

    Sen. Joe Manchin is proposing an extensive list of changes to his party's sweeping elections and voting bill, raising hopes among Democrats that they could unite behind the legislation even if the measure is nearly certain to be blocked by Republicans in a showdown Senate vote next week. Manchin, a West Virginia moderate, said he's now open to supporting a bill if it's revised, despite declaring earlier this month that the measure was the “wrong piece of legislation to bring our country together."

  • Richardson stands out on track with long nails, fast times

    Those long, colorful fingernails might remind track fans of Flo-Jo. Now, Sha’Carri Richardson wants to flash speed that conjures images of the late, great American sprinter, as well. The 21-year-old Richardson enters as the favorite in the 100 meters at U.S. Olympic track and field trials this week, where a win would put her on a list of American champions that includes world-record holder Florence Griffith Joyner.

  • Phil Mickelson’s bid to complete the career Grand Slam at home isn’t off to a grand start

    Phil Mickelson, who turned 51 the day before the first round, got off to an inauspicious start in the U.S. Open in his hometown.

  • Court: If bias rules have exceptions, faith groups qualify

    Justice Samuel Alito called it a “wisp” of a decision — a Supreme Court ruling Thursday that favored Catholic Social Services in Philadelphia but was far from the constitutional gale wind that would have reshaped how courts interpret religious liberty under the First Amendment. Governmental entities are now on notice that if they want to ban discrimination against LGBTQ persons or anyone else, they must not allow for any exceptions, or else religious groups will have the right to ask for them and they'll have a strong case for getting them. The high court's ruling involved Philadelphia's decision to stop referring children for foster placement to Catholic Social Services after learning in 2018 that the local agency wouldn't certify same-sex couples as foster parents.

  • A blockbuster Supreme Court day

    The Supreme Court will give conservatives a lot of what they want — but not quite everything. Driving the news: It voted 9-0 to carve out religious objections to same-sex marriage, saying foster-care agencies have a First Amendment right to turn away same-sex couples. But it also voted 7-2 to preserve the Affordable Care Act, saying Republican attorneys general did not have the legal standing to bring their lawsuit.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The bi

  • Heated debate before US Catholic bishops vote on Communion

    In impassioned debate Thursday, U.S. Catholic bishops clashed over how to address concerns about Catholic politicians, including President Joe Biden, who continue to receive Communion despite supporting abortion rights. Others warned that such action would portray the bishops as a partisan force during a time of bitter political divisions across the country. The issue is by far the most contentious agenda item at the national meeting of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, which is being held virtually.

  • Dems Who Raged Against Amy Coney Barrett Look Like Idiots

    Oliver Douliery/GettyAmy Coney Barrett 2, Liberals 0.Her victory this time was a moral one, striking a blow to critics who asserted she was nothing more than a partisan political hack who would put her own political preferences ahead of the rule of law.I’m talking, of course, about Barrett joining a 7-2 majority ruling that the states and individuals challenging the Affordable Care Act in California v. Texas didn’t have standing to sue over the individual mandate. This is especially noteworthy b

  • Pilot Sensationally Confesses to Wife’s Murder Moments After Her Funeral, Cops Say

    Instagram/Babis AnagnostopoulosFor over a month, Babis Anagnostopoulos has insisted a group of thieves tortured and murdered his wife in front of their 11-month-old daughter.The 32-year-old Greek pilot said the grisly May 11 slaying of 20-year-old Caroline Crouch occurred after three intruders broke into their home near Athens and tied him up. Before they left with £10,000 in cash, the thieves held a gun to his daughter’s head before strangling Crouch, Anagnostopoulos claimed, according to local

  • Gov. Brad Little says Idaho will send law enforcement to U.S.-Mexico border

    Little said Idaho would support efforts by Texas and Arizona governors to secure the Southern border.

  • Yankees $324 million pitcher Gerrit Cole says gripping the baseball is too hard, begs MLB to let him use banned substances

    Gerrit Cole said gripping the ball is "so hard" after his first start since MLB announced a strict penalty for pitchers who use sticky substances.

  • The Delta variant might pose the biggest threat yet to vaccinated people

    Some experts worry that Delta could cause more breakthrough infections. Others are concerned that it might evolve into an even more dangerous variant.

  • ‘You’re welcome’: Woman dragged into the middle of ARod-JLo split breaks her silence

    We’re getting more Bennifer intel as the days wear on. Paps have been flashing away so we know that JLo and Ben Affleck are officially together.

  • CDC’s travel warning for cruise ships eases, COVID-19 risk high for unvaccinated

    The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lowered its travel warning for cruise ships Wednesday, recommending only unvaccinated passengers avoid cruise travel.

  • Home where Manson murders took place sells in California – after price reduction

    It was put on the market by Zak Bagans, a paranormal investigator, who bought the home in 2019.

  • Rumors of U.S. Secretly Harboring Top China Official Swirl

    HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty ImagesChinese-language anti-communist media and Twitter are abuzz this week with rumors that a vice minister of State Security, Dong Jingwei defected in mid-February, flying from Hong Kong to the United States with his daughter, Dong Yang.Dong Jingwei supposedly gave the U.S. information about the Wuhan Institute of Virology that changed the stance of the Biden administration concerning the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.Dong is, or was, a longtime official in Chin

  • Kim Jong Un warns that North Korea is running out of food as reports say a bunch of bananas now costs $45

    It's rare for Kim to acknowledge a food shortage. The country is expected to be 1.35 million tons short of food this year, a think tank said.