Frank Buck, a longtime Tennessee lawmaker and champion of ethics reform, dies at 80

State Rep. Frank Buck has for years been crusading for stronger ethics laws in Tennessee.

Frank Buck, longtime Tennessee state House member known for his crusade for ethics reform, died Wednesday at NHC HealthCare in Smithville, Tennessee. He was 80.

Buck, a Democrat hailing from Dowellton, represented DeKalb, Cannon, Smith, and part of Rutherford counties in the state legislature for 36 years.

During his 18 terms in the state House of Representatives, Buck was known for championing ethics reform. He worked to establish avenues for transparency and accountability in state government, and advocated for public disclosure of lobbyists’ activity, financial disclosures for lawmakers and establishment of a strong ethics commission.

In 1994, Buck said the legislature needed to “get serious about the public’s trust and erase any doubt about outside influence.” He sponsored legislation to bar lawmakers from taking even a cup of coffee from lobbyists — which came to be known as the “cup of coffee” bill. While Buck’s bill was not successful, a similar proposal later passed, allowing lawmakers to accept drinks or meals only if another legislator is present.

Rep. Frank Buck talks about ethics bills after a debate on ethics bills in the subcommittee for the House State and Local Government Committee. T

In 2005, he led legislation to require companies to disclose out-of-state consulting fees paid to state legislators or their spouses.

“I’m just brassy enough to do what I think,” Buck told The Tennessean in 2005. “I’m doing what I think is right for this institution.”

Buck was among those named by The Tennessean in 2005 as Tennesseans of the Year, honoring the lawmaker for his work on ethics.

“I’ve been here 33 years, and when I retire from this place and when I see my constituents on the street, I’d like to have their respect that I did a good job for them and that I was an honorable public servant,” Buck told The Tennessean at the time.

According to his obituary, Buck was most proud of his “Lemonade Stand Bill,” which prevented the Tennessee Department of Health from requiring certificates of health for lemonade stands.

Buck was born Sept. 26, 1943 in Trousdale County, son of a tobacco and cattle farmer. He attended Lebanon High School, Tennessee Technological University, and the University of Tennessee College of Law, and worked as a farmer and an attorney in a family firm, Buck & Buck Attorneys at Law near Smithville.

Prior to his election to the legislature, he helped expose and end a whiskey-for-votes racket operating in DeKalb County through the mid-1970s, The Tennessean reported in 2005. Buck told The Tennessean at the time that he had to overcome the political machine to win his first election, then helped change the DeKalb County Election Commission.

Rep. Frank Buck, D-Dowelltown, tries to rally opposition to a motion by Rep. Steve Cobb, D-Nashville, during debate on the proposed mandatory seat belt law May 1, 1985.

Buck was elected to represent District 40 in 1973 at age 29. In his early years, he pushed for a rural agenda, seeking better funding for roads.

He went on to chair the House Judiciary Committee and the House Conservation and Environment Committee. In 1990, he narrowly lost to then-Rep. Bill Purcell, D-Nashville, in a bid for House Majority Leader. In 2002, Buck challenged then-House Speaker Jimmy Naifeh, D-Covington, for the speaker’s gavel, but his bid didn’t gain momentum.

During memorials on the House and Senate floors on Thursday, former colleagues in the legislature fondly recalled Buck’s signature outfit — a brown leather vest, khaki pants, and blue button down shirt — and a cigar.

“Frank Buck was a great Democrat. On a scale of 1 to 10, he’d be about an 8 or 9. He was good ― some days he was a Republican almost,” Sen. Frank Niceley, R-Strawberry Plains. “I thought a lot of Frank Buck.”

Buck retired from the legislature in 2008, but still maintained friendships with lawmakers.

“Frank was my original elbow council — my original lawyer up here. I learned a lot from him,” said Rep. G.A. Hardaway, D-Memphis. “It hurts to know that he’s not going to be available — he always took my phone calls even when he left. I’m going to miss him.”

Rep. Frank Buck

“The gentleman had to put a page in the history of Tennessee politics,” agreed Rep. Joe Towns, D-Memphis. “At that time, Jimmy Naifeh was the speaker – I’m going to call them the good old days, Mr. Speaker – he gave Jimmy all he could take, back-and-forth. … This floor is certainly lessened by the fact that he’s transitioned.”

Buck is survived by his wife of more than 61 years, Lena, four children, six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life service is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024 at 2 p.m. at Love Cantrell Funeral Home in Smithville.

Vivian Jones covers state politics and government for The Tennessean. Reach her at vjones@tennessean.com.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee legislature: Frank Buck, longtime House member, dies at 80