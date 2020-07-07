Frank Castagna, Steward of the Americana Manhasset, Dead at 91

Click here to read the full article.

Frank Castagna, principal of Castagna Realty Co. and steward of the Americana Manhasset, one of the nation’s most productive and luxurious shopping centers, died Tuesday morning at his home on Long Island following a bout with cancer. Castagna was 91 years old.

Castagna was also a philanthropist and active in community affairs, supporting such causes as The North Shore Land Alliance, The Katz Institute for Women’s Heath, the Northwell Health System, Champions for Charity, Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, the Nassau County Museum of Art and The American Jewish Committee.

The family-owned and operated Castagna Realty will be run by Catherine Castagna, Frank’s daughter and president of the company. Frank’s wife Rita is also a principal in the company.

Castagna Realty develops and manages commercial, residential and mixed-use properties including Wheatley Plaza in Greenvale, N.Y., which is 2 miles east of Americana Manhasset; Brady Brooks Falls, a 270-acre development of homes in Pawling, N.Y., and Castagna Senior Park, a 200-acre mixed-use development in progress, also in Pawling.

But Castagna made his mark on the luxury market with the 220,000-square-foot Americana Manhasset and its stable of tony designer shops ensconced in an expensively landscaped, open-air shopping setting with a concierge, seamstresses, personal shoppers, easy parking and restaurants. Among the tenants: Chanel, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Hermès, Ralph Lauren, London Jewelers, and Hirshleifers, which sells an array of designer and contemporary labels.

The tall and lanky Castagna was vigilant about continually transforming the Americana Manhasset by regularly reviewing the tenant roster, recapturing space from retailers that no longer resonated with customers and providing square footage to designer labels in vogue. Hundreds of thousands of dollars was spent annually on flowers alone, and more was spent keeping up the ornamental grasses and perennials.

“Every morning, Frank walked the center, looking for ways to make it even more beautiful. I loved seeing him out there,” said Lori Hirshleifer, owner and buyer of Hirshleifers, a large family-run designer specialty store in the Americana. “After our father [Paul Hirshleifer, the grandson of the founder of Hirshleifers] passed on, Frank became a mentor to us. He never said no.”

Shoppers come from several wealthy Long Island towns aside from Manhasset such as Great Neck, Sands Point, Roslyn, Brookville, and Locust Valley, but the Americana Manhasset also draws visitors from as far west as Manhattan, east to Oyster Bay in Nassau County, and north to south, from the Long Island Sound to Garden City.

Castagna was hands-on and traveled to Europe, Asia and around the U.S. visiting showrooms and attending fashion shows to learn about the latest concepts in luxury and to lure them into the center, which for him was always a work in progress.

“We’re always anticipating changes as new trends and new designers arise,” he once told WWD. The re-merchandising process, he said, is “like a perpetual chess game of moving the pieces, but in some ways it’s simpler. That’s because we’ve become more focused.”

There has hardly been a time when the American Manhasset wasn’t fully leased, and in peak years, sales hovered around $1,800 to $2,000 a square foot.

Castagna took issue with anyone who referred to his crown jewel as a “mall,” insisting that the property didn’t fit the mold since it lacked traditional department store anchors that fill most malls, and provided an exclusive, more intimate shopping experience steeped in luxury. The Americana, as it is commonly referred to, is further distinguished by its ornate landscaping by Oehme Van Sweden and urbane, limestone-rich architecture by Peter Marino, who initially resisted working on the project.

“When I called Peter, I received a curt answer, ‘I don’t do shopping centers,’” Castagna once recalled. “That wasn’t the answer I was looking for.”

Known for his patience and reserved, methodical manner, Castagna persisted. “After several calls and a meeting in his office, Peter agreed to do our master plan. He didn’t say a lot, but he was a good listener, and he finally agreed.…Six months and many bills later, I was aghast. How could we ever afford to complete such a magnificent concept, which envisioned a sophisticated, urban shopping environment as opposed to a suburban one? I swallowed hard and accepted the challenge. Store by store, section by section, with Peter’s guidance, the master plan was under way and new luxury tenants came on board including Ralph Lauren and Tiffany.”