Frank Crum's legacy to live on long after Arizona Bowl

Dec. 29—Frank Crum's presence on the University of Wyoming's offensive line has enabled a simplistic strategy for picking up a few yards in crucial situations.

Crum, who's about to put the finishing touches on his six-year career at this weekend's Arizona Bowl in Tucson, is listed at 6-foot-7 and 315 pounds. He's quick for his size, which allowed him to make the transition from right to left tackle to protect quarterback Andrew Peasley's blindside this fall.

Peasley was one of the more mobile quarterbacks in the Mountain West this season. Whether he was handing the ball off or taking it himself, Peasley had all the confidence in the world that Crum could create a running lane.

"When in doubt, run it to the left," Peasley said with a smile. "That's kind of one of our rules."

Crum is a third-generation Cowboy and graduated from Laramie High. His dad, Gary, was a team captain on UW's offensive line in 1981 and earned All-Western Athletic Conference honors as a senior. His grandfather, Earl, lettered for the Cowboys in 1940.

Crum has played in 55 games for his hometown school and has been a full-time starter for the past four years. Saturday's matchup with Toledo in the Arizona Bowl will mark the end of a handful of legacies, including UW coach Craig Bohl's. Bohl announced earlier this month his plans to retire following the bowl game.

But UW's second consecutive appearance in the Arizona Bowl will also mark the end for a third-generation Cowboy who put it all on the line every Saturday over the past six years.

While Crum's football career isn't over yet, his time in Laramie could soon be.

"It's a capstone to a long career," Crum said about the Arizona Bowl. "I've been very fortunate to have played for this great school for six years. It means to me a great deal to finish off not only my career, but also a legacy of three generations in the brown and gold."

Building a legacy

Joe Tripodi had heard of Crum, but had yet to meet him when he was hired by the Cowboys last February.

Tripodi, UW's offensive line coach, recognized Crum's natural leadership as soon as he arrived on campus. Despite Crum going into his fifth year of college football last season, what stood out the most about the Laramie native was his refusal to take days off, even during the offseason.

"The No. 1 thing Frank does is practice extremely hard," Tripodi said. "That (mentality) is going to help him with everything he decides to do, but here, those younger guys see, 'OK, this guy has had thousands of reps in practice, but he's still practicing hard.' I think that's the biggest thing (Crum has brought to UW).

"It's unusual how hard he practices. I think that sets the tone and sets the example for the younger guys in that offensive line room."

Crum was also recruited by UW's biggest rival, Colorado State, and MW foe Utah State. As soon as Bohl made him the offer to stay home, any possibility of leaving his hometown of Laramie went straight out the window.

Seven years later, Crum just picked up his first-career first team All-MW selection in his only season starting at left tackle.

"Frank is a smart football player. That's No. 1," Tripodi said. "I think Frank picks things up very fast. He's played a lot of football where you can make an adjustment and he can just go do it.

"... The other thing is how hard he works and practices. He's a big man that can move around pretty well. When you add the football IQ to it, I think that would add value to his chance (to play in the NFL)."

Tripodi will soon wrap up his second season coaching UW's offensive line. While he'll miss Crum's leadership and dependability next fall, Tripodi knows Crum has some opportunities on the horizon after bowl season.

"I wish I could have coached him longer, that's the first thing I can say," Tripodi said. "These two years have been really exciting, and it's been fun. The young man has accomplished a lot here, and when he made the decision to come back here for a sixth year, I think that can go one of two ways. That's a lot of football.

"The thing I appreciate about Frank is that he made the decision, he was convicted in it, and he helped himself potentially for a shot (in the NFL). He's certainly a team guy. Especially in today's world of college football, I think it's refreshing. I consider Frank Crum a throwback. It's just been an unbelievable experience coaching Frank."

Treasuring teammates

Jordan Bertagnole is never one to mince words.

The Casper native — who, like Crum, started as a walk-on as an in-state recruit before working his way into the starting lineup — wasn't Crum's biggest fan when he arrived on campus out of Natrona County High.

"Freshman year, I hated him. I'm not going to lie. And I'm sure he hated me," Bertagnole said with a laugh.

The pair are two of 13 Wyoming natives on this year's roster. The significance of representing the Equality State on Saturdays at War Memorial Stadium is heavy for most players at UW, but especially so for those who grew up cheering for the only four-year public university in the state of Wyoming.

"Before every game, me and Frank always dap each other up," Bertagnole said. "We just say, 'Hey, represent.' We both understand that we're representing Wyoming, and we're representing the team that not a lot of other Wyoming guys can.

"Being from Wyoming, it just means that much more. I know this means a lot to everybody, but growing up watching this team — not everybody can say that. Not everybody can say they grew up in this state."

Bertagnole eventually warmed up to the idea of enjoying Crum's company. While he doesn't exactly remember what led to the initial disdain for his teammate, it's all water under the bridge for the only two Wyoming natives in UW's starting lineup.

"It's definitely been nice watching him grow, and he's seen me grow," Bertagnole said. "Growing together has been huge. We both just love representing Wyoming.

"... Ever since that first year, we just have grown so much closer. We love each other. He's a great dude, and he's going to do great at the next level."

Crum hasn't just made a lasting impact on his fellow Wyoming natives. Crum hosted Peasley during his recruiting visit last offseason, a chain of events that eventually led Peasley to transfer to UW from Utah State.

"He just made me feel comfortable in this town," Peasley said. "Obviously, he's from Laramie, so, that was a big deal. We had a connection from when I first got here. He's a leader of this offense. He's been here a long time, and it's been really nice to get to know him and to be a part of this."

Peasley and Crum have started over 20 games together over the past two seasons. The list isn't very long for guys Peasley would rather have protecting his blindside in the pocket.

"You can definitely tell with the O-line group that he's the main leader," Peasley said. "He gets on every young guy. That's the thing about Frank: He's not going to be kind. That's the way he leads, and that's effective with the linemen.

"You're in the trenches, so, I think he really embraces that role of, 'I have to be hard on these guys to get them better,' because he knows what it takes to be successful at this level."

Football aside, Peasley said there isn't a player he's met during his six-year college career that's easier to root for than Crum.

"It's pretty easy (to root for him)," Peasley said. "Myself, coming from a small town and making it to Division I football, I can't imagine what the feeling would be like if I did that in my own hometown. It's really cool to see someone come from a town like Laramie, play in Laramie for the University of Wyoming, and now, he's going to be in the Draft. I'm just super happy for him."

The NFL Draft

Crum hasn't allowed himself to get caught up in the NFL Draft hype yet. He's still got business to take care of in Tucson before shifting his focus to what's next on the calendar.

In the limited downtime he has gotten over the past several weeks, he was able to come to the conclusion that he will be pursuing a professional career via the NFL Draft in April.

"My main focus right now is one last game with the Wyoming Cowboys," Crum said. "But I will be pursuing an NFL career after this. Wherever that takes me, it takes me.

"I'm at peace with myself at football, but I'm going to give it my all until someone else tells me that it's my time to be done with this great game."

Crum has already committed to playing in next month's Hula Bowl, which is an all-star game for graduated seniors. After that, all his time and energy will go into preparing for a shot in the NFL.

Crum's legacy spans far beyond his third-generational family ties. He's been at UW for more than half of Bohl's 10-year tenure, and the pair will ride into the sunset together following the Arizona Bowl.

After what Bohl did for a 17-year-old kid seven years ago at LHS, Crum wouldn't have it any other way.

"To go out together means the world, but there is no ending to this story without mentioning my start," Crum said. "Coach Bohl took a shot on a kid who was (270 pounds) not even growing into his body, who was probably a stiff that couldn't move great. But he saw through all of that and gave me the opportunity to play for this great state.

"To go out with him is an honor, and I wish him the best of luck in his future."

Crum said he wants to be remembered for his reliability. He wants fans and teammates to remember his physical toughness, and he never wants anybody thinking he didn't leave it all out there over the past six years for the Cowboys.

But what Crum doesn't know — at least, not yet — is that people like Tripodi, Bertagnole, Peasley and Bohl will remember more from his impact off the field, rather than on it.

"It was a childhood dream that I got to live out," Crum said. "To represent my state and my town is something that I took a lot of pride in. I hope I did them right."

