Frank Fu’s CaaS Capital Portfolio: Didi, Mastercard and More

Habib Ur Rehman
·5 min read

In this article, we take a look at Frank Fu’s CaaS Capital portfolio. You can skip our detailed analysis of Fu's hedge fund and go directly to Frank Fu’s CaaS Capital Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks.

CaaS Capital is a New York based venture capital firm that invests virtually across all industries. It is managed by Frank Fu. The fundamental investment principles of CaaS Capital involve empiricism and evidence-based investment decisions. According to their website, the hedge fund employs machine learning and quantitative analysis to work through the companies’ data prior to an investment decision.

Frank Fu&#39;s CaaS Capital: Didi, Mastercard and More
Frank Fu's CaaS Capital: Didi, Mastercard and More

Source:Pixabay

The hedge fund has a portfolio value of nearly $6 billion. Some of the major companies in which CaaS Capital has stakes include Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA), Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) and IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE: INFO).

CaaS Capital has over 78,000 shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) as of the Q2 of 2021. The investment covers 0.48% of the hedge fund’s portfolio.

When it comes to Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA), CaaS Capital has over 680,000 shares in the company representing 0.66% of their portfolio. On September 29, Pivotal Research analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak raised the price target on Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) to $75 from $72, keeping a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares.

In IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE: INFO), CaaS Capital has 360,000 shares, representing 0.68% of their portfolio.

Apart from the above three, there are various other stocks in Frank Fu's CaaS Capital Portfolio that have been discussed below.

10. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CaaS Capital’s Stake Value: $28.5 million

Percentage of CaaS Capital’s 13F Portfolio: 0.48%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 156

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) is one of the leading payment processors in the world. Headquartered in New York, the company facilitates digital payment processing between the banks of merchants and buyers.

As of the Q2 of 2021, the hedge fund Codex Capital is the leading stakeholder in the company.

It is one of the most important investments in Frank Fu's CaaS Capital portfolio. CaaS Capital holds over 78,000 shares in the company after a decrease of 6% shares in the second quarter of 2021.

9. Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

CaaS Capital’s Stake Value: $28.9 million Percentage of CaaS Capital’s 13F Portfolio: 0.48% Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 49

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) is the largest digital agricultural market in China, although it has switched its platform to include more categories of products. The platform connects consumers directly with farmers and other merchants to facilitate purchase of perishable goods. However, there are concerns about intellectual property theft among vendors doing business through the company. On September 1, the Chinese government threatened to ban e-commerce platforms like Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) if they failed to protect intellectual property rights on their platforms.

Frank Fu's CaaS Capital Portfolio shows that the hedge fund has over $0.2 million shares in the company after a decrease of 33% in its stake as of the Q2 of 2021.

8. Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

CaaS Capital’s Stake Value: $33 million Percentage of CaaS Capital’s 13F Portfolio: 0.55% Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 47

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) is a Chinese digital services company headquartered in Shanghai. It is a video sharing website that offers anime, video games and comics among other entertainment sources. CaaS Capital has 11 million shares in the company representing 0.55% of their portfolio.

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) filed a revenue of $692 million in the second quarter of 2021 with an EPS at -$0.45 beating analyst estimates by $0.11. In June, KGI Securities initiated the company’s coverage with ‘Outperform’ rating and a price target of HK$935.

7. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

CaaS Capital’s Stake Value: $33.3 million Percentage of CaaS Capital’s 13F Portfolio: 0.56% Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 28

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) is an American Beverage producing conglomerate headquartered in Massachusetts. CaaS Capital has over 0.9 million shares in the corporation after a bullish increase of stake by 2094% in the second quarter of 2021. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) filed a revenue of $3.14 billion in the second quarter of 2021 with an EPS of $0.38, beating analyst estimates by $0.01.

Harris Associates is the leading stakeholder in the company. Other than CaaS capital, the hedge funds bullish on KDP stock in the Q2 of 2021 include Millennium Management, Gotham Asset Management and LMR Partners. Apart from Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) , Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA), Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) and IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE: INFO) are famous companies with Frank Fu’s CaaS Capital's stake in them.

6. DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

CaaS Capital’s Stake Value: $33.9 million Percentage of CaaS Capital’s 13F Portfolio: 0.57% Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 46

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) is a company headquartered in Beijing that provides transportation services, cloud computing, food delivery and intra-city freight services among others. CaaS Capital has 2.4 million shares in the company.

Bloomberg reported on September 2 that Beijing's municipal government is considering buying a stake in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) through state-controlled firms and to take control of the company.

Click to continue reading and see Frank Fu's CaaS Capital Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. Frank Fu's CaaS Capital: Didi, Mastercard and More is originally published on Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Sohu, Nio, and Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Factbox-Electric-vehicle batteries: major players and their expansion plans

    The global auto industry's shift to electric vehicles (EVs) has spurred an expansion race among battery makers and led to a growing skills shortage. Here are major players' expansion plans in key EV markets of China, the United States and Europe. As of end-June, the Chinese company had an annual battery production capacity of 65.45 Gigawatt hours (GWh) and an additional 92.5 GWh of capacity under construction.

  • Bitcoin briefly crashed 87% to about $8,000 on Binance's US crypto-trading platform

    Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao tweeted: "Expect very high volatility in #crypto over the next few months."

  • Key Investor Bails After Learning He's In New Trump Company: 'Not A Close Call'

    Trump's new social media company shot up in value, but at least one investor says it's not about the money.

  • Cathie Wood says this tailwind will push the bull market to 2038

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • Why Jim Cramer Is Calling The Bottom For AT&T's Stock

    Shares of AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) are trading slightly higher—although volatile— following better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. What Happened: AT&T reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 87 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 78 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $39.92 billion, which beat the estimate of $39.14 billion. Related Link: AT&T Shares Gain After Q3 Earnings, HBO Strength, Robust Full Year Outlook Cramer's Take: 'I'm willing to say this is

  • Cannabis Producers Could Be Making a Colossal Mistake in Dismissing This Threat

    It has now been three full years since Canada legalized the recreational marijuana market on Oct. 17, 2018. In the early stages, marijuana producers in the country were generating strong growth numbers due to the new segment of the market opening up (previously, only medical marijuana had been legal). When cannabis producer Hexo reported its third-quarter earnings (for the period ending April 30) in June, its revenue of 22.7 million Canadian dollars was down 31% from the second quarter, in which sales were CA$32.9 million.

  • Wells Fargo: These 3 Stocks Are Poised to Surge by at Least 40%

    Inflation worries seem to be at the forefront of investors’ concerns right now. However, Mark Smith, senior vice president and portfolio manager at Wells Fargo Advisors, has a solution to put investors at ease: “One of the best ways to combat inflation is through buying equities.” The reopening is “on strong,” people have more money than they ever had, and the banks have kicked off the latest earnings season in style - all are reasons to be “extremely bullish," according to Smith. With this in m

  • Why Oil Stock Kinder Morgan Sank Today

    The 5.8%-yielding oil and gas stock's third-quarter numbers failed to impress the market, but investors don't have to worry.

  • Tesla just did something stunning, analysts say

    Tesla has just put up a few impressive stats, Wall Street analysts say.

  • Trump deal delivers $420 million windfall for dealmaker

    (Reuters) -A merger with former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media venture has delivered a potential windfall of $420 million for a former finance executive who has been trying for a decade to reinvent himself as a serial dealmaker. Benessere Capital CEO Patrick Orlando's stake in Digital World Acquisition Corp, the Miami-based blank-check acquisition firm he is leading, was worth $423 million on Thursday after his deal to merge with Trump Media and Technology Group was announced, according to a regulatory filing and Reuters calculations. Orlando invested only $3 million in Digital World, and is set to receive the windfall because the deal entitles him to additional compensation in shares as sponsor of the firm, the filing shows.

  • 4 Supercharged Growth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 306% to 658% by 2024

    If there's been one standout group of stocks since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, it's growth stocks. The combination of historically low lending rates and the Federal Reserve's ongoing quantitative-easing measures have made cheap capital abundant for borrowing purposes. According to Wall Street's consensus estimate, the following four growth stocks are expected to see their sales climb by 306% to as much as 658% by 2024.

  • Red Hat continues to grow, but IBM's struggles continue

    IBM has been in the midst of a strategy shift with a focus on hybrid cloud and AI since Arvind Krishna was promoted to CEO in last year. Red Hat, the software company it purchased for $34 billion in 2018 has been at the center of it all. With the company reporting earnings yesterday, the financial performance was pretty bleak, but at least Red Hat continues to grow at a brisk pace.

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • 3 Aerospace Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    It's no secret that the aerospace sector took a severe hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In that context, aviation-heavy conglomerate General Electric (NYSE: GE), advanced composites supplier Hexcel (NYSE: HXL), and simulator and pilot training company CAE (NYSE: CAE) all look like attractive stocks to buy now. GE Aviation is GE's most important business and its most significant earnings and cash-flow generator.

  • Micron announces big changes, expansive plans. What we know about the impact on Boise

    The company hinted that its Boise campus could benefit from proposed federal subsidies aimed at supporting semiconductor research and development.

  • $5,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 20 Years

    One method is to identify smaller companies that are innovators in promising growth industries, but that haven't yet reached their potential. Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) creates data science and machine learning products for businesses across numerous industries. With the help of its automation software, data analysts can produce much more powerful insights.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    After a nearly month-long stretch of losses that saw markets decline by some 5%, both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ are climbing back to the record-high levels they posted last this past summer. The story here wasn’t so much the market decline, as it was the volatility. The market was reacting to a series of economic and political crosswinds, making it difficult for investors to keep abreast of developments. Writing from RBC Capital, head of equity strategy Lori Calvasina describes the main headwin

  • 2 Stocks That Can Turn $500 Into $7,500 (Or More)

    The long-term average return for the S&P 500 has been about 11% per year, and that's through depressions and recessions, war and civil unrest. The beauty of stock investing is that you don't actually need to have a lot of money to get started and turn a small grubstake into a retirement nest egg. The gig economy is here to stay, and Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) has become a key driver of its acceptance as an alternative income generating channel.

  • 2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy for the Long Haul

    The total cryptocurrency market cap has soared about 200% this year, hitting $2.5 trillion at the time this was written. Much of that growth has come from Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), which makes up about 45% of the market, according to Coinmarketcap.com. Launched in 2017, Cardano is a public blockchain platform that facilitates peer-to-peer transactions through its internal cryptocurrency called Ada.