Frank Fu’s CaaS Capital Portfolio: Didi, Mastercard and More

CaaS Capital is a New York based venture capital firm that invests virtually across all industries. It is managed by Frank Fu. The fundamental investment principles of CaaS Capital involve empiricism and evidence-based investment decisions. According to their website, the hedge fund employs machine learning and quantitative analysis to work through the companies’ data prior to an investment decision.

Frank Fu's CaaS Capital: Didi, Mastercard and More

The hedge fund has a portfolio value of nearly $6 billion. Some of the major companies in which CaaS Capital has stakes include Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA), Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) and IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE: INFO).

CaaS Capital has over 78,000 shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) as of the Q2 of 2021. The investment covers 0.48% of the hedge fund’s portfolio.

When it comes to Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA), CaaS Capital has over 680,000 shares in the company representing 0.66% of their portfolio. On September 29, Pivotal Research analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak raised the price target on Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) to $75 from $72, keeping a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares.

In IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE: INFO), CaaS Capital has 360,000 shares, representing 0.68% of their portfolio.

Apart from the above three, there are various other stocks in Frank Fu's CaaS Capital Portfolio that have been discussed below.

10. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CaaS Capital’s Stake Value: $28.5 million

Percentage of CaaS Capital’s 13F Portfolio: 0.48%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 156

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) is one of the leading payment processors in the world. Headquartered in New York, the company facilitates digital payment processing between the banks of merchants and buyers.

As of the Q2 of 2021, the hedge fund Codex Capital is the leading stakeholder in the company.

It is one of the most important investments in Frank Fu's CaaS Capital portfolio. CaaS Capital holds over 78,000 shares in the company after a decrease of 6% shares in the second quarter of 2021.

9. Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

CaaS Capital’s Stake Value: $28.9 million Percentage of CaaS Capital’s 13F Portfolio: 0.48% Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 49

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) is the largest digital agricultural market in China, although it has switched its platform to include more categories of products. The platform connects consumers directly with farmers and other merchants to facilitate purchase of perishable goods. However, there are concerns about intellectual property theft among vendors doing business through the company. On September 1, the Chinese government threatened to ban e-commerce platforms like Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) if they failed to protect intellectual property rights on their platforms.

Frank Fu's CaaS Capital Portfolio shows that the hedge fund has over $0.2 million shares in the company after a decrease of 33% in its stake as of the Q2 of 2021.

8. Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

CaaS Capital’s Stake Value: $33 million Percentage of CaaS Capital’s 13F Portfolio: 0.55% Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 47

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) is a Chinese digital services company headquartered in Shanghai. It is a video sharing website that offers anime, video games and comics among other entertainment sources. CaaS Capital has 11 million shares in the company representing 0.55% of their portfolio.

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) filed a revenue of $692 million in the second quarter of 2021 with an EPS at -$0.45 beating analyst estimates by $0.11. In June, KGI Securities initiated the company’s coverage with ‘Outperform’ rating and a price target of HK$935.

7. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

CaaS Capital’s Stake Value: $33.3 million Percentage of CaaS Capital’s 13F Portfolio: 0.56% Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 28

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) is an American Beverage producing conglomerate headquartered in Massachusetts. CaaS Capital has over 0.9 million shares in the corporation after a bullish increase of stake by 2094% in the second quarter of 2021. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) filed a revenue of $3.14 billion in the second quarter of 2021 with an EPS of $0.38, beating analyst estimates by $0.01.

Harris Associates is the leading stakeholder in the company. Other than CaaS capital, the hedge funds bullish on KDP stock in the Q2 of 2021 include Millennium Management, Gotham Asset Management and LMR Partners. Apart from Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) , Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA), Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) and IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE: INFO) are famous companies with Frank Fu’s CaaS Capital's stake in them.

6. DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

CaaS Capital’s Stake Value: $33.9 million Percentage of CaaS Capital’s 13F Portfolio: 0.57% Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 46

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) is a company headquartered in Beijing that provides transportation services, cloud computing, food delivery and intra-city freight services among others. CaaS Capital has 2.4 million shares in the company.

Bloomberg reported on September 2 that Beijing's municipal government is considering buying a stake in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) through state-controlled firms and to take control of the company.

