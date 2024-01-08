Frank LaRose gets boost in Ohio Senate race with PAC ad funded by Illinois billionaire

Secretary of State Frank LaRose answers a question during a Republican U.S. Senate forum in Akron in October.

A group backing Secretary of State Frank LaRose's U.S. Senate bid laid low in 2023 as LaRose's campaign struggled to keep up with his wealthy opponents.

Now, the Leadership for Ohio Fund is back − thanks to $3 million from an Illinois billionaire and GOP megadonor.

The super PAC spent nearly $1.5 million for an ad released Monday that focuses on LaRose's military service and the U.S.-Mexico border. LaRose, a former Army Green Beret, is running in the Republican primary against Cleveland businessman Bernie Moreno and state Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls.

The winner on March 19 will challenge Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown in a race that could determine which party controls the U.S. Senate.

"When I take the oath to serve in the United State Senate, just like I did as a soldier, my first priority is to American security," LaRose said in a clip featured in the ad.

What is the Leadership for Ohio Fund?

Leadership for Ohio formed last year as an IRS-registered political organization to promote election integrity and LaRose's work as secretary of state. LaRose raised money for the group as he laid the groundwork for his Senate bid. The partnership appeared to be legal, but critics cast it as an example of the problems with dark money in politics.

When LaRose joined the race, Leadership for Ohio pivoted to a super PAC so it could advocate for his candidacy. The PAC reported roughly $155,000 last year on digital advertising, although Meta removed several ads because they didn't follow the company's disclaimer rules.

The ad released Monday, which will air around Columbus, Cincinnati and Cleveland, marks Leadership for Ohio's first major media buy of the race. It was made possible by $3 million from shipping magnate Richard Uihlein, who bankrolled the failed effort last year to make it harder to amend the Ohio Constitution.

Cleveland.com first reported Uihlein's donation to the PAC, which was later confirmed to the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau.

The money came at a pivotal time for LaRose. While polls last year showed him ahead of the pack, LaRose can't match Moreno's and Dolan's ability to self-fund their campaigns. And polling indicated that many Republican voters were still undecided.

The candidates will report their latest fundraising numbers at the end of this month.

Moreno, meanwhile, has enjoyed positive momentum in recent weeks. He secured the support of former President Donald Trump, which prompted nods from Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Urbana, and Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Troy. The Club for Growth PAC, a prominent conservative group with deep pockets, is also backing Moreno.

Ohio's Nexstar stations, which include NBC 4 in Columbus and Fox 8 in Cleveland, will host a debate between LaRose, Moreno and Dolan at 7 p.m. on Jan. 22.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio Senate race: Frank LaRose PAC launches ad with Dick Uihlein cash