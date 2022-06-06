This Frank Lloyd Wright–Designed Home Is for Sale in America's Priciest Zip Code

Northern California Frank Lloyd Wright fans, rejoice: An Atherton home designed by the legendary architect has just hit the market. As Dirt reports, the 1,940-square-foot Arthur Mathews House was listed for $8 million last week, and, if the listing photos are to be taken at face value, the home is in impeccable condition.

Located just west of Stanford, the listing is a commanding cocktail of impressive design and location—after all, the zip code is reportedly one of America’s priciest. Even for a Frank Lloyd Wright home in the current market, $8 million is a pretty hefty price tag anywhere else in the country. For comparison, take the 3,000-square-foot Carr House in Illinois and the 3,700-square-foot Armstrong House in Indiana, which were listed for $1.695 million and $1.195 million in late 2020 respectively.

The last sale price for the Arthur Mathews House was $75,000, way back in 1969, just 17 years after it was built. The home is one of roughly 60 Usonian-style homes that Wright made in his career, featuring a diamond-shaped layout and just one story, allowing for maximum natural light and easy outdoor access. Original Phillipine mahogany walls and ceiling paneling are still intact, along with the wood built-in shelves that play off of the similarly toned brick throughout. The property is just shy of a full acre and features a finished patio surrounding the house, along with a pool, and gardens designed by landscape architect Thomas Church.

