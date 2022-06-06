  • Oops!
This Frank Lloyd Wright–Designed Home Is for Sale in America's Priciest Zip Code

Rachel Davies
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Frank Lloyd Wright
    American architect (1867-1959)

Northern California Frank Lloyd Wright fans, rejoice: An Atherton home designed by the legendary architect has just hit the market. As Dirt reports, the 1,940-square-foot Arthur Mathews House was listed for $8 million last week, and, if the listing photos are to be taken at face value, the home is in impeccable condition.

Frank Lloyd Wright designed the home in 1952.
Located just west of Stanford, the listing is a commanding cocktail of impressive design and location—after all, the zip code is reportedly one of America’s priciest. Even for a Frank Lloyd Wright home in the current market, $8 million is a pretty hefty price tag anywhere else in the country. For comparison, take the 3,000-square-foot Carr House in Illinois and the 3,700-square-foot Armstrong House in Indiana, which were listed for $1.695 million and $1.195 million in late 2020 respectively.

The home features a diamond-shaped layout, allowing for maximum natural light and easy outdoor access.
The last sale price for the Arthur Mathews House was $75,000, way back in 1969, just 17 years after it was built. The home is one of roughly 60 Usonian-style homes that Wright made in his career, featuring a diamond-shaped layout and just one story, allowing for maximum natural light and easy outdoor access. Original Phillipine mahogany walls and ceiling paneling are still intact, along with the wood built-in shelves that play off of the similarly toned brick throughout. The property is just shy of a full acre and features a finished patio surrounding the house, along with a pool, and gardens designed by landscape architect Thomas Church.

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

