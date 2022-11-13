A Frank Lloyd Wright house in Wisconsin, listed for the first time in 68 years, sold for $300,000 over the asking price — take a look inside

The exterior of the Keland House. Chris Wohlgefahrt/Creative Juice Studios

A Frank Lloyd Wright house in Wisconsin sold barely a month after it was listed.

Known as the Keland House, it sold for $1.025 million — $300,000 above its asking price.

The property was built in 1954 for the family behind the manufacturing company SC Johnson.

A month after it was listed for the first time ever, one of Frank Lloyd Wright's largest Usonian homes sold for $300,000 over its asking price.

The exterior of the Keland House was designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. Chris Wohlgefahrt/Creative Juice Studios

Also known as the Keland house, the Wisconsin property has been owned by the same family for the past 68 years, per the Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy.

The six-bedroom home was built in 1956 for Karen Johnson Boyd of the SC Johnson family, John Waters, the preservation programs manager at the conservancy, told Insider.

Boyd lived in the Keland House up until her death in 2016 at age 91, per her obituary. Her widower, William Boyd, died in 2020, per his obituary.

SC Johnson is the manufacturing giant behind cleaning supplies and consumer chemicals including Windex, Glade, and Ziploc.

Wright's relationship with the Johnson family stretches back to the late 1930s.

One of the primary living areas in the Keland house. Chris Wohlgefahrt/Creative Juice Studios

"Wright was commissioned by Boyd's father Herbert Johnson to design a residence known as Wingspread," Waters said. The house was completed in 1939 and today it's home to the Johnson Foundation, he added.

Wright also designed an administration building for the SC Johnson headquarters, Waters said.

The structure — opened in 1939 in Racine, Wisconsin — is best known for the tree-shaped columns that hold up the ceiling in the Great Workroom.

Wright built nearly 60 structures in his birth state of Wisconsin, including Keland House and the SC Johnson administrative complex. Only Illinois has more Wright buildings than Wisconsin, Waters said: "Illinois comes first, with approximately 120 built structures."

The Keland House was put on the market in September with an asking price of $725,000, per listing records. Barely a month later, the house sold for $1.025 million.

The kitchen. Chris Wohlgefahrt/Creative Juice Studios

The property is located in Mount Pleasant in Wisconsin, where the median listing home price is $299,900, per data from real-estate platform Realtor.com. On average, houses in that area sell after 53 days on the market. Keland House was sold in 31 days.

Chris Veranth and her husband Tony Veranth from RE/MAX Newport Elite represented the owners in the transaction.

While the Keland House is bigger than most other Usonian-style homes Wright designed, the property has features that are typical of his style, Waters said.

The dining area. Chris Wohlgefahrt/Creative Juice Studios

Some of these characteristics include using natural materials like brick or wood, and red concrete floors, Waters said.

Another key feature of Wright's Usonian style is the layout of the rooms, Waters said.

One of the bedrooms in the house. Chris Wohlgefahrt/Creative Juice Studios

"Public rooms are to the back of the property, while more private rooms — with limited amounts of windows — are to the front, allowing large openings in the main rooms that open to the back of the property," Waters said.

The house also takes advantage of its location, with the living room perched on a bluff overlooking the Root River, he added.

Except for a few additions that were made in the 1960s, much of the house's design is original, Waters said.

One of the bedrooms in the house. Chris Wohlgefahrt/Creative Juice Studios

"Taliesin Associated architects, Wright's successors' firm, enclosed the original carport to create a bedroom suite, and added an enclosed garage and green house," Waters said.

The new design was completed by John Howe, Wright's long-time right-hand man, he added.

Even though it's a Wright-designed home, the Keland House is not protected or awarded any preservation status.

One of the living areas in the house. Chris Wohlgefahrt/Creative Juice Studios

"Nearly half of Wright's buildings do not have legal protection," Waters said. "People are always surprised that nearly half of Wright's buildings could be demolished or unsympathetically altered tomorrow, without anything to stop it."

Legal protection is one of the things that the conservancy advocates for — especially during ownership transitions when a house is for sale, Waters said.

"Most of Wright's houses were often built outside of urban areas, in locations that have since developed into affluent areas, so land can be attractive for redevelopment," he added.

Read the original article on Insider