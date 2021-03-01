Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired waterfront home in South Tampa asks $7M

Brianna Crane
·1 min read
This architectural gem has enviable resort-like views from almost every room. And if you've got an extra $7M, it could be yours.

  • With this house, you get 271 feet of water frontage within the highly regarded, gated community of Culbreath Isles, listing agent Nick Janovsky told us.

The exact address is 4937 Lyford Cay Road. At 5,662 square feet, it has 4 beds and 4.5 baths.

Design: The home features elegant, clean lines and a lot of natural materials (exposed wood, stone), inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright's signature style. The large windows also help create an indoor-outdoor feel throughout the house and a cohesiveness between the structure and setting.

  • It was designed by architect Sol Fleishman and built by Monogram Builders.

Highlights: Chef's kitchen, stunning architectural details, home office, dreamy resort-like owner's suite, pool, boat dock, expansive patios.

Price reduction: The house has been on the market 100 days, according to Zillow. It was first listed in November at $7.75M.

Listed by: Nick Janovsky at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty.

Photos by Joe Sale, courtesy of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty. Know of an interesting or unusual home listing in the Tampa region? Email brianna.crane@axios.com.

This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter

