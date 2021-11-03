Frank Machado arrested after allegedly initiating deli brawl

Nov. 2—Last Thursday afternoon, deputies were dispatched to a fight in progress at Raven's Deli in Armona.

When deputies entered the restaurant, they reportedly saw two subjects on the ground in a physical altercation. Witnesses to the incident reportedly singled out one of the subjects named Frank Machado as the aggressor. With the assistance of several restaurant patrons, Machado was detained.

Upon investigation, deputies learned that the victim had arrived with his two small children for lunch when Machado entered the restaurant. Machado is then alleged to have approached the victim unprovoked, standing next to him and staring at him. The victim stood up, at which point Machado reportedly attacked him by punching him in the fact several times. During the altercation, the suspect was then reported to have grabbed nearby chairs and thrown them at the victim, but the victim was able to hold him down until deputies arrived.

The victim sustained various injuries from the assault and one of the chairs allegedly thrown by Machado was damaged.

Deputies located additional witnesses who reported seeing Machado yelling at customers at a nearby business called the Buford Star Mart prior to entering Raven's Deli. The witnesses further stated they saw the suspect push an unidentified person to the ground across the street from Raven's Deli as well.

Once the investigation was complete, Machado was placed into custody and booked into the Kings County Jail. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, child abuse, resisting an executive officer, criminal threats, elder abuse, battery and vandalism. His bail was set at $250,000.